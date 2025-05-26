Residential complex Kaya Residences

Kaya Residences — Sun, Sea & Luxury Living in the Heart of Bafra ☀️🌊✨
Let the sun and the azure Mediterranean Sea become part of your everyday life in Bafra — one of the most prestigious resort areas of Northern Cyprus.
Kaya Residences is located just a 5-minute drive from one of the island’s most beautiful beaches, with pure white sand and endless turquoise waters.
Here, life feels like a year-round holiday 🌴
---
🏗 About the Project
• Total land area: 12,000 sqm
• 6 individual residential blocks
• 5-minute drive to the beach
The project is designed as a peaceful escape from city chaos, combining contemporary architecture with nature-inspired living.
---
🏠 Apartment Types
Units range from 35 to 109 sqm:
• Studio (1+0)
• 1+1 apartments
• 2+1 apartments
Spacious interiors and balconies create bright, airy living spaces.
Large panoramic windows invite natural light and fresh sea breeze into your home.
---
🌴 Infrastructure & Lifestyle
Kaya Residences introduces a new luxury residential concept:
🏊 400 sqm swimming pool (for adults & children)
🌿 Landscaped recreation areas
🚶 Walking & cycling tracks
🎠 Children’s playgrounds
🎾 Tennis court
⚽ Mini-football field
🏀 Basketball court
🏐 Volleyball court
🏋️ Fitness center
🧖 Sauna
💨 Steam room
☕ Café lounge
🥤 Vitamin bar
Everything is designed to help you enjoy quality time outdoors with family and neighbours.
---
🏨 Premium Management & Services
The complex is managed under the assurance of Kaya Artemis Resort & Casino, providing:
✨ Professional management
✨ Optional housekeeping services
✨ Access to premium social facilities
✨ Five-star resort privileges
Kaya Artemis Resort & Casino is only 5 minutes away.
---
📍 Location & Investment Value
Located in the heart of Bafra, one of the fastest-growing resort areas in Northern Cyprus:
• 5 minutes to the beach
• 5 minutes to luxury hotels
• 5 minutes to hospitals, schools, and markets
Kaya Residences offers strong investment potential thanks to its strategic location and the rapid development of the region 📈🌊
Kaya Residences is more than a home — it is a lifestyle of sun, sea, comfort, and smart investment all year round ☀️✨