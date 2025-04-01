Apart hotel

Date of delivery: 01.05.2027



Facilities:

For a full price list, contact our managers.

5-star hotel located in the epicenter of Montenegrin tourism - Budva. This is a hotel that has two entrances to the territory: one is conveniently located on the promenade, and the other is from the boulevard. The main entrance is located on the ground floor of the conference center, so as to provide easy access to various events and conferences.

On the first floor of the hotel there are several shops, as well as a side entrance to the hotel. Cafe with stunning sea views is located in the central lobby of the hotel overlooking the promenade. The hotel has two restaurants. The first floor is reserved for a wellness center, outdoor and indoor pools, a fitness center and a spa center. The apartments with sea views have luxurious terraces with private pools and greenery. A wide selection of comfortable and stylishly designed hotel rooms. The tenth floor is reserved exclusively for penthouses with luxurious amenities such as Jacuzzi and spacious terraces. All rooms, including suites and penthouses, meet the highest standards of a five-star hotel.





Location:

First line by the sea.

In walking distance all the necessary infrastructure;

Near the center of Budva;

Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 40 minutes by car;

The capital of Montenegro Podgorica and Podgorica airport - 1 hour 10 minutes by car.



We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!

Let’s help you out and rent out!!



With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!

FREE CONSULTATION!!!



We make deals online!!



Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!