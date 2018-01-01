Realting.com is the international real estate platform

  1. Realting.com
What is REALTING

Realting.com is international affiliate sales system.

REALTING creates services that help conveniently and safely buy and sell properties worldwide, working with each other.

REALTING founders have around 20 years of experience in creating information technologies for real estate market. Their products Realt.by, MLS Realt.by ets. are leaders of information services market in real estate within their country.

Our Mission

To facilitate trusting relationships between people in real estate worldwide.

REALTING Process

REALTING advertises properties around the world to buyers. We carefully select our partners (real estate agencies, developers) from different countries and remove language barriers. Our Partners provide reliable information and help to choose property in a particular region.

REALTING helps partners from different parts of the globe to find each other.

Meet our Team

Realting.com is a project that is growing dramatically. This is due to our well-coordinated and dedicated team 

Alexandr<br> Martynenko
Chairman, Co-founder
Dmitry<br> Martynenko
CTO, Co-founder
Alena<br> Martynenko
CEO
Serge<br> Lavrushin
Art director
Alena<br>Patatapovich
Deputy Director for Customer Relations
Vitaliy<br> Mikhalyuta
Deputy Director for Development
Konstantin<br> Dvorak
Business Development Manager
Yusuf<br> Makka
Business Development Manager
Polina<br>Rutkovskaya
Business Development Manager
Marina<br>Kremer
Chief Editor
Elena<br>Khotsko
Account Manager
Yana<br>Gormash
Account Manager
Anastasia<br>Shenyuk
Account Manager
Ilona<br>Mikulskaya
Digital Marketing Specialist
Yuliya<br>Yanukovich
Journalist
Artem<br> Kopytnik
Software Engineer
Alexey<br> Kozlov
Software Engineer

A word from our Chairman

«Real Estate today is constantly developing and innovating at a fast pace all over the globe, interchanging economies, cultures, laws, languages. We deeply understand the needs of the real estate market because of our many years developing, producing, and providing industry specific IT solutions. We hope to unite the people in our platform to encourage cross-cultural transactions and a better understanding of each other’s perspectives.
Every day, we strive to do our best to make sure that people from around the world receive a genuine and mutually beneficial connection»
Connect to REALTING

