Residential complex Apartment in a new building with a pool in Tivat

from
$153,032
;
13
ID: 27272
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2520
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

About the complex

New residential building in the suburbs of Tivat, in the Kava area, just a few minutes' drive from the center of Tivat.
The complex is located on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy views of the sea and the city. Panoramic windows provide plenty of light in the rooms, thanks to the sunny side.

The property features a swimming pool and a children's playground. There is an underground parking garage with charging stations for electric vehicles. Additionally, storage rooms are available for residents.

Apartments for sale range from 43 m² to 87 m², with 1- and 2-bedroom options. Some apartments come with private yards.

 

Key Features:

- Convenient transport connections

- The British International School "Arcadia Academy" is just 10 minutes drive away

- Prestigious complexes Porto Montenegro and Lustica Bay are also 10 minutes drive away

- A new fast-developing area, yet it remains a quiet and scenic location

- Low-rise construction


Interior finishes include:

- Porcelain ceramic tiles with a marble effect used in the bathroom floors

- Heated floors installed in the hallway, bathrooms, living room, and bedrooms

- Solar panels installed on the roof, reducing electricity costs

- LG multi-split heating and cooling system in all rooms

- The flooring in the living room, kitchen with dining area, and bedroom consists of wood-look ceramic tiles (15x60 cm or similar), laid lengthwise, with a matte, textured granite surface that imitates oak wood.


 

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications