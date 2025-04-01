Apartment in a new building Premium dom v centre goroda

These are comfortable apartments in a 10-storey building, functional underground parking and parking near the house. We offer you convenient layouts of apartments in which it will be comfortable to live with a family or rent out. Many apartments have large loggias and terraces from which you can enjoy sea and mountain views.

The residential complex has a convenient location. Within walking distance the city center, hypermarkets and the farmer's market. Very close to the port, from where the ferry goes to Italy, to the city of Bari. The bar is also a stop for many cruise ships that ply the Adriatic coast. There's a huge marina near the port. Here you can moor your yacht or rent a yacht.

4 km away is the Old Bar, where the ancient fortress is located, which can be seen from the windows of the residential complex. 3 km away is the historical landmark Old Olive, which is about 2400 years old. Nearby is the city of Ulcin (27 km) with a long beach of healing volcanic sand. The border with Albania is 32 km.



In a town near the complex:

The railway station, from where trains to Belgrade (Serbia), Podgorica (the capital), Kolasin (the Montenegrin ski resort) follow.

There is an international bus station nearby.

Ferry from the city port to Bari (Italy), 226 km.

From Bar you can reach 4 airports:

40 km. - Podgorica airport

60 km - Tivat Airport

110 km - Dubrovnik Airport (Croatia)

124 km - Tirana Airport (Albania)

