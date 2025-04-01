  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty

Boreti, Montenegro
from
$119,882
;
ID: 14760
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 81
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 23/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Boreti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

We present to your attention a new exciting residential complex located in the picturesque resort area of ​​Becici. This project is the embodiment of the dream of a home by the sea, offering most of the apartments with unrivaled sea views.

Developed using advanced construction technologies and decorated in a contemporary design style, this complex offers a variety of residential layouts: from cozy one-room apartments to spacious three-room apartments. Each apartment is designed to offer you maximum convenience and functionality, while the work is carried out by a developer with an established reputation for reliability.

Residents have access to their own closed parking, which is a significant advantage. In addition, we offer special conditions for purchasing apartments at a promotional price from 2,400 euros per m² with the possibility of choosing a flexible payment system.

The price of a parking space is 20,000 euros, which makes your investment even more valuable.

Choose life in a new dimension with this unique residential complex, where everyone the day will be filled with comfort, beauty and quality.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 43.3 – 49.4
Price per m², USD 2,872 – 3,434
Apartment price, USD 129,088 – 153,913
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 88.8 – 114.7
Price per m², USD 3,276 – 3,284
Apartment price, USD 301,691 – 388,494
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 88.0
Price per m², USD 2,815 – 3,031
Apartment price, USD 256,167 – 275,872

Location on the map

Boreti, Montenegro

