Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort

The gated villa complex above the Portonovi project in Kumbor is a modern and luxurious residential complex with panoramic views of the bay and wide set of own amenities.

The complex consists of 3 construction phases, which include 200+ luxury villas, each divided into 2 townhouses. The project area is 76,000 m2.

All townhouses consist of a hallway, living room combined with a kitchen and dining area, three bedrooms, a dressing room, two bathrooms, and a guest toilet.

The windows offer stunning views of the sea and Portonovi.

Each townhouse has its own courtyard with a swimming pool and relaxation area, as well as covered parking.

All villas are designed using modern technologies and materials, as well as taking into account the latest trends in architecture and design.

The complex has a 5-star hotel, 2 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, a spa, a fitness center, a restaurant, a children's play area, a shop, and a 24/7 reception.

This is the perfect place for those who are looking for luxury and comfortable housing in Montenegro, where you can enjoy beautiful views and have access to a wide range of amenities and entertainment.

The complex is located in close proximity to the Portonovi project, which is one of the most famous and prestigious real estate projects in Montenegro.