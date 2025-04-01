  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Herceg Novi
  Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi

Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi

Herceg Novi, Montenegro
$670,366
Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Town
    Herceg Novi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

A new villa complex in a modern style surrounded by an olive grove in the suburbs of the city of Herceg Novi.

A total of 8 3-bedroom villas are available for sale, ranging from 165 m2 of internal space.


The complex is situated in a quiet and green area, just three kilometers from the city center. Convenient access roads allow reaching the beach, a five-kilometer promenade, marina, several supermarkets, restaurants, schools, kindergarten, and other infrastructure facilities within a few minutes. A yacht marina complex, a beautiful promenade, and SPA Lazure marina & hotel are just a 7-minute drive away.


Each villa features functional layouts, modern energy-saving systems, and private plots ranging from 500 m2 to 1200 m2.

Flexible purchase conditions are offered, from upfront payment to installment plans.

 

 


Characteristics:

- Foundation based on a floating platform - monolithic slab 40 cm.

- High-grade reinforced concrete structure.

- Internal installations from leading European manufacturers with a quality guarantee.

- Interior finishing.

- Spanish ceramic tiles in bathrooms and common areas.

- Parquet flooring in bedrooms.

- Sanitary ware by Villeroy & Boch, Hansgrohe.

 

Advantages:

- High energy efficiency.

- Cooling and heating of the villa are provided by modern energy-saving systems.

- No property purchase tax. The buyer is exempt from real estate turnover tax as the sale occurs directly from the developer's company.


 

Location on the map

Herceg Novi, Montenegro

