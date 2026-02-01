  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Prcanj, Montenegro

1
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Prcanj, Montenegro
from
$151,304
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
🌊 Exclusive investment in Prchan - only 80 meters from the sea!The construction of a unique residential complex is being completed in one of the most prestigious places in Montenegro - in the city of Prchan, right on the shore of the Boko-Kotor Bay.📈 This is not just real estate – it is a re…
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Red Feniks Montenegro
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
