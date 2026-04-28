  1. Realting.com
  2. Real estate in North Cyprus

Real estate in North Cyprus

Search among 3 396 properties
New buildings Buy Rent Daily Commercial
{{ property_type ? property_type : 'not selected' }}
Apart-hotel Apartment building Business center Club house Commerce Cottage Cottage village Hotel Residence Residential complex Residential quarter Shopping center Tourist complex Townhouse Villa Villa complex
Residential
Apartment Penthouse Studio apartment House Villa Cottage Room
Commercial
Restaurant Hotel Office Manufacture Revenue house Investment Warehouse Shop Established business Conference hall Residence Hotel room
Other
Land
Apartment Penthouse Multilevel apartments Studio apartment House Villa Cottage Mansion Bungalow Townhouse Duplex Commercial property Restaurant Office Warehouse
Apartment Multilevel apartments Studio apartment House Villa Chalet Bungalow Commercial property Room Office Conference hall
Restaurant Hotel Office Manufacture Revenue house Investment Warehouse Shop Established business Conference hall Residence Hotel room
New buildings on the map in Northern Cyprus
3 396 properties
23 companies
All posts about Northern Cyprus
Companies’ News and Promotions

Agencies and real estate developers in Northern Cyprus

Developers Agencies
Afik
Panah Construction
ISATIS Construction Ltd
Recaioğlu Group
Show more
SMAK Partners
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Veles Enterprises
Lux home cyprus
Show more

Popular areas in Northern Cyprus

New buildings in Northern Cyprus

All new buildings Apartments Houses

All new buildings

Show more

Apartments

Show more

Houses

Show more

Apartments in Northern Cyprus

All apartments 1 room 2 rooms 3 rooms 4 rooms 5 rooms Penthouses Condos Multi-level apartments Studios

All apartments

Show more

1 room

Show more

2 rooms

Show more

3 rooms

Show more

4 rooms

Show more

5 rooms

Show more

Penthouses

Show more

Multi-level apartments

Show more

Studios

Show more

Houses in Northern Cyprus

All houses Villas Cottages Mansions Bungalows Townhouses Duplexes

All houses

Show more

Villas

Show more

Mansions

Show more

Bungalows

Show more

Townhouses

Show more

Duplexes

Show more

Rent in Northern Cyprus

Long-term rental

Long-term rental

Show more

Сommercial properties in Northern Cyprus

All commercial real estate Restaurants Hotels Offices Shops

All commercial real estate

Show more

Offices

Show more

Shops

Show more

Lands in Northern Cyprus

Show more
Post an ad
Our submission form will allow you to quickly and conveniently place an ad
Add an advert

Immigration programs in Northern Cyprus

  • Residence permit
    Residence permit for high income-North Cyprus
    Residence permit for high income-North Cyprus
    Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus
    from
    $30,000
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 1 months
    This type of temporary stay in Northern Cyprus is suitable for the self-employed, online workers or those who have financial savings and are looking for a quiet place to live. If you are hesitant about moving permanently, you can get a temporary residence permit for a period of 6 months or m…
    Agency
    Veles Enterprises
    Leave a request
  • Residence permit
    Residence permit / purchase of real estate
    Residence permit / purchase of real estate
    Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus
    from
    $63,601
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 1 months
    When buying a residential property in Northern Cyprus, your family is granted a temporary residence permit. A residence permit is issued for a period of one year with the possibility of extension. Unlike other countries where a certain amount of real estate investment is required to obtain a…
    Agency
    Veles Enterprises
    Leave a request
  • Residence permit
    Getting an education in Northern Cyprus
    Getting an education in Northern Cyprus
    Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus
    from
    $1,300
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 1 months
    Getting an education in Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus operates according to the British education system. Major universities such as Eastern Mediterranean University, Near East University, Girne American University, Final University have dozens of faculties ranging from management to me…
    Agency
    Veles Enterprises
    Leave a request
Show more

Real Estate News in Northern Cyprus

Show more

Our Partners