Facilities:

New residential complex designed to provide luxury comfort

holiday homes in a beautiful atmosphere. Guarantee of high quality

The materials and content that distinguish it from its competitors, namely: Garage. Video surveillance. Apartment maintenance. Outdoor pool. Indoor health and spa area with facilities. Aluminum two-chamber facade castle with glass season 4.

Electric blinds. Deaf front door class A. Three-layer high-strength parquet class Chevron. High-quality plumbing rooms Interroom doors of high quality. High-quality ceramics. Inverter air conditioning system.

Comfortable elevators.

Place in an underground parking lot: 25,000 euros.



Location:

Location just 7 km from the Old Town of Kotor and 5 km from Perast, with beautiful views of Prchanj, Stoliv, Perast and the islands of Gospa od Shkrpela and St. George;

The coast is only 40 meters from the site, and the nearest marina is in the famous Stari Mlini restaurant, just a few hundred meters away.

Lovcen National Park - 40 km;

Tivat airport - 11 km;

Chilipi Airport, Dubrovnik - 68 km;

Podgorica Airport - 84 km.



