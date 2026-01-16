  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolasin
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Kolasin, Montenegro

houses
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Show all Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$404,889
Number of floors 2
Mountain Retreat by Dukley is a premium-class complex located in the heart of the popular ski resort of Kolasin. It is here that the new ski centers 'Kolašin 1450' and 'Kolašin 1600' are situated, connected by a cable car. In 'Kolašin 1450', skiers and snowboarders can enjoy 7 slopes of vary…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
On the map
Realting.com
Go