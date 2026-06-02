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Agencies and real estate developers in Greece

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V² DEVELOPMENT
Limar Homes
KEGHOLDINGS EE
Marina Villas
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Grekodom Development
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Immigration programs in Greece

  • Residence permit
    Golden Visa & European Residency | INVEST CAFE
    Golden Visa & European Residency | INVEST CAFE
    Greece Greece
    from
    $7,421
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 2 months
    Get a European residence permit through investment in real estate in Greece. INVEST CAFE accompanies clients at every stage: selection of the object, legal verification, registration of the transaction, obtaining a Golden Visa, opening a bank account, tax support and further real estate m…
    Agency
    Invest Cafe
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  • Residence permit
    Residence permit in Greece
    Residence permit in Greece
    Greece Greece
    from
    $5,702
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 2 months
    The Greek Digital Nomad Visa program is designed for non-EU citizens who work remotely for a foreign company or conduct their own online business outside Greece.The program allows you to legally live in Greece, travel to Schengen countries and enjoy the European way of life while retaining w…
    Agency
    Invest Cafe
    Leave a request
  • Residence permit
    Residence permit in Greece
    Residence permit in Greece
    Greece Greece
    from
    $291,563
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 3 months
    The Golden Visa Program Minimum investment in residential or commercial real estate from 250,000 euros, after purchase, you can rent out and earn income. A residence permit in Greece allows you to visit more than 187 EU countries without a visa. After 5 years, you can apply for perm…
    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
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    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
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