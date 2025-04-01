  1. Realting.com
Apart hotel

Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
;
29
ID: 26754
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 538903
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 12/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Date of delivery: 01.05.2027

Facilities:
For a full price list, contact our managers.
5-star hotel located in the epicenter of Montenegrin tourism - Budva. This is a hotel that has two entrances to the territory: one is conveniently located on the promenade, and the other is from the boulevard. The main entrance is located on the ground floor of the conference center, so as to provide easy access to various events and conferences.
On the first floor of the hotel there are several shops, as well as a side entrance to the hotel. Cafe with stunning sea views is located in the central lobby of the hotel overlooking the promenade. The hotel has two restaurants. The first floor is reserved for a wellness center, outdoor and indoor pools, a fitness center and a spa center. The apartments with sea views have luxurious terraces with private pools and greenery. A wide selection of comfortable and stylishly designed hotel rooms. The tenth floor is reserved exclusively for penthouses with luxurious amenities such as Jacuzzi and spacious terraces. All rooms, including suites and penthouses, meet the highest standards of a five-star hotel.


Location:

  • First line by the sea.
  • In walking distance all the necessary infrastructure;
  • Near the center of Budva;
  • Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 40 minutes by car;
  • The capital of Montenegro Podgorica and Podgorica airport - 1 hour 10 minutes by car.


We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!
Let’s help you out and rent out!!

With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!
FREE CONSULTATION!!!

We make deals online!!

Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 83.0 – 87.0
Price per m², USD 11,069 – 13,033
Apartment price, USD 918,761 – 1,13M
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 154.0
Price per m², USD 16,501
Apartment price, USD 2,54M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 225.0
Price per m², USD 16,360
Apartment price, USD 3,68M

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro

Ask all your questions
