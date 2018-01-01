Realting.com is the international real estate platform
What is REALTING
Realting.com is international affiliate sales system.
REALTING creates services that help conveniently and safely buy and sell properties worldwide, working with each other.
REALTING founders have around 20 years of experience in creating information technologies for real estate market. Their products Realt.by, MLS Realt.by ets. are leaders of information services market in real estate within their country.
Our Mission
To facilitate trusting relationships between people in real estate worldwide.
REALTING Process
REALTING advertises properties around the world to buyers. We carefully select our partners (real estate agencies, developers) from different countries and remove language barriers. Our Partners provide reliable information and help to choose property in a particular region.
REALTING helps partners from different parts of the globe to find each other.
Meet our Team
Realting.com is a project that is growing dramatically. This is due to our well-coordinated and dedicated team
Martynenko
Martynenko
Martynenko
Lavrushin
Patatapovich
Mikhalyuta
Dvorak
Makka
Rutkovskaya
Kremer
Khotsko
Gormash
Shenyuk
Mikulskaya
Yanukovich
Kopytnik
Kozlov
A word from our Chairman
Martynenko
Copyright
The copyright to design and information databases, and other information. its selection and arrangement of materials belong to Realting LLC.
Using materials from this site is permitted only with the written permission of Realting LLC.
The automated extract or copy of information from the web-site Realting.com is prohibited without the official permission of Realting LLC by any anywise other than RSS channels and mailings available on Realting.com.
Legal information
LLC «REALTING», UNP (Payer’s Account Number) 193407917.
LLC «REALTING» is the rightholder of the REALTING trademark and Realting.com.
Zanatski centar bb, 85310 Budva, Crna Gora