Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront

New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront. Condo-hotel is modern development project, comfortably located in Rafailovici at the Budva Riviera - the most developed and attractive tourist destination in Montenegro. Apartments are located directly on the coast of the Adriatic Sea and on the 2 km long sandy Becici beach, which many consider the most beautiful beach in Montenegro. In Paris in 1935 Becici beach received Grand prix and was acknowledged as most beautiful beach in Europe, thirty years later it received Golden palm for most beautiful beach in Mediterranean. Project is connected with the Old Town of Budva by a promenade that goes directly by the sea in the length of 5km, it can be reached in less than 10 minutes by transport. On the other hand, the complex is 4 km far from the famous St. Stefan and it 5 minutes far by transport. Accommodation in the apartments provides unique experience to the owners and guests: view on a sandy beach, crystal clear sea, magnificent mountain peaks and the largest island in Montenegro called Sveti Nikola.

63 modern, elegant, luxuriously equipped apartments available for purchase and ownership. Of this, 50 apartments are front-line to the sea, while 13 apartments look at the garden and outdoor pool.

The complex has several different apartments and garage:  8 Studio apartments from 52m2 to 55m2

 6 One-bedroom apartments from 53m2 and 66m2

 42 Two bedroom apartments from 78m2 to 123m2

 5 Three bedroom apartments from 123m2 to 138m2

 2 Penthouse apartments from 151m2 to 161m2

 36 parking lots in a closed garage with a car elevator

All apartments are sold by the turn key and are fully equipped and ready for use. The apartments are equipped with furniture and equipment according to the standards of the hotel industry for a 5-star hotel. Modernly designed apartments contain spacious living rooms with luxurious kitchens, comfortable and quiet sleeping areas, practical bathrooms and balconies with translucent sliding portals. Future owners of Beach Properties apartments will have access to all services including: concierge, 24h front desk, room-service, valet parking and security. Furthermore, there are organized transfers from and to airports, excursions, rent a car, rent a yacht, rent a helicopter, and organization of different types of celebrations within and outside of the complex.

Benefits:

 Beach

 Two restaurants

 Sunset caffe on roof terrace at sixth floor  Juice bar

 Outdoor pool

 Hammam

 Children’s playground

 Toy shop for kids

 Pharmacy