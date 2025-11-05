Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.

Buy with cryptocurrency — apartments in Porto Montenegro

The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.

The Synchro district is becoming the center of Tivat with a new five-star hotel, beach club with pool and lagoons, and a venue for performances and events.

The Dreams by Dukley project consists of three buildings connected by a floating rooftop pool.

The base package includes elegant interior design with the option to choose between two styles — Italian or Scandinavian.

Apartment sizes: from 69 m² to 280 m².

Key reasons to invest in The Dreams by Dukley:

• Perfect infrastructure

• Return on investment — guaranteed annual income of 6%

• Impeccable service

• Reliable developer

Price: from €749,000

Installment payment available with a 30% down payment.