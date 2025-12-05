Residential complex Rosa by Concord

Rosa by Concord – A New Residential Complex in the Heart of Momišići

Located in a peaceful part of Podgorica, surrounded by greenery and urban amenities, Rosa by Concord is a modern residential complex that blends sophisticated design, functionality, and top-quality construction.

The building’s architecture combines the warmth of natural materials with elegant dark façade tones, complemented by large glass openings that provide plenty of natural light and scenic views of the surroundings.

Location: Momišići, Podgorica

Completion date: January 2027

Construction start: Coming soon

Available apartment types:

One-bedroom apartments starting from 53m² – ideal for modern urban living

Two-bedroom apartments starting from 83m² – perfect for family comfort

Exclusive penthouse of 159m² on the 4th floor – featuring a private terrace and a 37m² green oasis, offering a unique blend of tranquility and luxury

The complex will feature high-end finishes, energy efficiency, underground parking, and thoughtfully designed common areas that bring a sense of elegance and warmth to everyday living.

✨ Rosa by Concord – where quality meets aesthetics, and a home becomes an experience.