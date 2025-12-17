  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Risan, Montenegro

Podgorica
2
Herceg Novi
4
Budva Municipality
42
Tivat Municipality
39
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Risan, Montenegro
from
$450,110
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 53–459 m²
9 real estate properties 9
MÖVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY is a unique opportunity to own not just a luxury property but a part of the legendary Mövenpick hotel brand, which is part of the globally renowned Accor group.   You will gain access to an unparalleled level of service, world-class amenities, and exc…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0
481,752
Apartment 2 rooms
93.0 – 131.0
838,954 – 1,33M
Apartment 3 rooms
288.0 – 459.0
2,96M – 4,32M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Risan, Montenegro
from
$183,174
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 54 m²
1 real estate property 1
Modern residential complex in Risan, Bay of Kotor. A new residential complex located in the town of Risan — one of the oldest towns in Montenegro, with a rich historical heritage. It is situated in the picturesque northwestern part of the Bay of Kotor. The peaceful atmosphere, proximity …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
54.3
191,303
Agency
VALUE.ONE
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
