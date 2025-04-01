Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea

The new multifunctional complex is located in the prestigious Donja Lastva area of Tivat, on flat ground. The distance to the sea and promenade is only 550m, and to Porto-Montenegro it's 1.5km. The complex is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and leisure activities. The project completion deadline is December 2025.

It offers an ideal price/quality ratio, starting from 3,560 euro/m2.

The complex will be built in a Mediterranean style and consists of six small buildings with apartments and commercial spaces. The underground garage provides convenient and safe parking for residents' cars. A small square with restaurants and relaxation areas, as well as a children's play area, will be arranged in the courtyard.

The apartments are sold with high-end built-in plumbing fixtures and are delivered with a finishing coat. During the construction phase, owners can implement their own design ideas to create comfortable and cozy homes that meet all their requirements and desires. Apartments are available with sea or courtyard views, with 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms ranging from 36m2 to 103m2.

This offer presents an excellent opportunity to acquire real estate in the prestigious Donja Lastva area of Tivat and enjoy the proximity to the sea and excellent infrastructure.