Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$705,867
;
16
ID: 27302
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2359
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

A new gated premium-class residential complex is located in a new district of Tivat. The complex is situated on a small elevation surrounded by greenery, close to all urban infrastructure. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Panoramic windows offer breathtaking views of the sea, mountains, Tivat, and Porto-Montenegro. The distinctive features of the project include walk-in closets, storage rooms for belongings, and private garages.

 

The complex's first line consists of nine townhouses that are ready for occupancy. Each townhouse has its own adjacent territory, garage, barbecue area, and spacious green terraces. Two options for placing swimming pools are provided in the townhouses: either on the rooftop terrace with a view or on the adjacent territory. These are the architectural features of the structures and layouts.

 

The townhouses are sold with a premium-class finishing using natural materials such as stone and wood. They are equipped with Villeroy Boch sanitary ware and Daikin climate control systems. Separate walk-in closets, storage rooms, underfloor heating, and a smart home system are also provided.

 

Additionally, the project offers penthouses and duplexes with 2 and 3 bedrooms for sale. The exclusive two-level penthouse is located at the highest point of the complex and has its own adjacent territory, featuring a swimming pool, barbecue area, and spacious terrace, as well as two parking spaces in the underground garage and an elevator. Panoramic views can be enjoyed from every level of the penthouse and the pool area.

The management company ensures round-the-clock maintenance of the complex and its infrastructure, as well as the most reliable security systems and surveillance.


 

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

