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Real estate in Turkey

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Polat Group
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ILKEM YAPI
IKY GROUP ALANYA
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TEKCE Real Estate
TREM GLOBAL
UPTREND HOMES
REALTY WORLD UTM GAYRİMENKUL
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Binaa Investment
TURKREALT RU - migracionnyy centr Antalii
Merci Sigorta

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Immigration programs in Turkey

  • Second citizenship
    Turkish Citizenship by Investment
    Turkish Citizenship by Investment
    Turkey Turkey
    from
    $400,000
    Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
    Process duration from 3 months
    Binaa Investment: Getting Turkish citizenship by investment takes place within a set of conditions and procedures, referred to the Naturalization Law amendments 2022, ratified by Turkish President Recep Erdogan earlier this year. In this article by Binaa Investment, we review the ways to …
    Immigration consultant
    Binaa Investment
    Leave a request
  • Permanent residence
    Accelerated acquisition of Turkish citizenship
    Accelerated acquisition of Turkish citizenship
    Turkey Turkey
    from
    $400,000
    Immigration Program Type Permanent residence
    Process duration from 5 months
    Benefits of Turkish Citizenship 1. Visa-free travel. A Turkish citizen receives visa-free access in 110 countries, including South Korea, Singapore and Japan, where, if only a Russian passport is available, a visa must be issued. By the way, you do not need to refuse a Russian passport…
    Immigration consultant
    TURKREALT RU - migracionnyy centr Antalii
    Leave a request
  • Second citizenship
    Second citizenship in Turkey
    Second citizenship in Turkey
    Turkey Turkey
    from
    $420,000
    Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
    Process duration from 7 months
    Chief Offer:Invest from $400,000 in Turkish real estate, get citizenship for the whole family, and retain an asset that can be sold after a mandatory three-year tenure.The minimum value of the property is $400,000, and the limit on sale is set for three years. This is confirmed by the offici…
    Agency
    INEST HOMES
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  • Second citizenship
    Turkey Citizenship by Real Estate Investment Program
    Turkey Citizenship by Real Estate Investment Program
    Turkey Turkey
    from
    $400,000
    Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
    Process duration from 8 months
    Turkey’s Citizenship by Investment Program allows international investors to secure a powerful Turkish passport within months. By investing a minimum of $400,000 in prime real estate, applicants and their families gain lifelong citizenship rights, access to a thriving transcontinental econom…
    Agency
    Massar Vadi Real Estate
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FAQ

Are there any restrictions in the country for a foreigner buying real estate?

There are no restrictions on buying accommodation. However, if somebody wants to purchase land for the construction or cultivation of crops, they must be Turkish citizens. Foreigners are not prohibited from buying other real estate types.

More information: https://realting.com/news/the-pandemic-gave-us-new-opportunities

Purchase of what kind of property will allow getting a residence permit?

The purchase of any residential property, regardless of its value, provides for obtaining a residence permit.

What is the process of obtaining a residence permit? How long does it take?

A residence permit is issued within two-three weeks. To obtain it, one needs to:

  • get a tax number;
  • collect all necessary documents translated into Turkish;
  • to take out insurance;
  • open a local bank account.

More information: https://realting.com/news/the-pandemic-gave-us-new-opportunities

How long is a residence permit valid?

The residence permit is valid for 1-2 years. 

Is a foreign citizen entitled to work in Turkey if he has a residence permit?

A residence permit only gives the right to live in the country. It is not allowed to work in Turkey with this document.

Purchase of what kind of property allows getting citizenship?

If an applicant applies for citizenship, they have to buy an object with a cadastral value of at least $250,000. Before 2018, this amount was $1,000,000.

More information: https://realting.com/news/the-pandemic-gave-us-new-opportunities

How long does the process of obtaining citizenship take?

Citizenship takes from four to six months.

Is it obligatory to know Turkish?

There is no need to know Turkish for the documents.

Is it possible for a foreigner to get loans to buy properties?

Turkey has a concessionary program for mortgage loans. It allows foreigners to purchase property in the country on very favorable terms.

More information: https://realting.com/news/the-pandemic-gave-us-new-opportunities

Are there any property taxes in Turkey?

The property owner has to pay the real estate tax annually. It is only 0.3% of the object’s price. Also in Turkey, there is a monthly fee for the maintenance of a residential complex called aidat. Its size depends on the infrastructure.

More information: https://realting.com/news/the-pandemic-gave-us-new-opportunities

Does the owner of the property need to pay utility bills if no one lives in the apartment?

Utilities include water supply and electricity. If there is no one living in an apartment, it is not needed to pay for utilities.

More information: https://realting.com/news/the-pandemic-gave-us-new-opportunities

What is the best way to buy housing on the primary market?

In Turkey, there are three stages of indexing of real estate purchases in the primary market. An apartment that is still under construction costs 20% cheaper than it will in the future when the building will be handed over.

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