Lands for sale in Montenegro

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Lands in Montenegro

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1 246 properties total found
Plot of land in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
For sale an urbanized plot of 654 m2, located in a quiet and prestigious area of Rejevici (D…
$312,077
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Plot of land in Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro
Urbanised land in an excellent location, below the main road in Kamenovo, Budva area. Accor…
$692,774
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Plot of land in Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro
Development land with fanstastic sea views, Budva Planning details: Density index 0,3 Bui…
$2,49M
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Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 3 004 m²
An exceptional opportunity to acquire a large construction land plot in Podkošljun, Budva, o…
$1
VAT
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Plot of land in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Plot of land
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Investment plot for sale in Bogisici, Lustica Investment plot with an amazing sea view for …
$2,08M
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Plot of land in Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro
Great land plot for sale above Sveti Stefan The land is located is located near the monaste…
$462,443
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Plot of land in 7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Plot of land
7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Land with planning for sale in Kavac This plot is located in Kavac, offering a beautiful vi…
$1,11M
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Plot of land in Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro
Plot Area: 732 m2 Construction plot located in the quiet village of Kuljace, Budva area. T…
$152,410
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Plot of land in Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro
Budva, Mogren - Urbanized land for sale Site is located above the Mogren beach and the Budv…
$2,93M
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Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
Land near Zanjice beach, Lustica peninsular The plot is 2850 sq. m and only 300m from breat…
$369,480
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Plot of land in Mrcevac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 337 m²
Introducing an exceptional urbanized land plot in the highly sought-after area of Gradiošnic…
$97,230
VAT
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Plot of land in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
For sale is an exceptionally large construction plot of 1,648 m² in Reževići, one of the mos…
$1,03M
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Plot of land in 7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Plot of land
7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Plot area: 7,771m2. Road access: yes The plot consists of two urban plots. Urban plot 1: …
$1,08M
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Plot of land in Becici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
Area 1 014 m²
Real estate, Montenegro, BečićiFor sale is a plot of land with an area of 2,869  m² in one o…
$1,44M
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Plot of land in 7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Plot of land
7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Excellent plot of land with planning permit, Zagora From the plot there is a beautiful view…
$688,156
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Plot of land in Kavac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 1 298 m²
Discover an outstanding investment opportunity in Kavač, Kotor, one of the fastest-growing a…
$253,423
VAT
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Plot of land in Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro
Plot Area: 608 m2 Construction plot located in the quiet village of Kuljace, Budva area. T…
$126,362
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Plot of land in Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro
Property Overview A beautiful 140,000m2 plot of land located in Crkvine, just 10 km from th…
$865,968
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Plot of land in Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro
Urbanized land in an excellent location, with an exceptional view of the sea, Podkosljun, Bu…
$1,27M
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Plot of land in Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro
Large plot of land along the very edge of the sea cliff, just below the highway, with a pano…
$462
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Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
A land plot of 634 m2 is for sale in the picturesque area of Kamenari, the municipality of H…
$266,718
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Plot of land in Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro
Total area of the plot is 9,417 m2, out of which only 2,169 m2 is urbanised, while the the r…
$1,25M
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Plot of land in Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro
Plot Area: 802 m2 Urbanised plot located in the quiet village of Kuljace, Budva area. The …
$166,681
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Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
Excellent construction plots with sea view at a prime coastline location only 100m from the …
$723,949
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Plot of land in 7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Plot of land
7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Plot for sale near the sea front zoned for residential buildings * Plot size: 929 m2 The p…
$364,090
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Plot of land in 7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Plot of land
7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Excellent land in Dobrota, with all city communications. Excellent plot for sale in Dobrota…
$968,635
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Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
Bigova - development land next to Bigova Bay complex Land area: 5,000 m2 - 20,000 m2 Price…
$329
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Plot of land in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Plot of land
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Urbanized land in Krasici The land is located in Lustica peninsular, Krasici. There is a di…
$1,56M
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Plot of land in Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro
Budva, Stanisici - Urbanized land for sale Site is located in the old Stanisici village. Di…
$2,26M
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Plot of land in Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro
An exceptional opportunity to acquire a prime plot in Budva's prestigious Komosevina neighbo…
$565,766
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