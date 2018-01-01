Realting.com is the international real estate platform

What is REALTING

Realting.com is international affiliate sales system.

REALTING creates services that help conveniently and safely buy and sell properties worldwide, working with each other.

REALTING founders have around 20 years of experience in creating information technologies for real estate market. Their products Realt.by, MLS Realt.by ets. are leaders of information services market in real estate within their country.

Our Mission

To facilitate trusting relationships between people in real estate worldwide.

REALTING Process

REALTING advertises properties around the world to buyers. We carefully select our partners (real estate agencies, developers) from different countries and remove language barriers. Our Partners provide reliable information and help to choose property in a particular region.

REALTING helps partners from different parts of the globe to find each other.