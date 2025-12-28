  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Tivat, Montenegro

houses
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Show all Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$376,002
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
New Gated Cottage Community with 30 Homes, Located 6 km from the Center of Tivat, in the Village of Kavac. The total area of the complex is 23,000 m². All homes offer panoramic views of the Tivat Bay.   The following homes are available for sale: • Two-story townhouse (Type A) – 120 m²…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex SIKARNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V TIVATE
Residential complex SIKARNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V TIVATE
Residential complex SIKARNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V TIVATE
Residential complex SIKARNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V TIVATE
Residential complex SIKARNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V TIVATE
Show all Residential complex SIKARNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V TIVATE
Residential complex SIKARNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V TIVATE
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA POD KLUC V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE KLASSA PREMIUM
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA POD KLUC V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE KLASSA PREMIUM
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA POD KLUC V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE KLASSA PREMIUM
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA POD KLUC V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE KLASSA PREMIUM
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA POD KLUC V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE KLASSA PREMIUM
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
OneOne
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Show all Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$602,420
Area 42–281 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New exclusive residential complex - the Dreams by Dukley is located in the immediate vicinity of Porto Montenegro.   It includes three apartment blocks and a rooftop swimming pool. Each building boasts luxurious apartments and spacious penthouses, designed perfectly with the highest qual…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
42.0
605,798
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0
1,30M
Apartment 3 rooms
281.0
4,12M
Commercial property
81.0 – 164.0
3,32M – 3,48M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$127,227
The year of construction 2025
Area 41–124 m²
4 real estate properties 4
A new residential complex with its own infrastructure in the center of Tivat, 400 meters from Porto Montenegro. This is the perfect place for those who want to live in the city of Tivat with its infrastructure and cultural life, while being in a peaceful and green area. Within walking di…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0 – 88.0
239,376 – 441,838
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0 – 124.0
388,146 – 684,569
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Show all Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$118,139
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Apartments in installments with a first payment of 50%.For sale 2-bedroom apartments, 51.19m2 with mountain views or sea views, NEXUS in Kavache (Tivat) in installments or for a full amount.New residential complex in Kavache (Tivat) modern house for 43 apartments, with a closed area.Addition…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$161,681
The year of construction 2025
Area 43–87 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New residential building in the suburbs of Tivat, in the Kava area, just a few minutes' drive from the center of Tivat. The complex is located on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy views of the sea and the city. Panoramic windows provide plenty of light in the rooms, thanks to t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.0
177,428
Apartment 2 rooms
87.0
356,738
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Show all Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$1,70M
The year of construction 2027
Introducing Synchro Yards - the long-awaited new residential quarter of Porto Montenegro, designed for those who appreciate luxury, comfort, and inspiration. Located on the waterfront, right by the water, this area is intended to become the number one choice in popularity in Porto Monten…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS V TIVATE
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS V TIVATE
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS V TIVATE
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS V TIVATE
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS V TIVATE
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Show all Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$709,482
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 246–286 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Special offer: purchase property in the complex before the end of December and get a 5% discount!   A new gated premium-class residential complex is located in a new district of Tivat. The complex is situated on a small elevation surrounded by greenery, close to all urban infrastructure.…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS
Show all Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$130,960
Finishing options Finished
Facilities: Luxury residential complex located in the picturesque town of Tivat, the apartments in the complex are created with a love of detail, providing all the amenities necessary for a comfortable life. The modern architecture of the complex is designed in such a way that from each wind…
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$744,493
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 99–140 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat. These unique apartments, designed for the most discerning buyers, feature private pools and are part of an exclusive project in a new district of Tivat. This is the second phase of a complex consisting of three sect…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
99.0 – 134.0
747,681 – 1,24M
Apartment 3 rooms
140.0
789,833
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$236,130
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 52–216 m²
5 real estate properties 5
This is a modern residential complex in the very heart of Tivat, located just across the road from a green park with shady alleys and beaches. The project combines the comfort of urban living with the proximity of nature, creating a unique space for life, relaxation, and harmony.   Archi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0 – 67.0
240,624 – 274,315
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0 – 216.0
336,689 – 770,667
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$181,370
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 42–76 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat. A modern premium-class residential complex located in one of the most scenic and comfortable areas of Tivat. This is a unique opportunity for those seeking a combination of comfort, quality, and prime location.   Gener…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
42.3 – 50.0
160,526 – 222,538
Apartment 2 rooms
76.0
323,799
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Show all Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$129,525
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 68–94 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential complex by the sea in Tivat. Special Offer! Reserve an apartment in Building 2 or 3 for just €10,000! The remaining amount is paid interest-free after the apartment is registered in the cadastre! A modern premium-class residential complex with sea views and direct beach a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
68.0 – 85.0
352,564 – 375,126
Apartment 2 rooms
94.0
422,867
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Show all Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$393,066
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 47–81 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments in a Premium Residential Complex in a New District of Tivat under Radisson Blu Management!   The complex is designed according to international 5-star hotel standards. It consists of two separate buildings and includes 33 branded residences. Each building is equipped with a …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0
395,005
Apartment 2 rooms
81.0
685,417
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$165,401
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
A new residential complex in the very heart of Tivat’s picturesque suburb, just a few minutes’ drive from the town center. The complex consists of six unique buildings comprising 54 apartments ranging from 42 to 76 m², offering a wide variety of layouts suitable both for individual living …
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Show all Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$141,339
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 48–70 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The new multifunctional complex is located in the prestigious Donja Lastva area of Tivat, on flat ground. The distance to the sea and promenade is only 550m, and to Porto-Montenegro it's 1.5km. The complex is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and leisure activ…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
215,393
Apartment 2 rooms
60.0 – 70.0
268,844 – 278,554
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$138,453
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 51–69 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Facilities:For a full price list, contact our managers.Premium class residential complex consists of 18 houses with underground parking. 94 parking spaces in an underground parking lot, 1 floor of commercial premises. Closed territory, security, video surveillance, elevators. There is a priv…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
51.0 – 69.0
198,553 – 268,844
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$138,626
The year of construction 2026
Full “Turnkey” Transaction Support — Free for the Buyer! About the Complex: A new residential development consisting of two buildings, located in a picturesque area of Tivat. The project offers 1–2 bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms and terraces; ground-floor units feature …
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Show all Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$117,908
Number of floors 6
Area 44–181 m²
4 real estate properties 4
A new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center and Porto-Montenegro, surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes. The distance to the sea is only 800 m. The complex is situated on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy panoramic views of the sea and greenery. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.0
180,974
Apartment 2 rooms
57.0 – 109.0
230,898 – 624,048
Apartment 3 rooms
181.0
1,19M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$754,199
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 180 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new exclusive project of modern luxury villas in one of the most promising coastal areas — just 6 km from the center of Tivat, in the village of Kavac. This is a place where thoughtful design, high construction standards, and stunning panoramic views create a unique space for living and re…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Show all Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$451,638
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Area 52–99 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Vero&Versa residences — premium apartments in the heart of Porto-Montenegro.   Vero&Versa Residences is a new premium residential project located in the very heart of Porto Montenegro, just steps from the sea, the yacht marina, shops, wellness center, cultural and entertainment venues, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
67.0
631,113
Apartment 2 rooms
99.0
978,461
Apartment
52.0
494,529
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY S V NOVOM PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY S V NOVOM PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY S V NOVOM PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY S V NOVOM PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY S V NOVOM PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE
Show all Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY S V NOVOM PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY S V NOVOM PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The services of the Agency for the confrontation of the deal "under the key" is free for the buyer!!!Facilities: The new residential complex with a unique architectural design, developed by the famous international bureau Businessart, has the concept of a modern, comfortable and at the same …
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Show all Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$236,791
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Tivat Apartments for Sale in an Exclusive Complex, just a few minutes’ walk from Porto Montenegro and the center of Tivat. Features: Views of the green Župa Park Modern architecture seamlessly integrated into nature Spacious, bright apartments with terraces …
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$295,133
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A two-room apartment with an area of 67 square meters is for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the new picturesque area of Tivat Donja Lastva. The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 5-stor…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$146,926
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Предлагаю к покупке апартаменты в строящемся комплексе ?Тиват Квартиры расположены в тихом месте, в окружении соснового леса. В непосредственной близости расположены магазины, рестораны, чистые пляжи и престижный район Порто Монтенегро. Квартиры освещены дневным светом благодаря удачному рас…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go