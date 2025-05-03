Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Montenegro

Podgorica
10
Herceg Novi
4
Budva
466
Becici
163
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
911 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
A new two-bedroom apartment for rent, located in an attractive area of Bečići, just a few mi…
$903
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
#Rent_for_a_year_three_bedrooms_Budva ID 4 📍 Rent a three-bedroom apartment in Budva …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5
A modern, fully equipped studio apartment for rent in the newly built The Old Bakery complex…
$564
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_year_onebedroom_BudvaID 25Rent a one-bedroom apartment in BudvaMeditarska street, …
$979
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
ID 4 📍 Rent a three-bedroom apartment in Budva 📌Location: area of ​​the hotel "Moscow"…
$1,096
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
One bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići, just a few minutes' walk from the beach.The apartm…
$678
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
For long term rental - Studio with mezzanine, patio and pool, in Donja Lastva, Tivat   B…
$594
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
ID 4 📍Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Budva 📌Location: Velji Vinogradi, Budva One-b…
$684
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Floor 2
Here is a newly built luxury complex in the heart of Becici, which sets a new standard for a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4
Rent ID4531. For rent is a 1 bedroom apartment, 48m2. There is a terrace with a sea view. Th…
$670
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 78 m²
#Аренда_нагод_двеспальни_Бечичи #Аренда #Бечичи ID 24д 📍Аренда квартиры в Бечичи на дол…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Rent Budva #7036. Annual rent, zgrada Franeta, kuca hemije. Near the bus station. 44 m2. 1st…
$795
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rent an apartment in the center of Budva with 1 bedroom 📌Location: IV ulica 📎4th floor…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_year_one_bedroom_Budva #Rent_before_season_one_bedroom_Budva #Onia ID4 📍 Ren…
$1,563
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
ID 140 📍Rent a two-bedroom apartment in Budva The apartment is 65 m2, located on the 1…
$912
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_year_two_bedrooms_Budva ID 4 📍Rent a two-bedroom apartment in Budva 🌿 📌Loca…
$787
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
Rent Becici #7011. Long term 2 bedroom apartment, 63m2 in Becici, 10 min from the sea, near …
$906
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#RENT_FOR_YEAR_ONEBEDROM_BUDVA   ID 4 RENT A One-BEDROOM Apartment in Budva. Tre Cann…
$1,298
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_year_onebedroom_Becici ID 92 📍 Rent a designer apartment by the sea, Becici …
$731
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
A luxury apartment in a guarded complex in Becici is offered. The total area is 146 m2 …
$3,125
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_one_bedroom_Budva ID 4 Rent a one-bedroom apartment in the very center of Budv…
$1,245
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
ID 25 📍 Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Budva 📌Location: next to the Brera cafe, Budva…
$618
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 81 m²
#Продажа_двеспальни_Бечичи ID 0312д 📍 Продажа квартиры с двумя спальнями в Бечичи Ква…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_year_onebedroom_BudvaID 4Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Budvanear Tre Canne, Budv…
$886
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_year_two_bedrooms_Budva ID 4 Rent a two-bedroom apartment for TQ Plaza Ar…
$2,080
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
ID4 📍 Rent in the center of Budva apartment with two bedrooms, 122m2 📌 Location: Admir…
$2,406
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 80 m²
#iznajmljivanje_soba_Budva ID 4 📍Izdajem dvosoban stan u centru Budve 📌Lokacija: Dukl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
#4#4083 📍 Rent a two-bedroom apartment in the center of Budva 📌Location: Tre Canne, Bu…
$1,150
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
#Rent_for_a_year_three_bedrooms_BeciciID 4📍Rent a spacious apartment with three bedrooms in …
$1,480
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Rent Budva No. 1274 Apartment with 3 bedrooms in the center of Budva, new house with parking…
$1,596
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Montenegro

penthouses
studios

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool