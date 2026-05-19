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Apartments from developers in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
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Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Przno, Montenegro
from
$283,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 41–112 m²
13 real estate properties 13
🌊 Alivia Hotel & Residences, Sveti Stefan Premium seafront apartments with guaranteed 8% annual yield Alivia Hotel & Residences is an exclusive apart-hotel in the heart of Montenegro, in the legendary bay of Sveti Stefan. This is more than just a home by the sea — it is a full-fledged in…
Developer
Mereha Developments
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Mereha Developments
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Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
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Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Radenovici, Montenegro
from
$5,043
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Start of sales of apartments in a closed complex, in the elite village of Blizikuche12 km from the center of BudvaThe advantages of the complex are that it is located in a place where windmill roses meet, where there is a guaranteed pitchfork on the sea and a quiet neighborhood.The complex i…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Show all Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Budva, Montenegro
from
$89,990
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
In Budva, in the area of Dubovica Luxury, a new residential project was launched, which combines a high level of comfort and excellent location - just within walking distance are the University and the modern shopping center Mega Mall.The complex is designed for 38 apartments of various type…
Agency
MD Realty
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International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
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Residential complex Flayt
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$166,469
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 53–67 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Можно купить в ипотеку !! Внимание! Квартиры в этом комплексе можно купить в ипотеку (для граждан России и нерезидентов Черногории тоже есть программы). Преимущества покупки сейчас: - Близкая сдача дома - конец 2023 года - Черногория – готовиться ко вступлению в ЕС в 2025 го…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.8 – 67.0
178,433 – 266,603
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Show all Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Budva, Montenegro
from
$506,240
Number of floors 15
Area 61–119 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Riviera residential complex and five-star hotel — luxury living on the shores of the Adriatic sea.   Riviera is the embodiment of premium lifestyle in the very heart of the Budva Riviera. A unique location right on the seafront, contemporary architecture by “İki Design Group,” and meticu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0
511,068
Apartment 3 rooms
119.0
1,00M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
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Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$125,815
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 88–115 m²
5 real estate properties 5
We present to your attention a new exciting residential complex located in the picturesque resort area of ​​Becici. This project is the embodiment of the dream of a home by the sea, offering most of the apartments with unrivaled sea views. Developed using advanced construction technologie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
114.7
403,999
Apartment 3 rooms
88.0
266,391 – 286,883
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
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Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$633,628
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
Area 78 m²
1 real estate property 1
New condo hotel under construction right on the beachfront in Becici in the center of Budva Riviera – the most developed and attractive to tourist part of the coast of Montenegro.   Hotel has direct access to the 2 kilometers long beach which is considered the most beautiful in Montenegr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
635,779
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II
Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II
Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II
Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II
Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
from
$297,069
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Apartments with sea views in a closed elite complexSale of apartments with a separate bedroom in a private complex of premium class.Perfect for living and investing.✨ About the complex:• Closed territory• Parking is included in the price• Sunset view gym 🌇• SPA area• Own service company🏗 Qua…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$885,113
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 11
Area 87–172 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new luxury 5 star hotel is located in Budva, Montenegro 10 meters from the sea. The hallmark of the complex is its exclusive location on the first line, panoramic windows overlooking the sea, and the presence of its own infrastructure. In total, the hotel has 88 hotel rooms and apartment…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
87.0
1,22M
Apartment 3 rooms
172.0
2,45M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Show all Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Budva, Montenegro
from
$1,03M
Finishing options Finished
Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea! Apartments of 133 m² with direct views of the Adriatic Sea. Layout: two bedrooms, two bathrooms (bathtub and shower), living room with a large dining table, kitchen fully equipped with appliances and a wine cabinet. World-…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
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Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$230,447
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 67–129 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The new residential complex "ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE" is located in the heart of Budva, developed by the leading developer of the Budva Riviera. The project stands out for its prime location and elegant architectural design. It features a modern style, spacious rooms, and high-quality constr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
67.0
436,030
Apartment 3 rooms
129.0
840,043
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$154,823
The year of construction 2026
Area 41–63 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva.   A modern residential complex located in the quiet and eco-friendly area of Budva — Dubovica. This location offers a peaceful natural setting with picturesque views of the mountains and the sea, while being just a few minutes away from t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0
154,897
Apartment 2 rooms
63.0
232,366
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
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Residential complex Bečići
Becici, Montenegro
from
$144,778
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade! Prices starting from €81,000 Apartments in a new complex just 350 meters from the azure coast of Bečići, close to the best beaches, restaurants, and prestigious hotels like Splendid and Iberostar 4*. Here, the…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
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Residential complex Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Bečići
Residential complex Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Bečići
Residential complex Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Bečići
Residential complex Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Bečići
Residential complex Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Bečići
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Residential complex Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Bečići
Becici, Montenegro
from
$303,548
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 10
Area 56–113 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Bečići.   Sales launch of apartments in the five-star Melia Hotel – directly on the waterfront in Bečići! Don’t miss the opportunity to own a beachfront residence managed by the international hotel brand Melia!   Sea-view apartments are l…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
56.0 – 58.0
306,478 – 452,498
Apartment 2 rooms
113.0
1,01M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise residential building in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise residential building in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise residential building in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise residential building in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise residential building in Budva
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise residential building in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$260,560
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 4
Area 45–108 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Apartments in a low-rise residential building in Budva. Modern low-rise building near the sea. This residential building is a low-rise development with only 12 apartments, located in one of the most prestigious areas of Budva — Komoševina, just a 5-minute walk from the beach. Cozy, well-…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0 – 50.0
165,867 – 261,997
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0 – 108.0
277,228 – 429,400
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$160,440
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Apartments in a new complex in Budva. A modern residential complex located in the quiet and green Babin Do area of Budva, offering picturesque mountain landscapes and sea views. Its unique location in the upper part of the city ensures both privacy and tranquility, along with panoramic vie…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
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Residential complex Onmia Hills
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
from
$232,775
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Onia Hills Resort & Residences offers a remarkable selection of 55 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom fully furnished residences, ranging in size from 63 to 92 square metres. Each home combines bespoke design, high-quality materials, and exceptional finishes with practical functionality.
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$217,199
Area 59 m²
1 real estate property 1
The complex will be located on the slope of the Budva Riviera, in Bečići, in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape. Remoteness from city noise, as well as an abundance of vegetation create an atmosphere for relaxation and tranquility. The mountain air not only …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0
262,353
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex New residential building in Budva
Residential complex New residential building in Budva
Residential complex New residential building in Budva
Residential complex New residential building in Budva
Residential complex New residential building in Budva
Residential complex New residential building in Budva
Residential complex New residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$136,130
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
New residential complex "PIETRA RESIDENCE" in the quiet district of Budva - Podkošljun, just a 4-minute drive from the beach and promenade.   Project features: • Two-level underground garage • Installment plan and phased payment • Modern design and functional layouts • Location: …
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Show all Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$293,050
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
Area 69–116 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New modern residential complex in Becici - an ideal place for those who want to live close to the sea and enjoy beautiful sea views. The distance to the sandy beach is only 150 meters.   The complex has 10 floors with 8 apartments per floor with sea and mountain views. The location, pano…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0
323,712
Apartment 2 rooms
116.0
547,282
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
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Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$134,418
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 11
Area 33–211 m²
165 real estate properties 165
The residential complex in Becici is a unique project harmoniously blended into the picturesque mountain landscapes, with beautiful sea views and surrounded by green spaces. The complex is located in one of the most attractive areas of the coast of Montenegro, just a few minutes walk from th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
38.5 – 64.6
125,395 – 262,381
Apartment 2 rooms
58.0 – 94.6
217,795 – 358,945
Apartment 3 rooms
112.2 – 135.4
365,883 – 622,818
Apartment 4 rooms
122.2 – 211.3
398,258 – 885,312
Apartment
65.2
212,448
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Show all Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$224,703
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 92–140 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici   For sale: 3 penthouses in Becici on the 7th floor with panoramic sea views. Premium location on Montenegro's best sandy beach, surrounded by 5-star hotels. Three penthouses occupy the entire floor. Each has individual access to the roof. The…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
92.0
227,064
Apartment 2 rooms
120.0 – 140.0
273,641 – 343,507
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Show all Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Becici, Montenegro
from
$152,798
Finishing options Finished
FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići! A new residential building completed in 2020 — high-quality construction in a modern area near the Monte Dreams complex. The building is 80% occupied. The sea is just 800 m away, with shops and all necessary infrastructure nearby. …
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DOO MNG Built
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Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
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Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Blizikuce, Montenegro
from
$756,519
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
New gated complex of townhouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms. The project is in the Budva Riviera, in a quiet secluded place Blizikuce, next to Sveti Stefan. The construction is being carried out by a company that has built and successfully implemented several projects in Montenegro. All townho…
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Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
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Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
from
$380,329
Number of floors 3
Area 64–90 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New exclusive premium-class project on the Budva Riviera in the village of Reževići. An ideal location for investment and living. The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Budva Riviera, offering a unique combination of natural beauty, seclusion, and developed …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
64.0
390,393
Apartment 2 rooms
90.0
529,641
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
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Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$217,976
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 53–78 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Sea view apartments in Budva. An exclusive residential complex located in the most prestigious area of Budva, just 550 meters from the beach. The complex combines modern Mediterranean design, advanced construction technologies, and maximum comfort for living and relaxation.   Key Featu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0
212,719
Apartment 2 rooms
78.0
319,360
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Apartment in a new building in Rafailovići
Residential complex Apartment in a new building in Rafailovići
Residential complex Apartment in a new building in Rafailovići
Residential complex Apartment in a new building in Rafailovići
Residential complex Apartment in a new building in Rafailovići
Show all Residential complex Apartment in a new building in Rafailovići
Residential complex Apartment in a new building in Rafailovići
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$108,440
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 52–76 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments in a new building in Rafailovići.   Apartments in a new residential building with sea views and convenient access roads, located in Rafailovići, just 500 meters from the beach. The building combines modern design, advanced construction technologies, and maximum comfort for liv…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
194,171
Apartment 2 rooms
76.0
268,040
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Show all Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Becici, Montenegro
from
$124,655
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Apartments in a new complex just 350 meters from the azure coast of Bečići, close to the best beaches, restaurants, and prestigious hotels like Splendid and Iberostar 4*. Here, the resort atmosphere blends perfectly with the comfort of city life — an ideal option for investment or permanent …
Agency
DOO MNG Built
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Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Show all Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$265,857
Number of floors 10
Area 41 m²
1 real estate property 1
A new premium-class residential complex in Budva. The complex is located within the city, on a picturesque hill. This location offers residents convenient and easy access to Budva's extensive infrastructure (within a 200-meter radius, you'll find shops, restaurants, cafes, schools, and medic…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0
285,961
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$199,721
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 52–85 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A brand-new, modern residential building in the popular resort town of Bečići. The building is located on the Adriatic Highway, just a 10-minute drive from the center of Budva. Nearby, you’ll find a supermarket and seafood restaurants. This is the fifth building in a new development by the s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
211,926
Apartment 3 rooms
85.0
346,418
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Show all Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$100,475
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 46–168 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New residential complex in Dubovica Budva The complex is located in the prestigious Dubovica area. Nearby you will find the city center, Slovenska and Mogren beaches, Bečići, and the Rozino district.   About the Complex: • Modern development consisting of 5 residential buildings • On…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0 – 168.0
171,628 – 629,240
Apartment 2 rooms
93.0
346,534
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Show all Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$304,845
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
1 real estate property 1
Luxury Seafront Complex in Becici, Budva Location: Becici, Budva, Montenegro Total area: 40,800 m² Format: 142 residences and 154 hotel rooms A reliable developer with a proven track record of successful projects in Montenegro. Perfect blend of coastal luxury, comfort, and strong in…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
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Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Show all Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$768,151
Area 107–137 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront. Condo-hotel is modern development project, comfortably located in Rafailovici at the Budva Riviera - the most developed and attractive tourist destination in Montenegro. Apartments are located directly on the coast of the Adriatic Sea and on the 2 km…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
107.0
819,759
Apartment 3 rooms
137.0
1,01M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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VALUE.ONE
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Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
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Residential complex Vidikovac
Budva, Montenegro
from
$216,750
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments with an area of from  52 to 112  square meters are for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the picturesque area of Budva Vidicovac. The apartments are located in  a 5-stor…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
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Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$164,636
The VUELO SOBRE BECICI complex (translated from Spanish as "flight over Becici") is located on the hillside of the Budva Riviera, in Becici in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape. The distance from the city noise, as well as the abundance of vegetation, c…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
$149,702
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Продается квартира в популярном месте Будвы с 2 спальнями 56м2! Просторная солнечная квартира 56м2 в новостройке, с 2 спальнями, 2 террасами и 1 санузлом. Квартира расположена на 4 этаже 5-этажного дома на южной стороне. С балконов открывается вид на горы. Имеет прекрасный арендный и инвести…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Budva, Montenegro
from
$176,767
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 64 m²
1 real estate property 1
For sale in a building under construction, an apartment of 65 m2 is located on the 1st floor and has its own huge terrace of 20 meters, which is not included in the price 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Price per sq. m. 2500 m The house is at the stage of completion in 2024 When buying, you do…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
64.0
273,641
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Show all Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
$2,500
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
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Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 51–78 m²
5 real estate properties 5
DELUXE ESTATE BUDVA complexDELUXE ESTATE represents the most relevant format of the European market - cozyapartments from 34 m2 with functional layout solutions.LocationOne of the most spectacular and convenient locations in the city of Budva.BUDVA is rightfully considered one of the most be…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0 – 55.6
189,404 – 218,137
Apartment 2 rooms
78.2
290,327
Developer
Deluxe estate Montenegro
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Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Show all Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$217,435
Area 44–189 m²
19 real estate properties 19
The Harmony Apart Hotel is located in the heart of Montenegro, in the elite area of the Budwan Riviera on the Zaval Peninsula, which was one of the protected corners of pristine nature. The complex is within walking distance of the sea and a clean, well-groomed beach. All terraces offer magn…
Developer
MS Invest
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