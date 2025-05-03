Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Montenegro

Sveti Stefan
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
25 properties total found
Villa in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa
Đenovići, Montenegro
Floor 2
Welcome to the exclusive new complex in Jenovici, Herceg Novi, where luxury meets the coast …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
5 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
#Rent_villa_Budva ID 28 Rent a luxury villa in Budva. A spacious villa for a large fa…
$6,279
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Floor 3
Discover an unrivalled luxury lifestyle in the heart of Tivat, the Doña Lastva district, wit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
7 bedroom villa in Montenegro
7 bedroom villa
Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful three-story villa for rent in Krimovica, municipality of Kotor, with a spectacul…
$3,786
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 10 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Exclusive villa in Ljuta, municipality of Kotor, first line to the sea - Capacity up to 22 p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom Villa in Kuljace, Montenegro
2 bedroom Villa
Kuljace, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA luxury villa with 2 bedrooms for rent in Kuljače, Budva Municipalit…
$1,354
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 2
Annual rent of a villa with a swimming pool in Rezhevichi 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Own closed…
$3,254
per month
Leave a request
KAV018 Villa in Kavač, Tivat - for Long Term Rent in Kavac, Montenegro
KAV018 Villa in Kavač, Tivat - for Long Term Rent
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
KAV018 Luxury 3 bedroom and 4 bathrooms Villa with, pool and magnificent views over Tivat…
$3,256
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Lapcici, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Lapcici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful luxury villa for rent in Lapcici, Budva municipality, with a spectacular panoram…
$8,462
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom Villa in Blizikuce, Montenegro
2 bedroom Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Long term villa rental, Blizikuce Main features: • Total area: 180 m2; • Swimming pool…
$2,626
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Lapcici, Montenegro
2 bedroom Villa
Lapcici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
The villa is located just 10 minutes drive from the center of Budva and offers the perfect c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
5 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
ID 28 📍 Rent a luxury villa in Budva. A spacious villa for a large family. Expensive q…
$6,252
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa
Radovici, Montenegro
Floor 3
Discover the embodiment of coastal luxury in Botanika Townhouses, located in a prestigious a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
4 bedroom Villa in Krimovice, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
54#700 Villa for rent, LUXURY PREMIUM class, Krimovica Villa infrastructure: -gym -h…
$5,276
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom Villa in Baošići, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Real Estate, MontenegroModern villa with a pool for rent in Baošići, Herceg Novi.The villa i…
$4,521
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 15 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Villa 15 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 12
Area 350 m²
Floor 3
We are pleased to present you an exclusive offer for renting a villa located in the pictures…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
4 bedroom Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
0/С#1262 📍 Villa for rent in Blizikuce. Fully furnished and equipped. 4 bedrooms. …
$8,970
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom villa in Zagora, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A fully furnished and exclusive villa with a swimming pool is available for long-term rent, …
$2,821
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Floor 4
Discover true luxury in these exclusive townhouses located in the quiet Mediterranean villag…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa Rezevici in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa Rezevici
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Годовая/ помесячная аренда виллы с бассейном 3 спальни Бассейн Подогрев полов в ван…
$2,706
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Escape to paradise with our stunning 4-bedroom villa located across the beautiful beach of Z…
$1
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom Villa in Prijevor, Montenegro
1 bedroom Villa
Prijevor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
A newly built luxury villa for rent, located only 2 km from the beautiful Jaz beach, and onl…
$7,525
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
7 bedroom villa in Montenegro
7 bedroom villa
Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful three-story villa for rent in Krimovica, municipality of Kotor, with a spectacul…
$3,385
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For rent, a beautiful, newly built luxury villa of 250 m² with a spacious yard and swimming …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom Villa in Kumbor, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
This recently renovated 4-bedroom villa, located above the PORTONOVI resort, is available fo…
$2,939
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool