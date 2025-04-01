  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Dobrota
  4. Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay

Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay

Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$1,90M
;
18
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 27492
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2488
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Town
    Dobrota

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

A high-end villa community under construction in the Bay of Kotor, consisting of 6 villas with panoramic views of the Bay.

 

Each villa offers a blend of modern amenities and traditional Montenegrin architecture, set against a backdrop of the Adriatic Sea and mountains, with breathtaking views of the magnificent Kotor Bay and surrounding natural beauty. 

 

All villas feature:

 

·      expansive living spaces designed with a modern aesthetic while retaining elements of traditional Montenegrin architecture. 

·      high-end finishes with top-notch materials

·      Italian design kitchens with premium appliances

·      electric underfloor heating

·      garages/covered parkings 

·      large infinity pools & patios

·      extra rooms (fitness room/wine cellar/laundry/storage)

 

The developer offers flexible interest-free deferred payment options of up to 4 years, with the downpayment of mere 20%.

 

The project provides an exclusive lifestyle experience that harmoniously integrates modern luxury with the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of Montenegro.

 

With the charming Old Town of Kotor nearby, community  residents have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Montenegro’s vibrant history and culture.

 

Owning a villa in is not just a lifestyle choice but also a rewarding investment, thanks to Kotor Bay’s popularity and the area’s potential for high rental income and property appreciation.

 

Experience a lifestyle that harmoniously blends Montenegro’s cultural heritage and natural beauty with modern luxury living!

 

Location on the map

Dobrota, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$1,70M
Residential complex Flayt
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$166,469
Residential complex Riviera
Budva, Montenegro
from
$485,915
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$407,357
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$494,647
You are viewing
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$1,90M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Show all Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Eva Residence building is located in nicest and quiet area of Tivat city (Montenegro)surrounded with luxurious villas and residential complex . Building consist 10 apartments of which is 6 one bedroom , 3 duplex two bedroom and 1 penthouse with two bedroom and roof top terrace .    …
Developer
Kraft Construction
Leave a request
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Show all Residential complex Lustica Bay
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$450,430
Finishing options Finished
Area 71–338 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Anchored in a rich local tradition and a deep respect for nature, Lustica Bay is the largest luxury resort and residential project to date with a golf course, yacht marina and many more. This development is situated on the beautiful Lustica peninsula in the marvellous Traste Bay. Complex ter…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
71.0 – 77.0
503,192 – 757,118
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0 – 118.0
695,384 – 1,58M
Villa
184.0 – 338.0
2,56M – 4,01M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bratesici, Montenegro
from
$89,691
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 22–89 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Facilities: The new complex is part of an exclusive village located in the quiet village of Lastva Grbalsk, surrounded by natural beauty and greenery, providing the perfect balance between luxury and nature. The complex consists of two unique buildings from an architectural point of view, wh…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
52.0 – 89.0
158,419 – 268,474
Apartment
22.0 – 32.0
61,501 – 97,577
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications