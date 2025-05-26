Residential complex Bahamas Homes

Situated on the east of Kyrenia, this concept project brings the Bahamas to you. With its modern and unique design, variety of types and all the amenities it has to offer Bahamas Homes is surely an eye-catcher.

Located in the greenest and most beautiful part of Cyprus, the Bahamas Homes project offers a private beachfront lifestyle.

Bahamas Homes offers a total of 701 units in 3 Phases.

The world-class project is top-notch in terms of quality and the amenities available for the

residents. The exotic site has an unobstructed north facing view towards the blue of Mediterranean Sea and a south facing panaromic view of the Five Finger Mountains. With all the amenities on-site this one-of-a-kind project is simply a taste of paradise.

ON-SITE AMENITIES: