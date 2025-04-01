  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kumbor
  4. Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort

Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort

Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$1,15M
;
11
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27281
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2327
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Village
    Kumbor

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

The gated villa complex above the Portonovi project in Kumbor is a modern and luxurious residential complex with panoramic views of the bay and wide set of own amenities.

The complex consists of 3 construction phases, which include 200+ luxury villas, each divided into 2 townhouses. The project area is 76,000 m2. 

All townhouses consist of a hallway, living room combined with a kitchen and dining area, three bedrooms, a dressing room, two bathrooms, and a guest toilet. 

The windows offer stunning views of the sea and Portonovi. 

Each townhouse has its own courtyard with a swimming pool and relaxation area, as well as covered parking.

All villas are designed using modern technologies and materials, as well as taking into account the latest trends in architecture and design. 

The complex has a 5-star hotel, 2 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, a spa, a fitness center, a restaurant, a children's play area, a shop, and a 24/7 reception.

This is the perfect place for those who are looking for luxury and comfortable housing in Montenegro, where you can enjoy beautiful views and have access to a wide range of amenities and entertainment.

The complex is located in close proximity to the Portonovi project, which is one of the most famous and prestigious real estate projects in Montenegro.

Location on the map

Kumbor, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex premium-class with a swimming pool and gated territory in Đenovići.
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$621,409
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Risan, Montenegro
from
$182,117
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$158,064
Residential complex (low-rise residential building) in Komoševina Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$264,228
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$164,636
You are viewing
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$1,15M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Bar, Montenegro
from
$166,752
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 62 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Facilities:The new residential complex meets the highest standards of construction, which ensures its long-lasting quality and impeccable comfort.Thanks to the use of natural materials, special attention to large glass surfaces that provide an abundance of light, as well as the use of modern…
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$160,204
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 36–239 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Facilities:A new residential complex surrounded by the enchanting beauty of Montenegro and the shimmering waters of the Mediterranean Sea combines luxury, comfort and a unique investment opportunity!!! The apartment you buy in the project is a concept.5-star hotel complex, made with quality …
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex Rezevici Hills
Residential complex Rezevici Hills
Krstac, Montenegro
from
$356,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 64–90 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New exclusive premium-class project on the Budva Riviera in the village of Reževići. An ideal location for investment and living. The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Budva Riviera, offering a unique combination of natural beauty, seclusion, and develope…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications