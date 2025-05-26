  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Life Square

Residential complex Life Square

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$704,608
;
6
ID: 26731
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Our company was established in 2004 to serve in the construction sector.
Today we have 15 years of experience in Real Estate Development.
After our Pearl Beach Villas and Trio Residence at İskele Long Beach area, now we present you the LIFE SQUARE Project.
Our Project consists of 1+1, 2+1 apartments and 3+1 penthouses.
It is located less than 250 meters from the beach,
nearby social facilities such as restaurants, markets and cafes.

6 km long bike and walking path are located nearby as well. Life Square - inspired by the Cypriot archi- tectureal traditions, with its own 20m long swimming pool - has been designed for your peace and comfort.
Enjoy the sun and the sea on the Long Beach where the golden sands meet the turquoise-blue waters or enjoy the pool if you prefer.

Life Square is located in Long Beach area, with its landscaped territories, cycling and walking paths, restaurants , providing you the unique tastes of Mediterranean cuisine, as well as sports halls, saunas, pharmacies, markets, massage saloons and many more. Life Square opens you the Gates into a peaceful life. Our 24/7 IP CCTV system will take care of your safety, while building’s insulated walls will take care of your comfort and your treasury. 

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
