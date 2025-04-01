  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea

Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$158,064
;
17
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27268
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2332
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

The new multifunctional complex is located in the prestigious Donja Lastva area of Tivat, on flat ground. The distance to the sea and promenade is only 550m, and to Porto-Montenegro it's 1.5km. The complex is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and leisure activities. The project completion deadline is December 2025.

 

It offers an ideal price/quality ratio, starting from 3,560 euro/m2.

 

The complex will be built in a Mediterranean style and consists of six small buildings with apartments and commercial spaces. The underground garage provides convenient and safe parking for residents' cars. A small square with restaurants and relaxation areas, as well as a children's play area, will be arranged in the courtyard.

 

The apartments are sold with high-end built-in plumbing fixtures and are delivered with a finishing coat. During the construction phase, owners can implement their own design ideas to create comfortable and cozy homes that meet all their requirements and desires. Apartments are available with sea or courtyard views, with 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms ranging from 36m2 to 103m2.

 

This offer presents an excellent opportunity to acquire real estate in the prestigious Donja Lastva area of Tivat and enjoy the proximity to the sea and excellent infrastructure.

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$405,005
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$134,418
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Muo, Montenegro
from
$235,734
Residential complex Panoramic Sea View Villas in Boka Bay
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$520,721
Apartment building Pole
Polje, Montenegro
from
$74,168
You are viewing
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$158,064
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$463,891
Finishing options Finished
Area 35–76 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Project Description: Kolasin Valleys is turning a new page in the world of hotel business and investments in the mountainous region of Montenegro. This all-season project features 23 high-class hotels…
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Leave a request
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Budva, Montenegro
from
$176,767
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 64 m²
1 real estate property 1
For sale in a building under construction, an apartment of 65 m2 is located on the 1st floor and has its own huge terrace of 20 meters, which is not included in the price 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Price per sq. m. 2500 m The house is at the stage of completion in 2024 When buying, you do…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$162,581
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
A new residential complex in the heart of the picturesque suburbs of Tivat, just a few minutes' drive from the center of Tivat.   The complex consists of six unique buildings that together offer 54 apartments ranging in size from 42 to 76 square meters, providing a wide selection of layo…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications