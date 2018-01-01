  1. Realting.com
  2. Contact Us | Buy & Sale Property | Realting.com

Contact Us | Realting.com

Realting.com is open to cooperation with real estate agencies, developers, immigration consultants as well as companies that can assist home buyers and sellers worldwide at any stage: search, selection and purchase process. Do you have any questions about cooperation and promotion? Our managers are ready to help you.

avatar
Yusuf Makka
Business Development Manager
Email [email protected] Phone
+375 29 674 84 20
WhatsApp
avatar
Konstantin Dvorak
Business Development Manager
Email [email protected] Phone
+375 44 707 88 77
WhatsApp
 Phone
+375 29 306 05 49
WhatsApp
avatar
Polina Rutkovskaya
Business Development Manager
Email [email protected] Phone
+375 29 306 05 49
WhatsApp

Our account managers are available to provide advice on how to use the platform.

avatar
Elena Khotsko
Account Manager
Email [email protected] Phone
+375 29 370 66 55
WhatsApp
avatar
Yana Gormash
Account Manager
Email [email protected] Phone
+375 44 573 33 51
WhatsApp
avatar
Anastasia Shenyuk
Account Manager
Email [email protected] Phone
+375 33 370 25 25
WhatsApp

Are you a mass media representative or do you have any ideas for collaboration?
Would you like to get more information about REALTING?
Would you like to make your career at REALTING?
Contact us.

avatar
Alena Martynenko
Head of International Business Development
Email [email protected] Phone
+370 52 111 804

Company details

Limited Liability Company «REALTING»

Taxpayer Identification Number: 193407917

Phones: +370 52 111 804

Email: [email protected]

Zanatski centar bb, 85310 Budva, Crna Gora