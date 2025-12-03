  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. New houses

New Build Houses in Montenegro

Herceg Novi
1
Zabljak
1
Budva Municipality
3
Tivat Municipality
4
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa EKSKLUZIVNYJ KOMPLEKS IZ SOVREMENNYH ROSKOSNYH VILL
Villa EKSKLUZIVNYJ KOMPLEKS IZ SOVREMENNYH ROSKOSNYH VILL
Villa EKSKLUZIVNYJ KOMPLEKS IZ SOVREMENNYH ROSKOSNYH VILL
Villa EKSKLUZIVNYJ KOMPLEKS IZ SOVREMENNYH ROSKOSNYH VILL
Villa EKSKLUZIVNYJ KOMPLEKS IZ SOVREMENNYH ROSKOSNYH VILL
Show all Villa EKSKLUZIVNYJ KOMPLEKS IZ SOVREMENNYH ROSKOSNYH VILL
Villa EKSKLUZIVNYJ KOMPLEKS IZ SOVREMENNYH ROSKOSNYH VILL
Kavac, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
The services of the Agency for the confrontation of the deal "under the key" is free for the buyer!!!Turnkey delivery time: Beginning of 2027. (depends on the filling of the complete set at the request of buyers).Structure of the project: Villa area from 180 m2. Area of land - from 500 m2The…
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica
Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica
Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica
Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica
Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica
Show all Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica
Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica
, Montenegro
from
$498,932
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica A new house with stunning panoramic views of the Adriatic, located above the beaches of Jaz, Trsteno and Ploce. The spacious layout and large rooftop terrace make this home an ideal choice for living by the sea. •…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Show all Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$483,975
VAT
Finishing options Finished
BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income. Mountain Retreat by Dukley — your mountain home that generates income. The northern region of Montenegro is a priority of the government development program, ensuring year-round tourist flow. By investing …
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
OneOne
Club house BUDVA CENTAR
Club house BUDVA CENTAR
Club house BUDVA CENTAR
Club house BUDVA CENTAR
Club house BUDVA CENTAR
Club house BUDVA CENTAR
Budva, Montenegro
from
$228,377
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
КВАРТИРЫ НА ПРОДАЖУ в ЦЕНТРЕ БУДВЫ? Расположение: Центр Будвы. До моря и Старого города: 5 минут пешком. Элитный жилой комплекс BUDVA CENTAR также расположен в непосредственной близости от туристических достопримечательностей (роскошные пляжи, рестораны, торговый комплекс TQ PLAZA…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Club house Verona house
Club house Verona house
Club house Verona house
Club house Verona house
Club house Verona house
Show all Club house Verona house
Club house Verona house
Budva, Montenegro
from
$117,467
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Sale in a new completed house, suburb of Budva Lastva6 apartments of 79 m2,3 bedrooms and living room with 2 bathrooms and a swimming poolNearby shops, Technomax, gas stationShopping mall 10 minutesThe 3 percent tax is paid by the buyer!Price 107,500 euros
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$145,776
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 120 m²
1 real estate property 1
Предлагаю купить квартиру в строящемся комплексе ?Тиват Квартиры расположены в тихом месте, в сосновом лесу. По соседству расположены магазины, рестораны, чистые пляжи и престижный район Порто Монтенегро. Квартиры освещены дневным светом благодаря удачному расположению окон дома и использова…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
120.0
281,467
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Townhouse Taunhaus Zhablyak
Townhouse Taunhaus Zhablyak
Townhouse Taunhaus Zhablyak
Townhouse Taunhaus Zhablyak
Townhouse Taunhaus Zhablyak
Townhouse Taunhaus Zhablyak
Zabljak, Montenegro
from
$108,179
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Townhouse on 2 floors 45 sq m, fully equipped with furniture and dishes and all necessary household appliancesWith a beautiful view of Savin Cook and its local areaPrice 99 000 euros without furniture or 125,000 euros turnkey
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Cottage village ADRIA MONTENEGRO
Cottage village ADRIA MONTENEGRO
Cottage village ADRIA MONTENEGRO
Cottage village ADRIA MONTENEGRO
Cottage village ADRIA MONTENEGRO
Show all Cottage village ADRIA MONTENEGRO
Cottage village ADRIA MONTENEGRO
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$84,371
ADRIA MONTENEGRO is a modern low-rise Mediterranean-style town built on the Adriatic coast in the city's forest park area. Herceg Novi. The complex is located in a separate protected area. A mountain river flows along the border; crossing through it can be found in a forest that is not subje…
Developer
Montenegro Sun Realty
Leave a request
Villa Good earth Tudorovici
Villa Good earth Tudorovici
Villa Good earth Tudorovici
Villa Good earth Tudorovici
Budva, Montenegro
from
$925,372
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in an elite village. Blizikuce, with incredible views of the sea and mountains Land area 403 m2 House area 231 m2 2 parking spaces Pool 7×5 m The house is built taking into account the seismological features of the country from high-quality materials The average re…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE
Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE
Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE
Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE
Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE
Show all Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE
Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse ROSKOSNYE TAUNHAUSY I APARTAMENTY V DONE LASTVE
Townhouse ROSKOSNYE TAUNHAUSY I APARTAMENTY V DONE LASTVE
Townhouse ROSKOSNYE TAUNHAUSY I APARTAMENTY V DONE LASTVE
Townhouse ROSKOSNYE TAUNHAUSY I APARTAMENTY V DONE LASTVE
Townhouse ROSKOSNYE TAUNHAUSY I APARTAMENTY V DONE LASTVE
Show all Townhouse ROSKOSNYE TAUNHAUSY I APARTAMENTY V DONE LASTVE
Townhouse ROSKOSNYE TAUNHAUSY I APARTAMENTY V DONE LASTVE
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa Palace Florio by Concord
Villa Palace Florio by Concord
Villa Palace Florio by Concord
Villa Palace Florio by Concord
Villa Palace Florio by Concord
Prcanj, Montenegro
from
$3,49M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
The location of the Florio Palace is situated along a local coastal road, only 5 meters from the sea. The immediate surroundings of the palace are characterized by the historical core of the settlement of Prčanj, the natural landscape, and the presence of several individual cultural and hist…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Cottage village
Cottage village
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$6,42M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
New townhouses for sale in premium residential complex Lastva Park, Tivat.   Elite area Donja Lastva, surrounded by greenery and overlooking the sea and mountains   ?Area 154 to 204 m² 3 floors ?2,3 bedrooms ?4 bathrooms ?Kitchen ?Terrace with panoramic view ?Garage for 2…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go