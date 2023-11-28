UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Land
Lands for sale in Montenegro
1 072 properties total found
Plot of land
Zagora, Montenegro
4550m2 of Land with 2 ruins in the nice and quiet place Zagora,,Krimovica There is a ni…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Developer
Kraft Construction
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38269557445
nesh@thesymphony.me
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
Land near the ski base in the town of Zabljak. Picturesque nature, protected forests and spe…
€40,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Radanovici, Montenegro
Urbanized plot of 1202m2 for sale in Radanovići, municipality of Kotor. This plot is already…
€132,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot for sale in Podgorica in Zabjelo, 842m2 with a planned building of 2551m2 gross living …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
Sale of land with a finished project of a 5-star hotel. The land is located on the Montenegr…
€9,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
An exceptional plot of land for sale located in Budva, Dubovica neighborhood, near The Old B…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
For sale is an urbanized plot of 1000 m2 located in Kavač, Kotor municipality. The plot is f…
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
608m2 plot of land for sale in Tivat (Mrčevac) The plot is located in a quiet, green part of…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Prijevor, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale above the beautiful Jaz beach, in the Prijevor-Budva settlement.T…
€144,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
A plot of 996 m2 with a conceptual project is for sale in Tivat.The plot is located in a qui…
€239,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
A plot for sale in Tivat, located only 1 km from the exclusive Porto Montenegro complex.This…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
The plot is located 1 km from the city, municipality of Budva. The total area of the plot is…
€36,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
The plot is located 1 km from the city. The total area of the plot is 450m2. There is water …
€52,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Susanj, Montenegro
550 m²
€60,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38267802627
Lanalazana@gmail.com
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
1
90 m²
€299,990
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
An urbanized plot with an area of 4,163 m2 is for sale, located in the town of Kavač, munici…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
For sale is a plot of land located above Budva, in the town of Stanišići. The total land are…
€2,12M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Urban site with panoramic views of the Gulf of Tivat. Porto Montenegro's famous residential …
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Plot of land
Марковичи, Montenegro
The land is located 6 km from Budva on a mountainside in the village of Markovichi. A pl…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Plot of land
Marovici, Montenegro
€935,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
A plot of land in the village of Blizikuche, located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea …
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
Real estate investment in Montenegro — urban land in Becici for the construction of a reside…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
For sale plot of 1024 m2 in Tivat! Ideal for investing! The site is located in a quiet, …
€245,760
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Plot of land
Lapcici, Montenegro
10 838 m²
NUM 5626 A plot of 10,838 m2 is for sale in one of Budva's districts - Lapčiči. The p…
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38268183213
petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
The plot is located in Suscepan, 3 km from the sea Panoramic view, good surroundings Area 83…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
200 m²
Unique waterfront property for the reconstruction in the peaceful settlement of Stoliv.Surro…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sutomore, Montenegro
Plot of land with sea views in the Rutke area Urbanized plot of land 356m2 in the Rutke area…
€35,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
A plot of land in the village of Blizikuche, located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea …
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
A plot of land in Podgorica with a total area of 11,500 m2 is for sale.From the plot there i…
€115,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
