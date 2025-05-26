Residential complex Kaya Residences

  1. Realting.com
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
ID: 33368
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Theodoros

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

About the complex

Kaya Residences — Sun, Sea & Luxury Living in the Heart of Bafra ☀️🌊✨

Let the sun and the azure Mediterranean Sea become part of your everyday life in Bafra — one of the most prestigious resort areas of Northern Cyprus.

Kaya Residences is located just a 5-minute drive from one of the island’s most beautiful beaches, with pure white sand and endless turquoise waters.

Here, life feels like a year-round holiday 🌴

---

🏗 About the Project

• Total land area: 12,000 sqm
• 6 individual residential blocks
• 5-minute drive to the beach

The project is designed as a peaceful escape from city chaos, combining contemporary architecture with nature-inspired living.

---

🏠 Apartment Types

Units range from 35 to 109 sqm:

• Studio (1+0)
• 1+1 apartments
• 2+1 apartments

Spacious interiors and balconies create bright, airy living spaces.
Large panoramic windows invite natural light and fresh sea breeze into your home.

---

🌴 Infrastructure & Lifestyle

Kaya Residences introduces a new luxury residential concept:

🏊 400 sqm swimming pool (for adults & children)
🌿 Landscaped recreation areas
🚶 Walking & cycling tracks
🎠 Children’s playgrounds

🎾 Tennis court
⚽ Mini-football field
🏀 Basketball court
🏐 Volleyball court

🏋️ Fitness center
🧖 Sauna
💨 Steam room
☕ Café lounge
🥤 Vitamin bar

Everything is designed to help you enjoy quality time outdoors with family and neighbours.

---

🏨 Premium Management & Services

The complex is managed under the assurance of Kaya Artemis Resort & Casino, providing:

✨ Professional management
✨ Optional housekeeping services
✨ Access to premium social facilities
✨ Five-star resort privileges

Kaya Artemis Resort & Casino is only 5 minutes away.

---

📍 Location & Investment Value

Located in the heart of Bafra, one of the fastest-growing resort areas in Northern Cyprus:

• 5 minutes to the beach
• 5 minutes to luxury hotels
• 5 minutes to hospitals, schools, and markets

Kaya Residences offers strong investment potential thanks to its strategic location and the rapid development of the region 📈🌊

Kaya Residences is more than a home — it is a lifestyle of sun, sea, comfort, and smart investment all year round ☀️✨

Location on the map

Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus

