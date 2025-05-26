Residential complex Life Square

Our company was established in 2004 to serve in the construction sector.

Today we have 15 years of experience in Real Estate Development.

After our Pearl Beach Villas and Trio Residence at İskele Long Beach area, now we present you the LIFE SQUARE Project.

Our Project consists of 1+1, 2+1 apartments and 3+1 penthouses.

It is located less than 250 meters from the beach,

nearby social facilities such as restaurants, markets and cafes.

6 km long bike and walking path are located nearby as well. Life Square - inspired by the Cypriot archi- tectureal traditions, with its own 20m long swimming pool - has been designed for your peace and comfort.

Enjoy the sun and the sea on the Long Beach where the golden sands meet the turquoise-blue waters or enjoy the pool if you prefer.

Life Square is located in Long Beach area, with its landscaped territories, cycling and walking paths, restaurants , providing you the unique tastes of Mediterranean cuisine, as well as sports halls, saunas, pharmacies, markets, massage saloons and many more. Life Square opens you the Gates into a peaceful life. Our 24/7 IP CCTV system will take care of your safety, while building’s insulated walls will take care of your comfort and your treasury.