Residential complex

Dobrota, Montenegro
Price on request
9
ID: 26605
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 538895
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 02/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Town
    Dobrota

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Facilities:
New residential complex designed to provide luxury comfort
holiday homes in a beautiful atmosphere. Guarantee of high quality
The materials and content that distinguish it from its competitors, namely: Garage. Video surveillance. Apartment maintenance. Outdoor pool. Indoor health and spa area with facilities. Aluminum two-chamber facade castle with glass season 4.
Electric blinds. Deaf front door class A. Three-layer high-strength parquet class Chevron. High-quality plumbing rooms Interroom doors of high quality. High-quality ceramics. Inverter air conditioning system.
Comfortable elevators.
Place in an underground parking lot: 25,000 euros.

Location:

  • Location just 7 km from the Old Town of Kotor and 5 km from Perast, with beautiful views of Prchanj, Stoliv, Perast and the islands of Gospa od Shkrpela and St. George;
  • The coast is only 40 meters from the site, and the nearest marina is in the famous Stari Mlini restaurant, just a few hundred meters away.
  • Lovcen National Park - 40 km;
  • Tivat airport - 11 km;
  • Chilipi Airport, Dubrovnik - 68 km;
  • Podgorica Airport - 84 km.


We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!
Let’s help you out and rent out!!

With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!
FREE CONSULTATION!!!

We make deals online!!

Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!

Location on the map

Dobrota, Montenegro

Back
