Villas for sale in Montenegro

Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
6
6
493 m²
3
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobra Voda. Three-storey villa with a total area o…
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa
Kunje, Montenegro
3
285 m²
NUM 4852 A two-story villa with a pool on the coast in Utjeha is for sale. The area o…
€1,62M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Susanj, Montenegro
6
3
240 m²
3
Modern villa with a swimming pool in Montenegro with the possibility of year-round service f…
€570,000
2
1
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
durici, Montenegro
4
2
118 m²
Villa on the first line in the village of Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The area of the villa is …
€290,000
Agency
Vito Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kostanjica, Montenegro
4
3
235 m²
2/3
Chic villa for sale on the first coastline in Boca-Cotor Bay. The first line by the sea, 3 …
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
170 m²
2
New villa for sale in the Old Bar area. See view and mountains view. Swimming pool 6x4…
€320,000
2
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
199 m²
€600,000
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa Villa 8 bathrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Susanj, Montenegro
8
500 m²
€430,000
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8
5
518 m²
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
5
4
300 m²
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
210 m²
For sale a new two-story villa with a swimming pool in the Bar, Zeleny Poyas. There is a bui…
€330,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
6
3
236 m²
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
€690,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Becici, Montenegro
3
2
160 m²
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
€550,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zagora, Montenegro
5
3
210 m²
Cozy stone villa, built in a Mediterranean style with elements of natural stone and wood, is…
€475,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
6
5
218 m²
Excellent family villa in the tourist village of Krasichi, near Tivata. The villa has an are…
€450,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
3
3
550 m²
Elegant and spacious Villa is made with famous white stone from Brac. It has 2 levels: On t…
€2,80M
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3
3
571 m²
Residential area: 571 m2 (396 m2 + 175 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Parking …
€12,00M
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
3
3
468 m²
Rustic Villa with Seaview and Pool is completely made from stone. It has rustic unique desig…
€780,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2
190 m²
€1,000,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa Villa
Budva, Montenegro
321 m²
€900,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
€750,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
€530,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 room villa
Polje, Montenegro
4
271 m²
€550,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3
250 m²
NUM 5657 Villa with pool for sale in Blizikuće. The villa has an area of 250 m2 + aux…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
durici, Montenegro
5
2
118 m²
Sale of a villa by the sea in Montenegro with three bedrooms in the village of Kamenari in t…
€290,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
8
5
550 m²
4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegr…
€3,50M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
4
2
140 m²
Two-storey villa with an area of 140 m2 with a spacious usable roof of 100 m2, and with stun…
€299,000
