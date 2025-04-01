Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici

New condo hotel under construction right on the beachfront in Becici in the center of Budva Riviera – the most developed and attractive to tourist part of the coast of Montenegro.

Hotel has direct access to the 2 kilometers long beach which is considered the most beautiful in Montenegro. Future apartment owners will enjoy stunning seaview, beautiful nature and immaculate service.

All apartments have panoramic seaviews, and are built up to the highest standards using high quality finishing materials. The complex consists of 5-star hotel and condo-hotel with both common and private facilities – 2 pools, SPA, gym, restaurants, cafes, shops, reception area.

· In the basement of the hotel there is an underground garage and technical facilities,

· On the ground floor shops, restaurants and cafes are designed,

· On the first floor there is main entrance to the hotel, reception, restaurant, terraces,

· On the second floor, apart from rooms, recreational amenities are located – 2 pools, SPA, relax zones,

· On the typical floors from 3 to 9 residential units of different types are located – from standard hotel rooms to apartments of various sizes,

· Top floors are previewed for large luxury apartments with frontal seaviews and huge green terraces, organized in cascades. Apartments range from 1 to 4 bedrooms, with floor areas of up to 462 m2 (including terrace).

Residential part of the hotel is located around internal atrium on the floors from 1 to 9.

The condo is maintained by management company which also allows the apartment owners an opportunity to include their units into the managed rental pool and earn considerable rental income.