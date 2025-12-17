  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Budva, Montenegro

Residential complex POTRASAUSIE APATRAMENTY V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA
Residential complex POTRASAUSIE APATRAMENTY V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Agency
GATE Realty
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$160,440
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Apartments in a new complex in Budva. A modern residential complex located in the quiet and green Babin Do area of Budva, offering picturesque mountain landscapes and sea views. Its unique location in the upper part of the city ensures both privacy and tranquility, along with panoramic vie…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$100,475
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 46–168 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New residential complex in Dubovica Budva The complex is located in the prestigious Dubovica area. Nearby you will find the city center, Slovenska and Mogren beaches, Bečići, and the Rozino district.   About the Complex: • Modern development consisting of 5 residential buildings • On…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0 – 168.0
173,186 – 634,954
Apartment 2 rooms
93.0
349,682
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$230,447
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 67–129 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The new residential complex "ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE" is located in the heart of Budva, developed by the leading developer of the Budva Riviera. The project stands out for its prime location and elegant architectural design. It features a modern style, spacious rooms, and high-quality constr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
67.0
439,990
Apartment 3 rooms
129.0
847,672
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise residential building in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$260,560
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 4
Area 45–108 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Apartments in a low-rise residential building in Budva. Modern low-rise building near the sea. This residential building is a low-rise development with only 12 apartments, located in one of the most prestigious areas of Budva — Komoševina, just a 5-minute walk from the beach. Cozy, well-…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0 – 50.0
167,374 – 264,376
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0 – 108.0
279,745 – 433,300
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Budva, Montenegro
from
$506,240
Number of floors 15
Area 61–119 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Riviera residential complex and five-star hotel — luxury living on the shores of the Adriatic sea.   Riviera is the embodiment of premium lifestyle in the very heart of the Budva Riviera. A unique location right on the seafront, contemporary architecture by "İki Design Group," and meticu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0
515,710
Apartment 3 rooms
119.0
1,01M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$864,386
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 11
Area 87–172 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new luxury 5 star hotel is located in Budva, Montenegro 10 meters from the sea. The hallmark of the complex is its exclusive location on the first line, panoramic windows overlooking the sea, and the presence of its own infrastructure. In total, the hotel has 88 hotel rooms and apartment…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
87.0
1,19M
Apartment 3 rooms
172.0
2,40M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Budva, Montenegro
from
$89,990
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
In Budva, in the area of Dubovica Luxury, a new residential project was launched, which combines a high level of comfort and excellent location - just within walking distance are the University and the modern shopping center Mega Mall.The complex is designed for 38 apartments of various type…
Agency
MD Realty
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 51–78 m²
5 real estate properties 5
DELUXE ESTATE BUDVA complexDELUXE ESTATE represents the most relevant format of the European market - cozyapartments from 34 m2 with functional layout solutions.LocationOne of the most spectacular and convenient locations in the city of Budva.BUDVA is rightfully considered one of the most be…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0 – 55.6
191,124 – 220,118
Apartment 2 rooms
78.2
292,964
Developer
Deluxe estate Montenegro
Residential complex New residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$136,130
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
New residential complex "PIETRA RESIDENCE" in the quiet district of Budva - Podkošljun, just a 4-minute drive from the beach and promenade.   Project features: • Two-level underground garage • Installment plan and phased payment • Modern design and functional layouts • Location: …
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Apart-hotel
Apart-hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 10
Area 83–225 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Date of delivery: 01.05.2027Facilities:For a full price list, contact our managers.5-star hotel located in the epicenter of Montenegrin tourism - Budva. This is a hotel that has two entrances to the territory: one is conveniently located on the promenade, and the other is from the boulevard.…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
83.0 – 87.0
923,554 – 1,14M
Apartment 2 rooms
154.0
2,55M
Apartment 3 rooms
225.0
3,70M
Agency
GATE Realty
Residential complex SIKARNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROCSIKA V BUDVE
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GATE Realty
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$154,823
The year of construction 2026
Area 41–63 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva.   A modern residential complex located in the quiet and eco-friendly area of Budva — Dubovica. This location offers a peaceful natural setting with picturesque views of the mountains and the sea, while being just a few minutes away from t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0
156,304
Apartment 2 rooms
63.0
234,476
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$265,857
Number of floors 10
Area 41 m²
1 real estate property 1
A new premium-class residential complex in Budva. The complex is located within the city, on a picturesque hill. This location offers residents convenient and easy access to Budva's extensive infrastructure (within a 200-meter radius, you'll find shops, restaurants, cafes, schools, and medic…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0
288,558
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Budva, Montenegro
from
$216,750
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments with an area of from  52 to 112  square meters are for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the picturesque area of Budva Vidicovac. The apartments are located in  a 5-stor…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Budva, Montenegro
from
$1,03M
Finishing options Finished
Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea! Apartments of 133 m² with direct views of the Adriatic Sea. Layout: two bedrooms, two bathrooms (bathtub and shower), living room with a large dining table, kitchen fully equipped with appliances and a wine cabinet. World-…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Budva, Montenegro
from
$176,767
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 64 m²
1 real estate property 1
For sale in a building under construction, an apartment of 65 m2 is located on the 1st floor and has its own huge terrace of 20 meters, which is not included in the price 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Price per sq. m. 2500 m The house is at the stage of completion in 2024 When buying, you do…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
64.0
276,126
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
