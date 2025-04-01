Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat

Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat.

These unique apartments, designed for the most discerning buyers, feature private pools and are part of an exclusive project in a new district of Tivat. This is the second phase of a complex consisting of three sections: townhouses, apartments, and villas.



Each apartment includes a private pool, a relaxation area, and designated parking spaces.



The complex is situated on a small elevation surrounded by greenery, close to all urban infrastructure. The sea is just 400 meters away. Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows offer breathtaking views of the sea, mountains, Tivat, and Porto Montenegro. A distinctive feature of the project is the inclusion of walk-in closets, spacious terraces, and private pools.



The apartments are sold with high-end finishes, using premium natural materials such as stone and wood. They come equipped with Villeroy & Boch sanitary ware and a Daikin climate control system. Additional features include separate walk-in closets and storage rooms, underfloor heating, and a smart home system.



The project also offers townhouses, penthouses, and villas for sale.



A professional management company will provide round-the-clock maintenance of the complex and its infrastructure, ensuring top-level security and video surveillance.

Examples of real estate properties — two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom apartments, and a two-bedroom penthouse — can be found via the links.

