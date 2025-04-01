Apartment in a new building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty

We present to your attention a new exciting residential complex located in the picturesque resort area of ​​Becici. This project is the embodiment of the dream of a home by the sea, offering most of the apartments with unrivaled sea views.

Developed using advanced construction technologies and decorated in a contemporary design style, this complex offers a variety of residential layouts: from cozy one-room apartments to spacious three-room apartments. Each apartment is designed to offer you maximum convenience and functionality, while the work is carried out by a developer with an established reputation for reliability.

Residents have access to their own closed parking, which is a significant advantage. In addition, we offer special conditions for purchasing apartments at a promotional price from 2,400 euros per m² with the possibility of choosing a flexible payment system.

The price of a parking space is 20,000 euros, which makes your investment even more valuable.

Choose life in a new dimension with this unique residential complex, where everyone the day will be filled with comfort, beauty and quality.