Penthouses for sale in Northern Cyprus

Penthouse 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 3/3
€80,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 14/14
For Sale: Luxurious 3+1 Penthouse with Stunning Sea Views in an Elite Complex! Features: …
€430,000
Penthouse 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project, which consists of modern apartments such as studios and penthouses…
€94,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€448,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€517,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Investment Flats in a Natural Area of Girne North Cyprus These wine house concept flats are …
€319,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Elite 3-room two-story apartments 80 m ² with a private pool 100 meters from the sea. The co…
€522,245
Penthouse 4 rooms in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
4-room two-level penthouse 115 m ² in a prestigious complex 200 meters from the beach. This …
€462,840
Penthouse 4 rooms in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
4-room penthouse 140m ² in a spa complex 600 meters from the sandy beach. Apartments in a ch…
€415,487
Penthouse 4 rooms in Vouno, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Vouno, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
A beautiful, modern complex in a very quiet place with beautiful views of the mountains and …
€415,487
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/10
Penthouse, three bedrooms ( 3 + 1 ), 4 bathrooms, total area from 100 sq.m to 1551 sq.m, bal…
€461,513
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, the total area from 140 sq.m to 168 sq.m, the ba…
€419,466
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, a total area of 198 sq.m, a balcony of 40 sq.m, …
€593,245
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in Specially-Designed Compound Close to the Beach in Küçükerenköy Cyprus North Cy…
€331,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€139,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious Seafront Apartments for Sale in Kyrenia Cyprus Kyrenia is a developed city, locate…
€171,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/2
Newly Built Seafront Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Tatlisu is located in the northern coa…
€304,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 10/11
Centrally Located Investment Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an outstandi…
€340,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Contemporary Designed Studio and Duplex Apartments in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa The luxury apartme…
€209,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/5
Modern Properties Near Sea in Gazimağusa, North Cyprus The modern properties are located nea…
€348,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 13/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€493,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 13/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€255,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 11/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€136,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€197,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€157,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxe Beachfront Apartments with Modern Design in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Modern flats are lo…
€441,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
A Peaceful and Modern Life on the Coast of the Mediterranean Famagusta Tatlısu is a coastal …
€464,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
A Peaceful and Modern Life on the Coast of the Mediterranean Famagusta Tatlısu is a coastal …
€452,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/7
Luxurious Apartments in the Center of Girne, North Cyprus The brand new apartments are locat…
€209,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern Design Apartments in a Luxury Project in Kyrenia North Cyprus Luxury apartments are l…
€307,000

