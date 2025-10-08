  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$117,908
11
Last update: 07/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

A new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center and Porto-Montenegro, surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes. The distance to the sea is only 800 m. The complex is situated on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy panoramic views of the sea and greenery.


The apartments are designed to maximize natural light and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding nature.


The complex comprises 3 buildings, A, B, and C, which house 133 apartments, as well as commercial premises on the ground floor. There is a secure underground parking and storage rooms. All apartments feature high-quality finishes and sanitary ware, ensuring comfort and elegance. The upper floors of the buildings host luxurious three-bedroom penthouses with panoramic sea views. Spacious terraces with jacuzzis are perfect for outdoor relaxation. Panoramic windows provide plenty of light in the spacious rooms and offer unforgettable sea views.


Residents have a wide range of amenities on the premises:
- Large outdoor pool on the ground floor
- Rooftop pool in building B
- Children's playground
- Gym
- Shops, supermarket, and pharmacy
- Reception and CCTV system

 

The interior finishes include:
- Multi-split heating and cooling system in all rooms (A+) by Carrier
- French-made wooden flooring
- Aluminum double-glazed windows
- Italian ceramic tiles in the kitchens and bathrooms
- Laufen and Hansgrohe sanitary ware

Comprehensive furniture packages are available upon request.

All city infrastructure is nearby.

The developer provides 24/7 concierge services and property management services.

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 44.0
Price per m², USD 4,090
Apartment price, USD 179,965
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 57.0 – 109.0
Price per m², USD 4,464 – 5,693
Apartment price, USD 254,433 – 620,568
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 181.0
Price per m², USD 6,514
Apartment price, USD 1,18M

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

