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Offices for sale in Montenegro

;
Podgorica
7
Budva
14
Bar
3
Tivat
3
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74 properties total found
Office 18 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 18 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
An office space of 18 m2 is located in the very center of Budva, in the prestigious Centar d…
$85,532
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Office 982 m² in Montenegro
Office 982 m²
Montenegro
Area 982 m²
For lease – fully furnished office space with an area of 98m2, located in the Stari Aerodrom…
$2,329
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Office 2 542 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Office 2 542 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 2 542 m²
A modern Grade A office building with a total gross area of 2,542 m², available for sale or …
$1
VAT
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TekceTekce
Office 83 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 83 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Commercial space in the very center of the Bar, with an area of 83m2. Two rooms, bathroom. E…
$207,330
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Office 80 m² in Montenegro
Office 80 m²
Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
80 m² apartment is available for rent on the high ground floor of the first green building i…
$1,167
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Office 752 m² in Montenegro
Office 752 m²
Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 752 m²
Office Space for Rent,75m2,City kvart,Podgorica
$992
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Office 191 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Office 191 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 191 m²
Office Space For Rent 191m2,Capital Plaza,Podgorica
$5,254
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Office 70 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 70 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
New address for your business in Montenegro with sea view! Budva, strict downtown. Office s…
$366,560
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Office 660 m² in Boreti, Montenegro
Office 660 m²
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 660 m²
Price per 1 m2. Commercial premises with an area of 440m2 and 220m2 in the famous Belvedere …
$2,472
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Office 200 m² in Montenegro
Office 200 m²
Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Size: Ground floor: 100 m² Basement: 100 m² Terrace: 100 m² Monthly rent: €2,5…
$2,911
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Office 51 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Office 51 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 51 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$176,188
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Office 892 m² in Montenegro
Office 892 m²
Montenegro
Area 892 m²
2 toilets2 Air conditioning4 cameras4 parking spacesThere are 2 windows that can be opened.
$1,051
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Office 12 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 12 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 12 m²
A place in the garage of 12m2. The PAMC Residence complex is built according to modern inter…
$20,966
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Office 45 m² in Montenegro
Office 45 m²
Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Office space For Rent ,Budva 46m2
$1,401
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Office 500 m² in Montenegro
Office 500 m²
Montenegro
Area 500 m²
An exceptional business space of 500 m² located on Bulevar Svetog Petra Cetinjskog, right ne…
$8,734
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Office 28 m² in Montenegro
Office 28 m²
Montenegro
Area 28 m²
For more information, please contact us.
$466
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Office 153 m² in Montenegro
Office 153 m²
Montenegro
Area 153 m²
Located in the exclusive business zone of Master 88 at Stari Aerodrom, this modern commercia…
$2,919
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Office 28 m² in Montenegro
Office 28 m²
Montenegro
Area 28 m²
For more information, please contact us.
$467
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Office 47 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Office 47 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 47 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$182,995
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Office 18 m² in Petrovac, Montenegro
Office 18 m²
Petrovac, Montenegro
Area 18 m²
Parking space in the garage, located in an apartment building on the 2nd floor. The area acc…
$18,037
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Office 96 m² in Montenegro
Office 96 m²
Montenegro
Area 96 m²
For rent: 93 m² commercial space in a prime location, directly on the main boulevard. 🔹 O…
$1,747
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Office 96 m² in Montenegro
Office 96 m²
Montenegro
Area 96 m²
For rent: 93 m² commercial space in a prime location, directly on the main boulevard. 🔹 O…
$1,751
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Office 80 m² in Montenegro
Office 80 m²
Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A commercial space of 80m² is available for rent in a prime location in Stari Aerodrom, idea…
$817
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Office 502 412 m² in Montenegro
Office 502 412 m²
Montenegro
Area 502 412 m²
two commercial spaces, one is 50 m² and the other is 41 m². They are next to each other and …
$12
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Office 70 m² in Montenegro
Office 70 m²
Montenegro
Area 70 m²
Discover a bright and functional 70m² office space ideal for a variety of business needs. Lo…
$1,402
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Office 282 m² in Montenegro
Office 282 m²
Montenegro
Area 282 m²
A 282 m² commercial space is available for rent in Stari Aerodrom, Bemax Building . The …
$5,241
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Office 16 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 16 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 16 m²
Closed garage of 16m2 in the Dubovica area. A lockable system is installed from the remote c…
$29,675
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Office 982 m² in Montenegro
Office 982 m²
Montenegro
Area 982 m²
For lease – fully furnished office space with an area of 98m2, located in the Stari Aerodrom…
$2,335
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Office 190 m² in Montenegro
Office 190 m²
Montenegro
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A fully renovated and modernly equipped commercial space of 190 m² is available for rent, si…
$1,689
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Office 800 m² in Montenegro
Office 800 m²
Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 800 m²
Floor 2
An office space of 800m2 is for sale, ideally positioned next to the main road Budva-Tivat, …
$1,21M
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