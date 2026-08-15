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Penthouses for sale in Northern Cyprus

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Kyrenia
5
Iskele Belediyesi
69
Trikomo
67
Girne Belediyesi
106
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302 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Apartments for Sale in a Pool Complex in Lapta, North Cyprus These stylish apartment…
$223,664
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Apartments for Sale in a Pool Complex in Lapta, North Cyprus These stylish apartment…
$283,833
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Wonder Stones Village  Sun Valley Countryside East Wonder Stones Village is our distin…
$299,312
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/2
Real Estate in a Developed Complex in İskele North Cyprus İskele is a popular investment cen…
$242,471
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
Chic Seafront Apartments in a Mixed-Use Project in Tatlısu North Cyprus Tatlısu is a coastal…
$378,444
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Penthouse 1 room in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Near the Coast in a Socially Equipped Complex in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Tatlısu is on…
$161,570
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Ötüken İskele Cyprus is the third biggest isl…
$216,965
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in İskele North Cyprus Located in the northeast o…
$340,369
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/2
Real Estate in a Complex near Sea with Pool in İskele Boğaz Located in the eastern end of No…
$255,172
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Seafront Complex in Esentepe Girne Girne, the pearl of North Cyprus, is home…
$269,987
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
1-Bedroom Apartment within Walking Distance to the Sea in North Cyprus Girne The apartment i…
$223,889
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Elegance C7
$525,519
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in Girne Esentepe Surrounded by Pine Forests with Endless Mediterranean Views Cyp…
$608,049
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in North Cyprus Girne Girne, the popu…
$431,622
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Floor 15/5
Flats in a Project with Security and Rich Amenities in İskele North Cyprus North Cyprus is a…
$669,200
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
Turtle Bay Village | 2+1 Penthouse | Esentepe 🌴 For sale: a beautiful penthouse apartment…
$178,678
VAT
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Floor 1
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele The İskele region, with its unique beaches in…
$406,232
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Seaview Apartments Close to Golf Courses in North Cyprus, Girne Cyprus, the paradise island …
$326,523
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Apartments for Sale in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Cyprus, the third largest island of the M…
$250,553
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/2
Real Estate in a Complex near Sea with Pool in İskele Boğaz Located in the eastern end of No…
$274,800
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Mountain and Sea-View Apartments in Girne Girne is a prestigious, coastal living space in No…
$377,290
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea-View Apartments Near the Golf Course in Karaağaç Girne Girne is a popular living space i…
$473,055
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Apartments in a Mixed-Use Complex in Lapta North Cyprus Lapta with dazzling beautie…
$418,927
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 15/5
Flats in a Project with Security and Rich Amenities in İskele North Cyprus North Cyprus is a…
$473,055
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 9/9
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Lefke Gaziveren Lefke Gaziveren is a peaceful seaside resor…
$578,050
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Penthouse 1 room in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a Well-Equipped Complex in North Cyprus Girne Karaağaç Village, is one of the …
$260,820
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Roof terrace -61 m2 G7 2 Bedroom Penthouse Village of the Hanging Gardens  Sunny Valley …
$536,865
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 14/14
Investment Apartments with Sea View in Lefke North Cyprus Located in Gaziveren town in Lefke…
$170,761
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Seafront Complex in Esentepe Girne Girne, the pearl of North Cyprus, is home…
$376,227
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Alsancak Girne, Surrounded by the Sea and Nature Alsancak is a popular neighbo…
$1,07M
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Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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