2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
13 Floor
€ 75,000
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
1 Floor
€ 115,500
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
7/11 Floor
€ 280,500
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 195,000
Houses in Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
1 Floor
€ 495,000
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
2 Floor
€ 239,000
Villa 2 room villa
Silifke, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 158,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
€ 1,550,000
04.04.2023
The Turkish parliament has rejected a proposal to ban foreigners from buying real estate. But it is still too early to rejoice
29.03.2023
A castle that is only 11 years old. Unusual villa’s on sale for €2,500,000 in Turkey
06.03.2023
“95% of the buildings did not comply with building standards.” Experts on the results of an investigation in the one of Turkey’s province
21.02.2023
Turkey to tighten building regulations after tragic earthquake
09.02.2023
Aid for victims in Turkey and Syria: important information is here
05.02.2023
«The key to success lies in uniting.» Results of ICREDM 2023 International Conference on Real Estate Development and Management
24.01.2023
In Turkey, it is proposed to forbid foreigners to buy real estate. Why and when?
24.01.2023
How many foreigners live in Turkey on a residence permit? Up-to-date statistics
Republic of Turkey
Capital:
Ankara
Languages:
Turkish
Currency:
Turkish lira
Population:
79,81 mln.
Time zone:
(GTM+3)
HDI:
0,722
Weather in Ankara
5°
Clouds
Wind:
3 m/s, south
Pressure:
1003 mm Hg
Humidity:
77%
Average price
for an apartment:
€ 234,655
for house:
€ 731,085
