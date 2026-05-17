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New Apartments in Northern Cyprus

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Girne District
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İskele District
157
Iskele Belediyesi
139
Gazimağusa District
103
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Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Show all Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$196,813
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
This new concept project will allow you to experience diversity of relaxation from the thriving Five Finger Mountains and the magnificent scenery of the Mediterranean Sea right in front of you.  Luxury, privacy, tranquility, relaxation, comfort and modernity are what you will find here in…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
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Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$162,303
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 22
Caesar Palm Jumeirah will feature seven high-rise buildings inspired by Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah, just 300 meters from the sea. Each 22-floor building will offer stunning Mediterranean views. Residents can look forward to amenities such as a palm-shaped communal pool, infinity pools, gym…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Velaris
Residential complex Velaris
Residential complex Velaris
Residential complex Velaris
Residential complex Velaris
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Residential complex Velaris
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$196,318
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Velaris – a harmony of style, comfort, and resort living 🌿✨ Velaris is a modern low-rise project located just 700 meters from the sea, designed for comfortable living and relaxation in an atmosphere of tranquility and comfort 🌊 An ideal place for those who value a balance between nature,…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Caesar Blue
Residential complex Caesar Blue
Residential complex Caesar Blue
Residential complex Caesar Blue
Residential complex Caesar Blue
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Residential complex Caesar Blue
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$186,976
The year of construction 2025
Area 52–75 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Caesar Blue is a modern residential complex located in a picturesque corner of North Cyprus, exclusively designed and built by Afik Group.Caesar Blue is located next to a sandy beach on the Mediterranean coast. The fully equipped apartment surrounded by fragrant gardens and the Aqua Club is …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
75.0
119,934
Studio apartment
52.0
103,943
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
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Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$128,512
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 31
Area 54–117 m²
7 real estate properties 7
A New Definition of Elevated Mediterranean Living 🌊✨ Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences is the largest and most prestigious development in Northern Cyprus, located on the iconic beachfront of Long Beach, Iskele. Featuring 1,630 luxury residences and a world-class resort hotel, the proj…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
111.0 – 117.0
266,520 – 293,172
Studio apartment
54.0
142,588 – 151,916
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
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Residential complex Caesar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$62,529
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Area 40–128 m²
30 real estate properties 30
Caesar Resort — A Resort City by the Sea 🌊🏖✨ Caesar Resort is located in Iskele, next to the famous Long Beach — one of the most beautiful sandy beaches in Cyprus. The entire project spans 393,570 sqm, forming a true resort town with its own restaurants, SPA centers, parks, and leisure…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0 – 76.0
81,289 – 104,609
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0 – 122.0
95,281 – 153,249
Apartment 3 rooms
128.0
222,544
Studio apartment
40.0 – 60.0
61,300 – 139,923
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Residential complex Hawaii Homes
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Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$127,565
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Hawaii homes is one of the biggest sea side residential project with studios, 1+1, 2+1 loft penthouses, and 3 bedroom luxury villas having a total unit count of 500. Situated on the coast of tatlisu the project features artificial rivers, lakes, and islands spread across the site with the ad…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
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Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$127,565
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Bahamas Homes — Tropical Resort-Style Living by the Sea in Kyrenia 🌴🌊 Bahamas Homes is a unique residential development located on the eastern side of Kyrenia (Girne), one of the greenest and most beautiful regions of Northern Cyprus. The project combines modern architecture, tropical …
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
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Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$146,156
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Only 40 Minutes away from Girne, Tatlısu is located between the Beşparmak Mountains and the Mediterrenean Coastline. With its untouched natural beauty Tatlısu Region keeps fascinating its visitors as well as its inhabitants. For a quiet life you have come to the right place because Tatlısu i…
Developer
Tunalı İnşaat
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Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
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Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$230,976
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 12
A rare opportunity for this spectacular apartment, located in one of the most prestigious areas of Nicosia with the most spectacular views over the city.  Build and delivered to the highest standards, the apartments has 2 bedroom Modern Flat, that sets new standards in flat design and cap…
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Tunalı İnşaat
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Residential complex Mediterranean Villas
Residential complex Mediterranean Villas
Residential complex Mediterranean Villas
Residential complex Mediterranean Villas
Residential complex Mediterranean Villas
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Residential complex Mediterranean Villas
Motides, Northern Cyprus
from
$300,348
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Modern villas at the foothills of the Five Fingers Mountains with panoramic sea views   Location & Area Overview 📍 Mediterranean Villas is located at the foothills of the Five Fingers Mountains, next to the forest and the traditional Mediterranean village of İncesu, just 1 km south …
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
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Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$129,053
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 13
Area 57 m²
1 real estate property 1
Edelweiss Holiday Residence — Resort-Style Living in Iskele 🌴🌊 Edelweiss Holiday Residence is a modern residential complex that combines contemporary architecture, high-quality construction, and resort-style living. The project is fully completed and offers an ideal environment for liv…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
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Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$404,940
Mckenzie 2 residential complex is a luxury and high-quality project located in the popular resort area of Long Beach, north of Famagusta, in Northern Cyprus. This project promises an indescribable lifestyle amidst the beauty of nature and the proximity of the Mediterranean Sea. Advantages of…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$360,646
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Park Avenue — Prestige in the Heart of Kyrenia Park Avenue is an exclusive premium development located in the very center of Kyrenia city. Inspired by the iconic architecture of New York’s Park Avenue, the project blends refined urban elegance with lush green spaces and modern comfort. …
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex The Blue
Residential complex The Blue
Residential complex The Blue
Residential complex The Blue
Residential complex The Blue
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Residential complex The Blue
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,597
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 88 m²
1 real estate property 1
The Blue | Luxury Living in Tatlısu 🌊 Location: Tatlısu The Blue is a premium residential complex located on the Mediterranean coast of Northern Cyprus. It reflects a modern architectural vision focused on elegance, open space, and panoramic sea views. The project combines contempor…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
88.0
168,574
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex HERA
Residential complex HERA
Residential complex HERA
Residential complex HERA
Residential complex HERA
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Residential complex HERA
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$236,676
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
HERA — 5★ Luxury in the Heart of Bafra 👑 Located in Bafra, Iskele, HERA is set in one of the most prestigious and rapidly developing touristic centers of Northern Cyprus 🌴 Once a quiet coastal village, Bafra has transformed over the past 10–15 years into a world-class resort destination.…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Apartment building Class 10
Apartment building Class 10
Apartment building Class 10
Apartment building Class 10
Apartment building Class 10
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Apartment building Class 10
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$127,453
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
A boutique residential gem in Çanakkale, Famagusta Class 10 is a new boutique residential development designed for those who appreciate comfort, elegance, and long-term investment value. With only 12 exclusive apartments, the project offers privacy, tranquility, and a refined living en…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Apartment building Dormix
Apartment building Dormix
Apartment building Dormix
Apartment building Dormix
Apartment building Dormix
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Apartment building Dormix
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,179
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
A Boutique Residential Opportunity in Famagusta Dormix is an exclusive residential development, combining modern architecture, efficient layouts, and a prime strategic location.   The project consists of only 17 units: 16 stylish 2+1 apartments (75 m² each) 1 magnif…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Residential complex Caesar Breeze
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Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$156,678
The year of construction 2025
Caesar Breeze is a modern residential complex designed and designed by the Afik Group and offering apartments, quats and villas.The complex is located just 200 meters from a well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains, Caesar Breeze is an …
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Olive Court
Residential complex Olive Court
Residential complex Olive Court
Residential complex Olive Court
Residential complex Olive Court
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Residential complex Olive Court
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$234,141
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
Olive Court — Contemporary Mediterranean Living in Harmony with Nature 🌿 Olive Court is a residential development inspired by modern Mediterranean architecture, with a strong focus on natural materials, textures, and harmony with the surrounding environment. The concept is designed to …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
150.0
222,544
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Show all Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$76,841
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! Studio 42 m2 in a SPA complex near the sandy beach of Long Beach. This 5* residential complex is located on the coast of Long Beach, which stretches along the east coast of Cyprus. Developed infra…
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Smart Home
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Residential complex Luna Residences
Residential complex Luna Residences
Residential complex Luna Residences
Residential complex Luna Residences
Residential complex Luna Residences
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Residential complex Luna Residences
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$449,102
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Luna – an exclusively unique project located in just 50 meters to Long Beach. The main privilege of being a resident at Luna is its easy access to the golden sandy beach of the Mediterranean and fascinating view of the sea. Various facilities such as 6 kilometers bicycle and walking path, c…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
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Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,37M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Elite Park Villas is an exclusive boutique complex of premium villas located in one of the most desirable areas of Kyrenia (Girne). Designed for those who value privacy, comfort, and high-end living, the project also offers strong investment potential 💼✨ Only 5 detached villas are built o…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
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Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,469
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
HABITAT – the flagship project in the Esentepe area from the developer EvergreenHABITAT is a large-scale residential and infrastructure project located in the Tatlisu (Esentepe) district, in a picturesque area with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountain landscape. The tota…
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GP real estate
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Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
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Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,470
Finishing options Finished
A Better Life is Possible in Long Beach. We could not resist the magnificent sea view and we came back with our Mckenzie Gold project to the favorite area of Long Beach region… We witnessed our magnificent terrace garden meeting with the sea view. With this project, we offer peace to people.…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
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Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$242,374
Finishing options Finished
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$174,996
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1) of 60 m2 with a spacious terrace and a small garden, fully furnished and equipped with modern appliances. The living room is combined with the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has household appliances: refrigerator, hob, oven, hood and washing machine. Cozy…
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Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
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Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$70,101
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! A furnished studio of 42 m2 with a balcony of 7 m2, 600 meters from the sandy beach "Long Beach" in the Royal Sun Residence complex. "Long Beach" is a successful investment and an opportunity to live…
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Smart Home
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Residential complex Hollywood
Residential complex Hollywood
Residential complex Hollywood
Residential complex Hollywood
Residential complex Hollywood
Show all Residential complex Hollywood
Residential complex Hollywood
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
$109,942
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 15
Hollywood — Resort Living by the Sea 🌊🌴✨ Hollywood is a new large-scale premium resort complex located on the seashore in the Bay of Morphou, Gaziveren area, Northern Cyprus. 📍 1,000 meters to a beautiful sandy beach 🚐 Comfortable shuttle service to the beach 🚶 Walking distance to Ga…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
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Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$182,352
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a luxury private health-themed complex located in Tatlis, one of the most picturesque areas of Northern Cyprus. This project invites you to a world of comfort, natural beauty and upscale amenities where you can enjoy incredible views of the mountains, the Mediterranean Sea and pic…
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North Symbol
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North Symbol
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Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
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Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$75,868
Finishing options Finished
Area 42–103 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Royal Sun Residence — Completed Seaside Living 🌊☀️ Royal Sun Residence is a fully completed residential complex located in the highly desirable Long Beach area, Iskele, Northern Cyprus. The famous sandy beach is just 5 minutes walking distance 🏖 This is a lively, established communi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0 – 103.0
104,609 – 134,593
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0 – 100.0
142,588 – 206,553
Studio apartment
42.0
75,292
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Show all Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$253,402
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 17
Area 113–190 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F — Premium Resort Living by Long Beach 🌊 Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F is part of one of the largest and most prestigious developments in Northern Cyprus, located in Iskele, just a few minutes’ walk from Long Beach. This modern hig…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
113.0 – 118.0
249,862 – 253,194
Apartment 3 rooms
190.0
398,447
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Habitat
Residential complex Habitat
Residential complex Habitat
Residential complex Habitat
Residential complex Habitat
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Residential complex Habitat
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$156,091
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 49–100 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The area of the complex is 220,000 m2, 35% of which is under construction.The complex is located between the sea in the north and the mountains in the south. Beautiful view!🌊🏡⛰️All nearby infrastructure is available:schoolhospital,supermarketfarm bazaar,banks,beauty salon,coffeehouseBarber s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
49.0 – 96.0
153,182 – 207,819
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
334,416
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Show all Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$125,844
Finishing options Finished
► Price - 93,000 GBP Ground floor apartment 35 m2 + terrace 8 m2, without furniture and equipment. ► Price - 110,000 GBP Second floor apartment 35 m2 + balcony 8 m2 + roof terrace 35 m2. ► Price for similar apartments from the developer from 174,950 GBP without furniture. This is …
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Apartment building Class 11
Apartment building Class 11
Apartment building Class 11
Apartment building Class 11
Apartment building Class 11
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Apartment building Class 11
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,476
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Class 11 — Modern Residential Building in the Heart of Famagusta, Çanakkale 🏙 Class 11 is a contemporary residential development located in the highly desirable Çanakkale area of Famagusta, combining urban lifestyle, convenience, and strong investment potential. Following the success o…
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Residential complex Courtyard
Residential complex Courtyard
Residential complex Courtyard
Residential complex Courtyard
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$137,276
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 50–125 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Courtyard — A Completed Resort-Style Complex in Long Beach 🌴🌊 Courtyard is a ready residential complex located in the highly desirable Long Beach region, just a 5-minute walk from the sandy coastline 🏖✨ It combines comfortable living, green landscapes and full resort infrastructure in …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.0
173,238
Apartment 2 rooms
125.0
291,173
Studio apartment
50.0
137,924 – 142,588
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Yalusa Homes
Residential complex Yalusa Homes
Residential complex Yalusa Homes
Residential complex Yalusa Homes
Residential complex Yalusa Homes
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Residential complex Yalusa Homes
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$230,560
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Yalusa Homes — Where Nature Meets Tranquility 🌊🌿 Yalusa Homes is an eco-conscious residential project located in Yeni Erenköy (Dipkarpaz) — one of the most untouched and naturally preserved regions of Northern Cyprus. Here you will discover pristine beaches, outdoor leisure activities,…
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Apartment building Manhattan
Apartment building Manhattan
Apartment building Manhattan
Apartment building Manhattan
Apartment building Manhattan
Show all Apartment building Manhattan
Apartment building Manhattan
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
$141,280
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 17
🏖 MANHATTAN is a new large-scale resort complex on the beach in the picturesque Gulf of Morfu (Gaziver district, Northern Cyprus).Located in an ecologically clean and sparsely populated place, just a few minutes walk from the center of a cozy town with shops, cafes and restaurants.📐 Total ar…
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Apartment building Çanakkale 2 Apartments
Apartment building Çanakkale 2 Apartments
Apartment building Çanakkale 2 Apartments
Apartment building Çanakkale 2 Apartments
Apartment building Çanakkale 2 Apartments
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Apartment building Çanakkale 2 Apartments
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$111,224
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Çanakkale 2 Apartments — modern living in the heart of Famagusta 🏙✨ Çanakkale 2 Apartments is a brand-new residential project located next to City Mall, in one of the most central and developed areas of Famagusta. It offers a perfect balance between vibrant urban life and peaceful reside…
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Apartment building Çanakkale Apartments
Apartment building Çanakkale Apartments
Apartment building Çanakkale Apartments
Apartment building Çanakkale Apartments
Apartment building Çanakkale Apartments
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Apartment building Çanakkale Apartments
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$104,247
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Çanakkale Apartments — modern living in the prestigious district of Famagusta 🏙✨ Çanakkale Apartments is a modern residential building located in one of the most desirable and prestigious areas of Çanakkale, Famagusta. This boutique project is ideal for both comfortable living and smart …
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Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Show all Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
from
$33,180
Finishing options Finished
Finished apartments from £25,000 — payment plans up to 13 years! Want to purchase property in Northern Cyprus with a minimal down payment and a comfortable payment plan? Now it's possible — the developer is offering a special promotion! This offer includes finished apartments and proper…
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Residential complex Hillside
Residential complex Hillside
Residential complex Hillside
Residential complex Hillside
Residential complex Hillside
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Residential complex Hillside
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,576
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
HILLSIDE is a club residential complex with extensive infrastructure including both entertainment and technically important facilities. The complex is located 500 meters from the sea in the picturesque area of TATLISU with stunning views of the sea and the mountains.Tatlisu is a charming vil…
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Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$169,240
Finishing options Finished
The project won the prestigious Property NC Awards 2019! Furnished 53 sq m studio apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex with a hotel and casino. The complex is located 600 meters from Long Beach, in one of the most popular areas with a landscaped promenade stretching over 3 ki…
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Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance
Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance
Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance
Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance
Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance
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Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$135,104
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Aquamarine Nuance offers a luxurious and breathtaking life.Located in the best coastal area, the complex boasts stunning views of the crystal clear waters of the sea, creating a calm and serene atmosphere for its residents.Aquamarine Nuance boasts a range of amenities and services designed t…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
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Residential complex Querencia
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$194,442
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 28
🌊 Querencia is a magnificent project that will create a unique atmosphere on Long Beach, just 400 meters from the sea.Directly opposite the unique beach will open a complex with inspiring views, thoughtful living spaces and rich infrastructure.🏢 4 blocks, one of which will function as a hote…
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Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
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Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$85,549
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Area 42–143 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Royal Sun Elite Residence is a large residential complex located in the popular Long Beach area of Iskele. The development covers 90 acres of land and includes 1,122 properties, offering a wide variety of apartments, penthouses, and townhouse-style homes. The project successfully combi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0 – 65.0
102,610 – 105,942
Villa
143.0
291,173
Studio apartment
42.0
85,953
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Capensis Homes
Residential complex Capensis Homes
Residential complex Capensis Homes
Residential complex Capensis Homes
Residential complex Capensis Homes
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Residential complex Capensis Homes
Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$179,380
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Capensis Homes - modern residential complex in Yeni Boğaziçi 🏡Capensis Homes is a new residential project located in the promising area of Yeni Boğaziçi, one of the most attractive and rapidly developing regions of Northern Cyprus. The area is conveniently located between Famagusta and Iskel…
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Residential complex La Casalia
Residential complex La Casalia
Residential complex La Casalia
Residential complex La Casalia
Residential complex La Casalia
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Residential complex La Casalia
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$206,600
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach
Show all Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$108,672
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 28
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to Grand Sapphire Resort, the largest residential resort in Northern Cyprus, combining a 5-star hotel, premium real estate and world-class infrastructure.Located in the prestigious area of Long Beach, this complex is designed for comfortable living, recreation and investment. Here, t…
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GP real estate
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Residential complex Richmond Park
Residential complex Richmond Park
Residential complex Richmond Park
Residential complex Richmond Park
Residential complex Richmond Park
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Residential complex Richmond Park
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$819,568
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Richmond Park — Boutique Luxury Villas near the sea 🌿 Richmond Park is an exclusive boutique collection of luxury villas designed for those who value privacy, elegance, and Mediterranean living. The project is located in the prestigious Yeniboğaziçi area of Famagusta, one of the most p…
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Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$222,126
Finishing options Finished
Spacious 2+1 apartment of 92 m² with a terrace of 11 m² and a small plot of land is located on the first floor of a modern residential complex. Due to the corner location, the apartment has a lot of natural light, and the terrace overlooks the greenery and the pool of the complex. The interi…
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Residential complex Lilium Park
Residential complex Lilium Park
Residential complex Lilium Park
Residential complex Lilium Park
Residential complex Lilium Park
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Residential complex Lilium Park
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$122,482
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
A modern and minimalist sense of comfort. Lilium Park offers a different concept by blending classical Mediterranean architecture and Asian minimalism. Lilium Park offers its guests a peaceful site life experience. A friendly and warm atmosphere awaits you in Lilium Park, where two-store…
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Residential complex Green & Blue
Residential complex Green & Blue
Residential complex Green & Blue
Residential complex Green & Blue
Residential complex Green & Blue
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Residential complex Green & Blue
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$160,517
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Green & Blue takes its name from the two defining colors of the Karpaz region: the deep blue of the Mediterranean Sea and the lush green of its untouched natural landscape 🌿. Every residence is thoughtfully positioned to embrace these elements, creating a harmonious balance between nature an…
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Residential complex Atlantis Pearl
Residential complex Atlantis Pearl
Residential complex Atlantis Pearl
Residential complex Atlantis Pearl
Residential complex Atlantis Pearl
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Residential complex Atlantis Pearl
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$204,164
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 3
Atlantis Pearl is an exclusive seaside residential project located in Tatlısu, North Cyprus, where modern architecture meets true Mediterranean charm. Surrounded by lush greenery and offering panoramic sea and mountain views, the project provides a peaceful and elegant lifestyle for those se…
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Residential complex Carob Hill
Residential complex Carob Hill
Residential complex Carob Hill
Residential complex Carob Hill
Residential complex Carob Hill
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Residential complex Carob Hill
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,220
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Carob Hill invites you to an incredibly beautiful location with its stylishly decorated residences that offer comfortable accommodation and unique views of nature, as well as amenities such as two swimming pools and a gym.Amid the magnificence of nature, this stylish project overlooking the …
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Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.
Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.
Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.
Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.
Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.
Show all Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.
Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$102,418
Finishing options Finished
A cozy 36 m² studio with a spacious 16 m² terrace and a ready-made design package. The interior is made in a single modern style: furniture, appliances and decor are already included in the price. The layout is thought out to the smallest detail, the kitchen, rest and sleep areas are clearly…
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Residential quarter Olea Cyprus
Residential quarter Olea Cyprus
Residential quarter Olea Cyprus
Residential quarter Olea Cyprus
Residential quarter Olea Cyprus
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Residential quarter Olea Cyprus
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
from
$104,399
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Olea Cyprus Project is now waiting for all investors who love serenity and nature. Olea Cyprus Project uniquely meets the intense needs of our valued customers. Based on your needs, we offer: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 flats and 2+1, 3+1 penthouses. Our units are designed with high-quality finishes…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Residential complex La Palazzo
Residential complex La Palazzo
Residential complex La Palazzo
Residential complex La Palazzo
Residential complex La Palazzo
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Residential complex La Palazzo
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$218,350
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
La Palazzo is a new face for the Bogaz region, blending the highest of standarts with a classical sophisticated look. La Palazzo is the purest embodient of Luxury. Whether it be a spacious 2 bedroom apartment or a 4 bedroom detached villa allow us to elevate your living experience.  La Pa…