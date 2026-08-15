Lands for sale in Northern Cyprus

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Lands in Northern Cyprus

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40 properties total found
Plot of land in Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Northern Cyprus
Number in database: 10582854
$140,232
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Plot of land in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Number in database: 12234397
$280,464
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Plot of land in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 2
Suitable Lands for Villa Construction in Gazimağusa Mutluyaka The island of Cyprus is a tran…
$107,880
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Plot of land in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
This amazing land is 7544 square meters and it is seafront in the area of Ayia Triada.The bu…
$5,90M
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Plot of land in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 629 m²
Land for Sale for Your Dream House in North Cyprus İskele Cyprus has the most beautiful beac…
$176,573
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Plot of land in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
$114,291
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Plot of land in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 3 211 m²
Investment Land for Sale in Girne Ozanköy Ozanköy is a village located in Girne district whi…
$879,190
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Plot of land in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
6 adjoining land parcels located in Ormideia, Larnaca. It is covered by all utility services…
$1,00M
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Plot of land in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
$47,985
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Plot of land in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
$190,485
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Plot of land in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Area 529 m²
$43,777
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Plot of land in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
$69,121
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Plot of land in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Land plots for the construction of one / two villas in Esentepe, Kyrenia
$125,591
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Plot of land in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
$198,314
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Plot of land in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
$108,237
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Plot of land in Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
Area 6 690 m²
$94,466
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Plot of land in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
$28,800
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Plot of land in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
$48,385
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Plot of land in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Area 520 m²
$52,916
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Plot of land in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
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Plot of land in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Land for sale for the construction of a complex on the first coastline in Esentepe, Kyrenia
$5,98M
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Plot of land in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
$88,893
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Plot of land in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
LAND FOR SALE WITH GREAT SEA VIEW! PRICES ARE RISING! GREAT INVESTMENT OPTION! POSSIBLE TO B…
$137,087
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Plot of land in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
$54,145
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Plot of land in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
$38,017
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Plot of land in Arnadi, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Arnadi, Northern Cyprus
Area 61 541 m²
$662,411
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Plot of land in Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Area 4 113 m²
$57,025
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Plot of land in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Area 612 m²
$49,537
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Plot of land in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
$253,980
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Plot of land in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 863 m²
$240,329
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