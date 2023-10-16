Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Land

Lands for sale in Northern Cyprus

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Eleven Plots from 600m2 to 797m2 with elevated Sea Views fully serviced.   This is an …
€135,858
Plot of land in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
LAND FOR SALE WITH GREAT SEA VIEW! PRICES ARE RISING! GREAT INVESTMENT OPTION! POSSIBLE TO B…
€130,280
Plot of land in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
€45,983
Plot of land in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
€36,129
Plot of land in Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Area 6 690 m²
€89,775
Plot of land in Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Area 100 335 m²
€29,451
Plot of land in Arnadi, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Arnadi, Northern Cyprus
Area 61 541 m²
€629,522
Plot of land in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Area 529 m²
€41,603
Plot of land in Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Area 4 113 m²
€54,194
Plot of land in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Area 612 m²
€47,077
Plot of land in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Area 838 m²
€71,163
Plot of land in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
€65,689
Plot of land in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
€51,457
Plot of land in Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
Area 40 470 m²
€295,602
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 389 sq.meters in Nicosia. The territory has building permission of 470 sq.m…
€265,000

About Northern Cyprus

Officially known as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, it is a sovereign state that is only recognized by Turkey. Mainly dominated by service-based industries it has a growing economy that has seen tremendous growth over the last few decades. It follows a semi-presidential, democratic rule with the official language of the inhabitants being Turkish.

Tourism in Northern Cyprus

Being known as the go-to beach destination, Northern Cyprus sees a large number of tourists looking for a holiday vacation. The most popular destination is Kyrenia that hosts a wide range of tourist attractions including castles, museums, ruins, nightlife, entertainment options, casinos, among others. Tourism has played a major role in shaping the economy and growth. Apart from this, the country is well-known for its cultural and historical diversity.

Why buy property here?

With warm weather, low cost of living, and beach atmosphere, Northern Cyprus is one of the most ideal destinations if you are looking to settle down. There are many property deals that you can find across the country ranging from apartments, beachside villas, houses, and much more. There are a lot of options in expensive places like Nicosia which is also the capital city of the country. There are also less expensive options when it comes to property deals in Northern Cyprus.

Being a growing economy, the real estate market is quite affordable and diverse. This makes the country an ideal choice among property investors. As there are not a lot of laws and restrictions when it comes to buying property, the entire process is quite short and simple. This can help you be the proud owner of your new home in a very short period of time. Compared to other European countries, properties in Northern Cyprus is also more cost-effective and affordable. The country is building on its reputation as the perfect place to retire.

