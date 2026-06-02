City not selected Thessaloniki Athens Corfu Lefkada Kassandra Municipality Pallini Municipal Unit Kassandra Municipal Unit Municipality of Nea Propontida Municipality of Sithonia Sithonia Municipal Unit Thermi Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands Polygyros Municipality Thermi Municipality Municipality of Heraklion Heraklion Municipal Unit Heraklion Municipality of Apokoronas Municipality of Athens Municipality of Agios Nikolaos Municipality of Thessaloniki Thessaloniki Municipal Unit Thermaikos Municipality Aristotle Municipality Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora Thassos Municipality Kavala Municipality Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit Pefkochori Chaniotis Municipality of Glyfada Kavala Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni Paliouri Katerini Municipality Municipality of Piraeus Municipality of Kallithea Piraeus Polychrono Paggaio Municipality Municipality of Northern Corfu Municipality of Corinth Nikiti Kriopigi Nea Kallikrateia Nea Skioni Dion - Olympos Municipality Neos Marmaras Municipality of Platanias Veria Municipality Municipality of Chania Municipality of Saronikos Municipality of Alimos Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis Municipal Unit of Corinth Kallithea Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli Andromachi Nea Peramos Trilofo Kalandra Municipality of Chalandri Municipal Unit of Elliniko Neoi Epivates Peraia Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko Nea Moudania Vari Municipal Unit Municipality of Ierapetra Epano Elounda Municipality of Troizinia - Methana Municipal Unit of Troizinia Panorama Municipal Unit Neapoli Municipal Unit Ierissos Afytos Municipality of Nea Smyrni Kassandreia Olynthos Municipality of Marathonas Pydna - Kolindros Municipality Kokkino Chorio Municipality of Ermionida Toroni Municipal Unit Agios Nikolaos Nea Plagia Municipality of Zografos Pyrgadikia Municipality of Dionysos Municipality of Vyronas Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi Milatos Rafina Municipal Unit Municipality of Pallini Epanomi Rafina Municipality of Oropos Oreokastro Municipality