Residential complex a Radanovici

Sisici, Montenegro
from
$106,146
;
12
ID: 27471
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Village
    Sisici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Modern residential complex with swimming pool on the coast of Montenegro

In one of the most picturesque corners of the Adriatic, a new residential complex for 54 apartments is being built. The project combines modern architecture, comfortable infrastructure and a good location – all for a comfortable life and a profitable investment.

About the complex:

  • studio apartments, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms;

  • area from 32 to 66 m2;

  • partial furnishings and installed kitchens - you can stop immediately after purchase;

  • swimming pool for residents, landscaped walking areas and a playground;

  • protected area;

  • parking spaces on the street - 10,000 euros.

Terms of purchase:

  • installments up to 18 months with an initial contribution of 20%;

  • the possibility of individual payment terms.

Location:
The complex is located in a unique point of the coast, which makes it equally convenient for living and recreation:

  • 9 km to Tivat,

  • 8 km to Kotor,

  • 12 km to Budva,

  • 7 km to Tivat International Airport.

Within a radius of 3-3.5 km - private school "Arcadia", public school and shopping center Butiko, which is especially convenient for families with children.

The advantages of the region:

  • Tivat is a prestigious city with Porto Montenegro marina, restaurants and cozy embankments.

  • Kotor is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a unique atmosphere of the old city.

  • Budva is the resort capital of Montenegro with beaches, nightlife and cultural events.

Montenegro is a unique combination of sea and mountains, a mild climate, clean air and a measured rhythm of life.

The residential complex combines modern comfort, a good location and the beauty of the Adriatic nature. This is an offer for those who are looking for cozy housing by the sea or a reliable object for investment.

Location on the map

Sisici, Montenegro

