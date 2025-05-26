  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Bahamas Homes

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
$204,679
15
ID: 26623
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Situated on the east of Kyrenia, this concept project brings the Bahamas to you. With its modern and unique design, variety of types and all the amenities it has to offer Bahamas Homes is surely an eye-catcher.

Located in the greenest and most beautiful part of Cyprus, the Bahamas Homes project offers a private beachfront lifestyle.

Bahamas Homes offers a total of 701 units in 3 Phases.

The world-class project is top-notch in terms of quality and the amenities available for the
residents. The exotic site has an unobstructed north facing view towards the blue of Mediterranean Sea and a south facing panaromic view of the Five Finger Mountains. With all the amenities on-site this one-of-a-kind project is simply a taste of paradise.

ON-SITE AMENITIES:

  • Asian Fusion Cuisine Restaurant
  • Market/Grocery Store
  • Kids Play Area
  • Pharmacy
  • Exchange Office
  • Spa & Wellness Center
  • Indoor Heated Pool
  • Massage
  • Sauna
  • Hamam
  • Cold Shower
  • Jacuzzi
  • Beauty Center
  • Fitness Center
  • Indoor & Outdoor Children’s Playground Areas

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

