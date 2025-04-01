  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
$118,724
Media Media
ID: 27301
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2364
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

About the complex

A new residential complex with its own infrastructure in the center of Tivat, 400 meters from Porto Montenegro. This is the perfect place for those who want to live in the city of Tivat with its infrastructure and cultural life, while being in a peaceful and green area.


Within walking distance, there is the Knightsbridge English school and the city park.

 


Installment plans of up to 5 years are available!


Apartments are sold turnkey, with furniture and appliances. Custom design renovations are possible. The interior finish is done using high-quality materials with natural wood and stone elements, WINDFREE Samsung air conditioners, Villeroy & Boch plumbing fixtures, Kartell LAUFEN.

 


Apartments are available for sale, ranging from 21 sqm to 121 sqm.

 

The closed-type complex features the following infrastructure:
- Swimming pool
- Underground parking
- Fitness gym
- SPA
- BBQ areas
- Relaxation area with an open fireplace
- Cosmetics salon
- Cafe
- Playroom.


The developer company provides 24/7 concierge services and real estate management services (long-term and short-term rentals).

You can find more details about the one-bedroom apartment, two-bedroom apartment, one-bedroom penthouse, and two-bedroom penthouse available in this complex by following the links.

 


 

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

