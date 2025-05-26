  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.

Residential complex Furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$213,304
19
ID: 32995
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3378
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 04/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

One-bedroom apartment (1+1) 64 m² in the prestigious Grand Sapphire Resort CASINO complex, 600 meters from Long Beach.

A design package (furniture and appliances) is included in the price.

The complex is located in one of the most popular areas with a landscaped promenade stretching over three kilometers.

Infrastructure:

  • 5-star hotel
  • Casino
  • 10 swimming pools (7,000 m2)
  • Water park
  • Children's pools
  • Rooftop pool with bar
  • Fitness center
  • SPA center: jacuzzi, sauna, hammam, massage, etc.
  • Restaurants, bars, and cafes
  • Shops
  • Outdoor and indoor cinemas
  • Night club
  • Casino
  • Kids' club
  • Beach and beach bar
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball, basketball, and mini-football courts
  • Landscaping and park areas
  • Ground-level entrances, convenient for parents with strollers
  • Security at the entrance, video surveillance
  • Automatic gates

With the purchase of any property, you receive a residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family, free from the company!

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Residential complex Furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$213,304
