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Villas for sale in Montenegro

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Podgorica
37
Herceg Novi
77
Risan
4
Zabljak
15
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1 446 properties total found
Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
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Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 184 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,53M
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 819 m²
Total built area: 819 m2 Land area: 534 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 7 + 1 Garages: 2 …
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Are you dreaming of a house by the sea in Montenegro? These stylish townhouses are the perfe…
$296,014
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale are modern villas in a well-maintained residential complex in Danilovgrad, approxim…
$772,601
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Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$4,85M
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$5,86M
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
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Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 185 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$3,05M
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 5 bedrooms in R 23, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
R 23, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
An excellent opportunity to purchase a spacious and fully equipped family house in Velje Brd…
$403,924
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Modern Elegance. Seamless Living. Unmatched Coastal Charm. Nestled in the exclusive enclave …
$3,06M
VAT
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Villa 1 bedroom in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For sale is a cozy country house with an area of 58 m2 with a large plot of 4,671 m2, consis…
$219,379
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For sale is a registered two-storey house of 100 m2, located on a plot of 236 m2 in a quiet …
$138,231
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Monteonline
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
For sale is a spacious house with a large fertile land plot in the old part of the village o…
$967,616
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
| 400 m2 | plot 3,465 m2 | 5 bedrooms | 2 kitchens | 2 bathrooms | garage for 2 cars | parki…
$460,101
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
For sale is a spacious family house of 183 m2 on a plot of 204 m2, located in a quiet and gr…
$456,662
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Agency
Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
On one of the most exclusive locations on the Montenegrin coast, on the Luštica Peninsula, i…
$5,54M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Architectural Elegance. Absolute Discretion. Prime Golf & Sea Views. Welcome to the most com…
$4,22M
VAT
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in Kalimanj, Tivat, one of the most desirable…
$1
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a villa in the closed complex Morena Kotor Bay, located in Sveti Stasiye i…
$2,83M
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Villa 1 room in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 1 room
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 4 614 m²
An exceptional investment opportunity in Donji Stoliv, Kotor, offering a rare combination of…
$1
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Introducing a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship—an architecturally sleek property craf…
$7,86M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Area: 250 m2 Plot area: 819 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Authentic villa on the second…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamenovo, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamenovo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Luxury Villa for Sale in Kamenovo – A Perfect Blend of Elegance, Quality and Privacy A mo…
$1,50M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
For sale is an authentic stone house of 107 m2, located on a plot of 305 m2 in the picturesq…
$208,035
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 2
This beautiful luxury villa, located in the peaceful village of Pečurice, Bar, is the perfec…
$279,030
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
House with Garden in Tivat – Dumidran Area.Modern single-storey house with garage and privat…
$464,484
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 632 m²
The luxury class is completely with the finish outside and inside, on the shores of the Adri…
$2,07M
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Villa 1 bedroom in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
A charming renovated one-bedroom house is available for sale in Danilovgrad, offering a peac…
$234,460
VAT
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Two-bedroom villa of 264,46 m2 available off-plan in Lustica Bay’s new development on the go…
$2,92M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mrcevac, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 750 m²
Total villa area: 750 m2 Living area of the villa: 509 m2 Land area: 3192 m2 Bedrooms: 6 …
$4,43M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
House For Rent , 240m2
$1,751
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Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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