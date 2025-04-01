Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici

  1. Realting.com
Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici

Becici, Montenegro
$615,608
19
ID: 27300
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2003
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Becici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    12

About the complex

New condo hotel under construction right on the beachfront in Becici in the center of Budva Riviera – the most developed and attractive to tourist part of the coast of Montenegro.

 

Hotel has direct access to the 2 kilometers long beach which is considered the most beautiful in Montenegro. Future apartment owners will enjoy stunning seaview, beautiful nature and immaculate service.

 

All apartments have panoramic seaviews, and are built up to the highest standards using high quality finishing materials. The complex consists of 5-star hotel and condo-hotel with both common and private facilities – 2 pools, SPA, gym, restaurants, cafes, shops, reception area.

 

·      In the basement of the hotel there is an underground garage and technical facilities,

·      On the ground floor shops, restaurants and cafes are designed,

·      On the first floor there is main entrance to the hotel, reception, restaurant, terraces,

·      On the second floor, apart from rooms, recreational amenities are located – 2 pools, SPA, relax zones,

·      On the typical floors from 3 to 9 residential units of different types are located – from standard hotel rooms to apartments of various sizes,

·      Top floors are previewed for large luxury apartments with frontal seaviews and huge green terraces, organized in cascades. Apartments range from 1 to 4 bedrooms, with floor areas  of up to 462 m2 (including terrace).

 

 

Residential part of the hotel is located around internal atrium on the floors from 1 to 9.

 

The condo is maintained by management company which also allows the apartment owners an opportunity to include their units into the managed rental pool and earn considerable rental income.

Location on the map

Becici, Montenegro

Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$134,235
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$160,204
Residential complex (new houses) in the Dubovica area of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$155,484
Apartment building
Bratesici, Montenegro
from
$89,691
Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$615,608
Other complexes
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$439,628
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for sale in a new complex in the best location of the Herceg Novi Riviera, 150 meters from the sea and the Portonovi project. Magnificent views of the sea surrounded by untouched nature, round-the-clock security, and complex infrastructure will make your stay comfortable and unfor…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$671,152
Number of floors 2
A new villa complex in a modern style surrounded by an olive grove in the suburbs of the city of Herceg Novi. A total of 8 3-bedroom villas are available for sale, ranging from 165 m2 of internal space. The complex is situated in a quiet and green area, just three kilometers from the c…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$451,292
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Vero&Versa residences — premium apartments in the heart of Porto-Montenegro.   Vero&Versa Residences is a new premium residential project located in the very heart of Porto Montenegro, just steps from the sea, the yacht marina, shops, wellness center, cultural and entertainment venues, a…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications