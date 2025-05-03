Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Duplex

Monthly rent of duplexes in Montenegro

Duplex Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3
Real estate, Montenegro, Herceg NoviWe are renting a beautiful duplex three bedroom apartmen…
$1,297
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
A duplex three bedroom apartment of 100m2 is for rent in a fantastic location in Sveti Stefa…
$1,582
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA spacious duplex apartment of 110m² is available for rent on Ljuboti…
$790
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Montenegro

with Sea view
with Swimming pool