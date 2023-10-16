UAE
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Residential
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Northern Cyprus
Famagusta
41
Kyrenia
30
Trikomo
8
Agios Epiktitos
3
Penthouse
137 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1
1
103 m²
3/3
€80,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3
3
145 m²
14/14
For Sale: Luxurious 3+1 Penthouse with Stunning Sea Views in an Elite Complex! Features: …
€430,000
Recommend
Penthouse 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1
1
32 m²
1
We present a new project, which consists of modern apartments such as studios and penthouses…
€94,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
3
2
173 m²
2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€448,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
4
2
217 m²
2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€517,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
3
1
90 m²
1/2
Investment Flats in a Natural Area of Girne North Cyprus These wine house concept flats are …
€319,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3
2
80 m²
Elite 3-room two-story apartments 80 m ² with a private pool 100 meters from the sea. The co…
€522,245
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
4
3
115 m²
4-room two-level penthouse 115 m ² in a prestigious complex 200 meters from the beach. This …
€462,840
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4
3
140 m²
4-room penthouse 140m ² in a spa complex 600 meters from the sandy beach. Apartments in a ch…
€415,487
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms
Vouno, Northern Cyprus
4
2
111 m²
A beautiful, modern complex in a very quiet place with beautiful views of the mountains and …
€415,487
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3
4
100 m²
10/10
Penthouse, three bedrooms ( 3 + 1 ), 4 bathrooms, total area from 100 sq.m to 1551 sq.m, bal…
€461,513
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3
3
140 m²
11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, the total area from 140 sq.m to 168 sq.m, the ba…
€419,466
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
4
4
198 m²
11/11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, a total area of 198 sq.m, a balcony of 40 sq.m, …
€593,245
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3
2
151 m²
2/2
Apartments in Specially-Designed Compound Close to the Beach in Küçükerenköy Cyprus North Cy…
€331,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
2
1
90 m²
1/2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€139,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
2
1
75 m²
2/2
Luxurious Seafront Apartments for Sale in Kyrenia Cyprus Kyrenia is a developed city, locate…
€171,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3
2
142 m²
2/2
Newly Built Seafront Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Tatlisu is located in the northern coa…
€304,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
3
1
150 m²
10/11
Centrally Located Investment Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an outstandi…
€340,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2
2
93 m²
1/2
Contemporary Designed Studio and Duplex Apartments in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa The luxury apartme…
€209,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2
1
130 m²
5/5
Modern Properties Near Sea in Gazimağusa, North Cyprus The modern properties are located nea…
€348,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
4
1
134 m²
13/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€493,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3
2
113 m²
13/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€255,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
69 m²
11/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€136,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
3
2
109 m²
8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€197,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2
2
69 m²
8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€157,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3
2
115 m²
2/2
Luxe Beachfront Apartments with Modern Design in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Modern flats are lo…
€441,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4
2
140 m²
2
A Peaceful and Modern Life on the Coast of the Mediterranean Famagusta Tatlısu is a coastal …
€464,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3
2
130 m²
2
A Peaceful and Modern Life on the Coast of the Mediterranean Famagusta Tatlısu is a coastal …
€452,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2
75 m²
7/7
Luxurious Apartments in the Center of Girne, North Cyprus The brand new apartments are locat…
€209,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
3
1
162 m²
3/3
Modern Design Apartments in a Luxury Project in Kyrenia North Cyprus Luxury apartments are l…
€307,000
Recommend
