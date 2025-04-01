Residential complex Apartment in a new building with a pool in Tivat

New residential building in the suburbs of Tivat, in the Kava area, just a few minutes' drive from the center of Tivat.

The complex is located on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy views of the sea and the city. Panoramic windows provide plenty of light in the rooms, thanks to the sunny side.

The property features a swimming pool and a children's playground. There is an underground parking garage with charging stations for electric vehicles. Additionally, storage rooms are available for residents.

Apartments for sale range from 43 m² to 87 m², with 1- and 2-bedroom options. Some apartments come with private yards.

Key Features:

- Convenient transport connections

- The British International School "Arcadia Academy" is just 10 minutes drive away

- Prestigious complexes Porto Montenegro and Lustica Bay are also 10 minutes drive away

- A new fast-developing area, yet it remains a quiet and scenic location

- Low-rise construction



Interior finishes include:

- Porcelain ceramic tiles with a marble effect used in the bathroom floors

- Heated floors installed in the hallway, bathrooms, living room, and bedrooms

- Solar panels installed on the roof, reducing electricity costs

- LG multi-split heating and cooling system in all rooms

- The flooring in the living room, kitchen with dining area, and bedroom consists of wood-look ceramic tiles (15x60 cm or similar), laid lengthwise, with a matte, textured granite surface that imitates oak wood.



