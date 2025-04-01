Residential complex a Radanovici

Modern residential complex with swimming pool on the coast of Montenegro

In one of the most picturesque corners of the Adriatic, a new residential complex for 54 apartments is being built. The project combines modern architecture, comfortable infrastructure and a good location – all for a comfortable life and a profitable investment.

About the complex:

studio apartments, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms;

area from 32 to 66 m2;

partial furnishings and installed kitchens - you can stop immediately after purchase;

swimming pool for residents, landscaped walking areas and a playground;

protected area;

parking spaces on the street - 10,000 euros.

Terms of purchase:

installments up to 18 months with an initial contribution of 20%;

the possibility of individual payment terms.

Location:

The complex is located in a unique point of the coast, which makes it equally convenient for living and recreation:

9 km to Tivat,

8 km to Kotor,

12 km to Budva,

7 km to Tivat International Airport.

Within a radius of 3-3.5 km - private school "Arcadia", public school and shopping center Butiko, which is especially convenient for families with children.

The advantages of the region:

Tivat is a prestigious city with Porto Montenegro marina, restaurants and cozy embankments.

Kotor is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a unique atmosphere of the old city.

Budva is the resort capital of Montenegro with beaches, nightlife and cultural events.

Montenegro is a unique combination of sea and mountains, a mild climate, clean air and a measured rhythm of life.

The residential complex combines modern comfort, a good location and the beauty of the Adriatic nature. This is an offer for those who are looking for cozy housing by the sea or a reliable object for investment.