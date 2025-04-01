  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building

Bar, Montenegro
Price on request
;
6
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26579
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 538834
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 30/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Facilities: Premium residential complex. The widest selection of spacious and comfortable apartments. Use of high-quality and expensive materials in construction and finishing. Split systems, boilers. Plumbing from premium manufacturers. Swimming pool in the compound. Landscape design. High-speed Internet. Video surveillance. Management company. Parking space for an additional fee.

Location:

  • All resort infrastructure in walking distance;
  • Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 1 hour 10 minutes by car;
  • The capital of Montenegro Podgorica - 50 minutes by car.

We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!
Let’s help you out and rent out!!

With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!
FREE CONSULTATION!!!

We make deals online!!

Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro

