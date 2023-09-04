  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Prcanj
  4. Residential complex A STAR BAY

Residential complex A STAR BAY

Prcanj, Montenegro
from
$152,122
;
23 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 27433
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Town
    Prcanj

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

🌊 Exclusive investment in Prchan - only 80 meters from the sea!

The construction of a unique residential complex is being completed in one of the most prestigious places in Montenegro - in the city of Prchan, right on the shore of the Boko-Kotor Bay.

📈 This is not just real estate – it is a ready-made investment with guaranteed growth in value and high rental potential:
Limited supply on the first line of the sea, only a few apartments remain
• annual increase in property prices in the region;
• high demand among tourists and connoisseurs of secluded rest.

🏡 The complex consists of two modern buildings, made in a style that combines the elegance of modern architecture and the atmosphere of the Adriatic. Each apartment - with panoramic windows and a terrace, offering an impressive view of the bay.

🌿 On the territory there is a professionally designed landscape design that creates the feeling of a closed oasis by the sea.

🗓 The completion date is February 2026. Purchase at the construction stage guarantees the most favorable conditions and a significant increase in value by the time of delivery.

✨ Key advantages of the project:
• Unique location - only 80 m to the sea
• Species apartments with a panorama of the Bay of Kotor
Modern architecture + elements of Mediterranean style
• Professional landscape design of the territory
• High rental potential and stable income
• Cost growth both during construction and after delivery

💎 This project is the perfect combination:
✔ prestigious
✔ safe investment
✔ seaside

Real estate in Prčan is an asset that will work for you.

Building "A":

1. Studio apartment: 28m2 + 10m2 garden / terrace - 130 000 euros

2. Apartment with separate bedroom: 42m2 - 175,000 euros

3. Apartment with two bedrooms: 67m2 - 275,000 euros

Building B.

1. Apartment with a separate bedroom 51m2 - 245,000 euros.

Location on the map

Prcanj, Montenegro

Video Review of residential complex A STAR BAY

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
All news
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Bar, Montenegro
from
$108,820
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Blizikuce, Montenegro
from
$757,409
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
$149,702
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$739,930
Residential complex Panoramic Sea View Villas in Boka Bay
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$524,360
You are viewing
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Prcanj, Montenegro
from
$152,122
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex (new building) in Budva
Residential complex (new building) in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$160,238
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 45–108 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential building in a new complex in Budva. A modern residential complex located in the quiet and green Babin Do area of Budva, offering picturesque mountain landscapes and sea views. Its unique location in the upper part of the city ensures both privacy and tranquility, along with pa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0
166,685
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0 – 108.0
278,594 – 431,516
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex MOVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY
Residential complex MOVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY
Risan, Montenegro
from
$468,402
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 131–288 m²
2 real estate properties 2
MÖVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY is a unique opportunity to own not just a luxury property but a part of the legendary Mövenpick hotel brand, which is part of the globally renowned Accor group. You will gain access to an unparalleled level of service, world-class amenities, and exclus…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
131.0
1,32M
Apartment 3 rooms
288.0
2,95M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$230,718
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
The new residential complex "ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE" is located in the heart of Budva, developed by the leading developer of the Budva Riviera. The project stands out for its prime location and elegant architectural design. It features a modern style, spacious rooms, and high-quality constr…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications