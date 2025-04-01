Residential complex

  1. Realting.com
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Price on request
19
ID: 27168
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2222
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • City
    Donja Lastva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

About the complex

Русский Русский

In the picturesque area of Donja Lastva, located in the city of Tivat, it is planned to build an exclusive mini-city consisting of sixteen houses. This complex stands out for its excellent location, including its proximity to Porto Montenegro, as well as schools and kindergartens, making it particularly attractive to residents and investors.

Each house in the complex will be equipped with an underground garage, providing convenience and safety for residents. The apartments offered in each house are made in a classic layout and decorated in the Mediterranean style. When finishing them, only high quality materials will be used to ensure maximum comfort and satisfaction from living in one of the most desirable cities in Montenegro.

Already under construction, a significant part of the apartments in this complex have been sold, which emphasizes its popularity and potential as an ideal investment object for generating passive income in the future.

The cost of apartments in the complex varies depending on several factors, including the view from the windows (at sea or without sea views) and storeys. This gives potential buyers the opportunity to choose the option that best suits their preferences and budget.

Location on the map

Donja Lastva, Montenegro

Developer news

01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
11.04.2020
Everything you have to know about getting Montenegro citizenship from the MD Realty real estate agency
17.02.2020
The sea, the mountains, a square meter starting from €1000, and a residence permit when buying a property. Why one should take Montenegro into consideration
All news
Similar complexes
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$82,698
Residential complex Tivat Park
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$117,796
Apartment building
Bratesici, Montenegro
from
$89,691
Residential complex Flayt
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$166,469
Residential complex River Side
Provodina, Montenegro
from
$107,441
You are viewing
Residential complex
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Price on request
Other complexes
Residential complex Lastva Park Residential Complex
Residential complex Lastva Park Residential Complex
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$716,352
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 288 m²
1 real estate property 1
LASTVA PARK is an ideal choice as a primary residence, holiday home or rental investment. Located in the charming Donja Lastva, the most prestigious area of Tivat in Montenegro.The complex is located within walking distance from the embankment with stunning sea views and a unique marina of P…
Developer
Lastva Park Residential Complex
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$182,422
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 52–82 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Facilities:These exclusive apartments set a new standard of luxury living in the city’s most desirable location. The apartments are a perfect synthesis of excellent style and functionality. The residential complex is located just 450 meters from the beach, which provides you with insurmounta…
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$82,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 27–63 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Facilities: In the best and most attractive place of Bar, a building is being built that will be a combination of traditional housing and natural beauty. This is one of the most attractive places to live in the area, where a luxury building will be built with above-ground floors P+S+8, 45 re…
Realting.com
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
