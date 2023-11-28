Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Montenegro

1 072 properties total found
Plot of land in Zagora, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zagora, Montenegro
4550m2 of Land with 2 ruins in the nice and quiet place  Zagora,,Krimovica  There is a ni…
€190,000
Plot of land in Zabljak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
Land near the ski base in the town of Zabljak. Picturesque nature, protected forests and spe…
€40,000
Plot of land in Radanovici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Radanovici, Montenegro
Urbanized plot of 1202m2 for sale in Radanovići, municipality of Kotor. This plot is already…
€132,200
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot for sale in Podgorica in Zabjelo, 842m2 with a planned building of 2551m2 gross living …
Price on request
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
Sale of land with a finished project of a 5-star hotel. The land is located on the Montenegr…
€9,45M
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
An exceptional plot of land for sale located in Budva, Dubovica neighborhood, near The Old B…
€1,50M
Plot of land in Kavac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
For sale is an urbanized plot of 1000 m2 located in Kavač, Kotor municipality. The plot is f…
€115,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
608m2 plot of land for sale in Tivat (Mrčevac) The plot is located in a quiet, green part of…
€175,000
Plot of land in Prijevor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Prijevor, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale above the beautiful Jaz beach, in the Prijevor-Budva settlement.T…
€144,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
A plot of 996 m2 with a conceptual project is for sale in Tivat.The plot is located in a qui…
€239,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
A plot for sale in Tivat, located only 1 km from the exclusive Porto Montenegro complex.This…
€550,000
Plot of land in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
The plot is located 1 km from the city, municipality of Budva. The total area of the plot is…
€36,500
Plot of land in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
The plot is located 1 km from the city. The total area of the plot is 450m2. There is water …
€52,000
Plot of land in Susanj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Susanj, Montenegro
Area 550 m²
€60,000
Plot of land in Krasici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
€299,990
Plot of land in Kavac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
An urbanized plot with an area of 4,163 m2 is for sale, located in the town of Kavač, munici…
€550,000
Plot of land in Станишичи, Montenegro
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
For sale is a plot of land located above Budva, in the town of Stanišići. The total land are…
€2,12M
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Urban site with panoramic views of the Gulf of Tivat. Porto Montenegro's famous residential …
€150,000
Plot of land in Марковичи, Montenegro
Plot of land
Марковичи, Montenegro
The land is located 6 km from Budva on a mountainside in the village of Markovichi.   A pl…
€145,000
Plot of land in Marovici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Marovici, Montenegro
€935,000
Plot of land in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
A plot of land in the village of Blizikuche, located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea …
€130,000
Plot of land in Becici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
Real estate investment in Montenegro — urban land in Becici for the construction of a reside…
€600,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
For sale plot of 1024 m2 in Tivat! Ideal for investing!   The site is located in a quiet, …
€245,760
Plot of land in Lapcici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lapcici, Montenegro
Area 10 838 m²
NUM 5626 A plot of 10,838 m2 is for sale in one of Budva's districts - Lapčiči. The p…
€630,000
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
€200,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
The plot is located in Suscepan, 3 km from the sea Panoramic view, good surroundings Area 83…
€90,000
Plot of land in Stoliv, Montenegro
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Unique waterfront property for the reconstruction in the peaceful settlement of Stoliv.Surro…
Price on request
Plot of land in Sutomore, Montenegro
Plot of land
Sutomore, Montenegro
Plot of land with sea views in the Rutke area Urbanized plot of land 356m2 in the Rutke area…
€35,000
Plot of land in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
A plot of land in the village of Blizikuche, located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea …
€130,000
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
A plot of land in Podgorica with a total area of 11,500 m2 is for sale.From the plot there i…
€115,500
