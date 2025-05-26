Residential complex Furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.

One-bedroom apartment (1+1) 64 m² in the prestigious Grand Sapphire Resort CASINO complex, 600 meters from Long Beach.

A design package (furniture and appliances) is included in the price.

The complex is located in one of the most popular areas with a landscaped promenade stretching over three kilometers.

Infrastructure:

5-star hotel

Casino

10 swimming pools (7,000 m2)

Water park

Children's pools

Rooftop pool with bar

Fitness center

SPA center: jacuzzi, sauna, hammam, massage, etc.

Restaurants, bars, and cafes

Shops

Outdoor and indoor cinemas

Night club

Casino

Kids' club

Beach and beach bar

Tennis court

Volleyball, basketball, and mini-football courts

Landscaping and park areas

Ground-level entrances, convenient for parents with strollers

Security at the entrance, video surveillance

Automatic gates

With the purchase of any property, you receive a residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family, free from the company!