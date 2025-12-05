  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Residential complex Rosa by Concord

Residential complex Rosa by Concord

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$3,457
from
$3,499/m²
08/10/2025
$0
24/09/2025
$3,149
BTC
0.0411200
ETH
2.1552734
USDT
3 417.8526761
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
4
ID: 28096
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/11/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Heating:

  Individual heating

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Fenced area
  Elevator

About the complex

Rosa by Concord – A New Residential Complex in the Heart of Momišići

Located in a peaceful part of Podgorica, surrounded by greenery and urban amenities, Rosa by Concord is a modern residential complex that blends sophisticated design, functionality, and top-quality construction.

The building's architecture combines the warmth of natural materials with elegant dark façade tones, complemented by large glass openings that provide plenty of natural light and scenic views of the surroundings.

Location: Momišići, Podgorica
Completion date: January 2027
Construction start: Coming soon

Available apartment types:

  One-bedroom apartments starting from 53m² – ideal for modern urban living

  Two-bedroom apartments starting from 83m² – perfect for family comfort

  Exclusive penthouse of 159m² on the 4th floor – featuring a private terrace and a 37m² green oasis, offering a unique blend of tranquility and luxury

The complex will feature high-end finishes, energy efficiency, underground parking, and thoughtfully designed common areas that bring a sense of elegance and warmth to everyday living.

Rosa by Concord – where quality meets aesthetics, and a home becomes an experience.

Podgorica, Montenegro
