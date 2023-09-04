Residential complex A STAR BAY

🌊 Exclusive investment in Prchan - only 80 meters from the sea!
The construction of a unique residential complex is being completed in one of the most prestigious places in Montenegro - in the city of Prchan, right on the shore of the Boko-Kotor Bay.
📈 This is not just real estate – it is a ready-made investment with guaranteed growth in value and high rental potential:
Limited supply on the first line of the sea, only a few apartments remain
• annual increase in property prices in the region;
• high demand among tourists and connoisseurs of secluded rest.
🏡 The complex consists of two modern buildings, made in a style that combines the elegance of modern architecture and the atmosphere of the Adriatic. Each apartment - with panoramic windows and a terrace, offering an impressive view of the bay.
🌿 On the territory there is a professionally designed landscape design that creates the feeling of a closed oasis by the sea.
🗓 The completion date is February 2026. Purchase at the construction stage guarantees the most favorable conditions and a significant increase in value by the time of delivery.
✨ Key advantages of the project:
• Unique location - only 80 m to the sea
• Species apartments with a panorama of the Bay of Kotor
Modern architecture + elements of Mediterranean style
• Professional landscape design of the territory
• High rental potential and stable income
• Cost growth both during construction and after delivery
💎 This project is the perfect combination:
✔ prestigious
✔ safe investment
✔ seaside
Real estate in Prčan is an asset that will work for you.
Building "A":
1. Studio apartment: 28m2 + 10m2 garden / terrace - 130 000 euros
2. Apartment with separate bedroom: 42m2 - 175,000 euros
3. Apartment with two bedrooms: 67m2 - 275,000 euros
Building B.
1. Apartment with a separate bedroom 51m2 - 245,000 euros.