Residential complex a Radanovici

Modern residential complex with swimming pool on the coast of Montenegro
In one of the most picturesque corners of the Adriatic, a new residential complex for 54 apartments is being built. The project combines modern architecture, comfortable infrastructure and a good location – all for a comfortable life and a profitable investment.
About the complex:
studio apartments, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms;
area from 32 to 66 m2;
partial furnishings and installed kitchens - you can stop immediately after purchase;
swimming pool for residents, landscaped walking areas and a playground;
protected area;
parking spaces on the street - 10,000 euros.
Terms of purchase:
installments up to 18 months with an initial contribution of 20%;
the possibility of individual payment terms.
Location:
The complex is located in a unique point of the coast, which makes it equally convenient for living and recreation:
9 km to Tivat,
8 km to Kotor,
12 km to Budva,
7 km to Tivat International Airport.
Within a radius of 3-3.5 km - private school "Arcadia", public school and shopping center Butiko, which is especially convenient for families with children.
The advantages of the region:
Tivat is a prestigious city with Porto Montenegro marina, restaurants and cozy embankments.
Kotor is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a unique atmosphere of the old city.
Budva is the resort capital of Montenegro with beaches, nightlife and cultural events.
Montenegro is a unique combination of sea and mountains, a mild climate, clean air and a measured rhythm of life.
The residential complex combines modern comfort, a good location and the beauty of the Adriatic nature. This is an offer for those who are looking for cozy housing by the sea or a reliable object for investment.