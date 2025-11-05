Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.

Buy with cryptocurrency — apartments in Porto Montenegro
The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
The Synchro district is becoming the center of Tivat with a new five-star hotel, beach club with pool and lagoons, and a venue for performances and events.
The Dreams by Dukley project consists of three buildings connected by a floating rooftop pool.
The base package includes elegant interior design with the option to choose between two styles — Italian or Scandinavian.
Apartment sizes: from 69 m² to 280 m².
Key reasons to invest in The Dreams by Dukley:
• Perfect infrastructure
• Return on investment — guaranteed annual income of 6%
• Impeccable service
• Reliable developer
Price: from €749,000
Installment payment available with a 30% down payment.