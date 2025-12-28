  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
4
Lustica
1
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$863,089
Finishing options Finished
Buy with cryptocurrency — apartments in Porto Montenegro The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle. The Synchro district is becoming the center of Tivat with a new five-star hotel, beach club with pool and lagoon…
Residential complex Astar Marina
Meljine, Montenegro
from
$299,691
A7-040. Luxury two-level apartment on the front line, Meljine, Herceg NoviFor sale!Two luxury two-level apartments, 44.3 sq.m. with perfect sea views in a boutique project on the first line to the sea in Meljin, Herceg Novi.The apartments consist of an open-plan kitchen, living room and a se…
Provodina, Montenegro
from
$107,441
Number of floors 4
Area 43–116 m²
44 real estate properties 44
< p > Live Apartment Complex „ River Side ”in Igalo. The complex is in the internal finishing work stage. Launch is scheduled for 2022 < p > Apartment variants for sale: < ul > < li > One-room apartments with an area of 39 – 93 m2 from 87,500 euros. < li > Two-bedroom apartment with an area …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.0
146,009
Apartment 2 rooms
48.0 – 92.0
166,539 – 355,881
Apartment 3 rooms
66.0 – 116.0
172,235 – 424,981
Apartment 4 rooms
87.0
256,095
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$524,055
The year of construction 2020
Number of floors 5
Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool. A brand new premium residential complex in the picturesque town of Djenovici on the Herceg Novi riviera. Panoramic windows offer stunning views of the sea, mountains and the exclusive Portonovi project. On the gated terri…
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$1,74M
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 232–313 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a tennis court in the suburbs of Herceg Novi. The complex comprises 11 villas, each with spacious open terraces and panoramic sea views, a green area, and a tennis court. The plots are generous, ranging from 700 to 1000 …
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$2,09M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro Total Area: 179 m² (110 m² interior + 69 m² terraces) Bedrooms: 2 (expandable to 4) Bathrooms: 2 Price per m²: €10,027/m² Experience elevated coastal living in the prestigious Thea Building at Boka Place, Po…
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$145,920
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 32–197 m²
3 real estate properties 3
🏊‍♂️ On the territory: • large swimming pool of about 200 m² • gated landscaped area with greenery • modern children’s playground • peaceful surroundings — ideal for family living and relaxation 🌊 Location advantages: • only 300 meters from the sea • 5 minutes by car to Portonovi — …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.7
213,943
Apartment 2 rooms
197.1
386,439
Studio apartment
31.7
146,828
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$523,744
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 161 m²
1 real estate property 1
Designer villas surrounded by greenery, just 1.5 km from Portonovi and One&Only in Đenovići. A perfect blend of privacy, breathtaking views, and architecture immersed in nature. - Villa size: 160–190m² - 2–3 bedrooms - Panoramic views of the sea, bay and mountains - Landscaped terra…
Lustica, Montenegro
from
$289,030
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Unique townhouse in a new residential complex is offered for sale in a picturesque location on the Lushtica Peninsula.   The complex consists of two buildings. The first building is located 50 meters from the sea with a stunning view of the Tivat Bay and the island of Flowers, the St. Ma…
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$1,16M
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 207 m²
1 real estate property 1
The gated villa complex above the Portonovi project in Kumbor is a modern and luxurious residential complex with panoramic views of the bay and wide set of own amenities. The complex consists of 3 construction phases, which include 200+ luxury villas, each divided into 2 townhouses. The pr…
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$407,160
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for sale in a new complex in the best location of the Herceg Novi Riviera, 150 meters from the sea and the Portonovi project. Magnificent views of the sea surrounded by untouched nature, round-the-clock security, and complex infrastructure will make your stay comfortable and unfor…
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$681,723
Number of floors 2
Area 165 m²
1 real estate property 1
A new villa complex in a modern style surrounded by an olive grove in the suburbs of the city of Herceg Novi. A total of 8 3-bedroom villas are available for sale, ranging from 165 m2 of internal space. The complex is situated in a quiet and green area, just three kilometers from the c…
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$2,63M
Number of floors 2
Smaller apart hotel for sale in Djenovici. In addition to the hotel there is a plot behind with possibility to build additional units. Excellent location, beach is under lease from local authorities for next 2 years. Family bussines.
