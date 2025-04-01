Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay

A high-end villa community under construction in the Bay of Kotor, consisting of 6 villas with panoramic views of the Bay.

Each villa offers a blend of modern amenities and traditional Montenegrin architecture, set against a backdrop of the Adriatic Sea and mountains, with breathtaking views of the magnificent Kotor Bay and surrounding natural beauty.

All villas feature:

· expansive living spaces designed with a modern aesthetic while retaining elements of traditional Montenegrin architecture.

· high-end finishes with top-notch materials

· Italian design kitchens with premium appliances

· electric underfloor heating

· garages/covered parkings

· large infinity pools & patios

· extra rooms (fitness room/wine cellar/laundry/storage)

The developer offers flexible interest-free deferred payment options of up to 4 years, with the downpayment of mere 20%.

The project provides an exclusive lifestyle experience that harmoniously integrates modern luxury with the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of Montenegro.

With the charming Old Town of Kotor nearby, community residents have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Montenegro’s vibrant history and culture.

Owning a villa in is not just a lifestyle choice but also a rewarding investment, thanks to Kotor Bay’s popularity and the area’s potential for high rental income and property appreciation.

Experience a lifestyle that harmoniously blends Montenegro’s cultural heritage and natural beauty with modern luxury living!