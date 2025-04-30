Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
33
Kyrenia
56
Iskele Belediyesi
452
Trikomo
382
478 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/3
$147,529
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 11
Studio apartments in the magnificent Sapphire Resort complex with the infrastructure of the…
$122,060
Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 46 m²
The project is located 500 meters from the largest beach in the northern Cyprus « Long Beach…
$180,501
2 bedroom apartment in Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
The magnificent location of Yeniboaz!   to the sea 10 minutes Airport 35 minutes, Coll…
$208,108
2 bedroom apartment in Potamos tou Kampou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Potamos tou Kampou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/19
ID: CP-631   LOCATİON: Cyprus – Distance to the sea -100M – Supermarkets 300 m …
$146,988
2 bedroom apartment in Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Status: apartment The number of rooms: 2+1 total area: 90 sq.m Bange: Combined v…
$235,476
Apartment in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Area 35 m²
The new exclusive project in the Northern Cyprus in the Bogaz-Iskel region offers a unique o…
$162,111
Apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Area 42 m²
$54,119
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
Penthaus is located on the 11th floor, the total area of ​​198 sq.m, the balcony of 40 sq.m,…
$624,239
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
$90,198
3 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 8/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
$376,786
Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
A new chapter of life RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE   Riverside life residence offers yo…
$190,389
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Aphrodite Wellness   Guselyurt region the most affordable prices !!! studios 34 m2 …
$117,910
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment with a view of the pool in   La   Isla   villas   – The ideal choice for life and …
$257,992
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 13/15
$186,739
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Experience Ultimate Coastal Luxury at Ultramarine Nuance direct on the Beach Introductio…
$317,704
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 45 m²
The complex, located in the best coastal area of ​​Entrosentepe in the Northern Cyprus, offe…
$119,210
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/11
Studio in the house Alexius, 51 sq.m, balcony 8.2 sq.m. Everything is given in the finish:  …
$149,054
2 bedroom apartment in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-706   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to …
$244,264
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
Penthouse Studio overlooking the Mediterranean Sea Installments of up to 3 years are provide…
$162,400
1 bedroom apartment in Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Under construction 1+1 apartment (one bedroom and living room) for sale at £129,000.   T…
$152,799
1 room studio apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 13/15
$137,748
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
$150,020
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Domsbassaynemacasadelmar an apartment with 1 bedroom   the deadline for delivery   June …
$245,278
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Introduction Habitat is an innovative residential development in North Cyprus, combining …
$310,019
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
About the Apartment Manhattan Residence is a premium resort complex in Gaziveren, Norther…
$166,654
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
$340,422
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$190,000
