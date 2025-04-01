Residential complex

In the picturesque area of Donja Lastva, located in the city of Tivat, it is planned to build an exclusive mini-city consisting of sixteen houses. This complex stands out for its excellent location, including its proximity to Porto Montenegro, as well as schools and kindergartens, making it particularly attractive to residents and investors.

Each house in the complex will be equipped with an underground garage, providing convenience and safety for residents. The apartments offered in each house are made in a classic layout and decorated in the Mediterranean style. When finishing them, only high quality materials will be used to ensure maximum comfort and satisfaction from living in one of the most desirable cities in Montenegro.

Already under construction, a significant part of the apartments in this complex have been sold, which emphasizes its popularity and potential as an ideal investment object for generating passive income in the future.

The cost of apartments in the complex varies depending on several factors, including the view from the windows (at sea or without sea views) and storeys. This gives potential buyers the opportunity to choose the option that best suits their preferences and budget.