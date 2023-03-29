Northern Cyprus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Northern Cyprus
New houses in Northern Cyprus
All new buildings in Northern Cyprus
46
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Northern Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Northern Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Northern Cyprus
Shop
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Northern Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Northern Cyprus
All countries
Belarus
Cyprus
Greece
Hungary
Poland
Russia
Spain
Turkey
Ukraine
United States
City
not selected
Agios Epiktitos
Agios Sergios
Agios Vasilios
Agirda
Anageia
Analiontas
Aradhippou
Athienou
Avgorou
Ayia Anna
Ayia Napa
Ayia Thekla
Bahceli
Bellapais
Bogaz
Dali
Deryneia
Dromolaxia
Famagusta
Frenaros
Geri
Kapparis
Karaoglanoglu
Karavas
Kato Pyrgos
Kazafani
Kiti
Kornos
Kyrenia
Lapithos
Leonarisso
Livadia
Lympia
Malounta
Meneou
Mitsero
Nicosia
Oetueken
Oroklini
Paliometocho
Paralimni
Pera
Pervolia
Protaras
Pyla
Pyrga
Sotira
Trikomo
Tseri
Turtle Bay Village
Tuzla
Vasilia
Zeytinlik
Type of property
not selected
Apartment
House
Price
Search
1 245 properties
New buildings
Residential
Commercial
7 companies
3 agency
4 developer
All posts about Northern Cyprus
5 publications
Inexpensive property in Northern Cyprus
Elite real estate in Northern Cyprus
Investment Properties in Northern Cyprus
Buy properties in popular places in Northern Cyprus
Agios Epiktitos
Agios Sergios
Agirda
Aradhippou
Ayia Napa
Ayia Thekla
Bahceli
Bellapais
Bogaz
Famagusta
Kapparis
Karaoglanoglu
Karavas
Kazafani
Kiti
Kornos
Kyrenia
Livadia
Meneou
Nicosia
Oetueken
Oroklini
Paralimni
Pervolia
Protaras
Trikomo
Turtle Bay Village
Tuzla
Vasilia
Apartments for sale in Northern Cyprus
See all apartments
1 bedroom
2 bedrooms
3 bedrooms
4 bedrooms
5 bedrooms
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
46 m²
9/11 Floor
€ 91,606
1 room studio apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 58,664
1 room apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 55,279
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 63,176
Houses in Northern Cyprus
See all houses
villas
cottages
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 675,490
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
190 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 246,783
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 246,783
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
127 m²
€ 250,778
Publications
Show all publications
29.03.2023
«You can get to the sea and the supermarket on foot». A selection of houses in Northern Cyprus from €106,000
21.02.2023
Northern Cyprus: apartments in new buildings priced from €44,000 to €51,500
06.02.2023
«Don’t let anyone fool you — there are no cheap apartments in Cyprus anymore» The expert on all the nuances of buying property in Northern Cyprus
23.01.2023
«In nine years, apartments in Iskele increased in price three times, however, most houses still have no heating». A woman from Belarus moved to Northern Cyprus, and now can tell about life and investments
23.12.2020
Why you should consider buying a property in Northern Cyprus
Our Partners