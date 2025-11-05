  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.

Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.

Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$863,089
;
7
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32930
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Town
    Herceg Novi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Buy with cryptocurrency — apartments in Porto Montenegro

The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.

The Synchro district is becoming the center of Tivat with a new five-star hotel, beach club with pool and lagoons, and a venue for performances and events.

The Dreams by Dukley project consists of three buildings connected by a floating rooftop pool.

The base package includes elegant interior design with the option to choose between two styles — Italian or Scandinavian.

Apartment sizes: from 69 m² to 280 m².

Key reasons to invest in The Dreams by Dukley:
• Perfect infrastructure
• Return on investment — guaranteed annual income of 6%
• Impeccable service
• Reliable developer

Price: from €749,000
Installment payment available with a 30% down payment.

Location on the map

Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex SIKARNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V TIVATE
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$199,721
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$864,386
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V KOTORE
Kotor, Montenegro
Price on request
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$713,912
You are viewing
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$863,089
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Show all Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Bar, Montenegro
from
$166,752
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 62 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Facilities:The new residential complex meets the highest standards of construction, which ensures its long-lasting quality and impeccable comfort.Thanks to the use of natural materials, special attention to large glass surfaces that provide an abundance of light, as well as the use of modern…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
62.0
164,321 – 178,610
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bratesici, Montenegro
from
$89,691
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 22–89 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Facilities: The new complex is part of an exclusive village located in the quiet village of Lastva Grbalsk, surrounded by natural beauty and greenery, providing the perfect balance between luxury and nature. The complex consists of two unique buildings from an architectural point of view, wh…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
52.0 – 89.0
156,723 – 265,599
Apartment
22.0 – 32.0
60,843 – 96,532
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Show all Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
from
$232,775
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Onia Hills Resort & Residences offers a remarkable selection of 55 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom fully furnished residences, ranging in size from 63 to 92 square metres. Each home combines bespoke design, high-quality materials, and exceptional finishes with practical functionality.
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
05.11.2025
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
Show all publications