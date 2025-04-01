  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building Premium dom v centre goroda

Bar, Montenegro
from
$80,293
from
$2,942/m²
;
6
ID: 26608
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/07/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Bar Municipality
  City
    Bar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  Management company
  Online tour
  Granting a residence permit
  Remote transaction

About the complex

These are comfortable apartments in a 10-storey building, functional underground parking and parking near the house. We offer you convenient layouts of apartments in which it will be comfortable to live with a family or rent out. Many apartments have large loggias and terraces from which you can enjoy sea and mountain views.

The residential complex has a convenient location. Within walking distance the city center, hypermarkets and the farmer's market. Very close to the port, from where the ferry goes to Italy, to the city of Bari. The bar is also a stop for many cruise ships that ply the Adriatic coast. There's a huge marina near the port. Here you can moor your yacht or rent a yacht.
4 km away is the Old Bar, where the ancient fortress is located, which can be seen from the windows of the residential complex. 3 km away is the historical landmark Old Olive, which is about 2400 years old. Nearby is the city of Ulcin (27 km) with a long beach of healing volcanic sand. The border with Albania is 32 km.

In a town near the complex:
The railway station, from where trains to Belgrade (Serbia), Podgorica (the capital), Kolasin (the Montenegrin ski resort) follow.
There is an international bus station nearby.
Ferry from the city port to Bari (Italy), 226 km.

From Bar you can reach 4 airports:
40 km. - Podgorica airport
60 km - Tivat Airport
110 km - Dubrovnik Airport (Croatia)
124 km - Tirana Airport (Albania)

We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!
Let’s help you out and rent out!!

With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!
FREE CONSULTATION!!!

We make deals online!!

Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!!!

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 27.0 – 43.0
Price per m², USD 2,798 – 2,974
Apartment price, USD 80,017 – 123,909

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro

