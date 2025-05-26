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  4. Residential complex Caesar Beach

Residential complex Caesar Beach

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$378,413
VAT
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ID: 35127
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Bogazi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Caesar Beach — Beachfront Living with Full Resort Infrastructure 🌊🏖

Caesar Beach is a modern residential complex located directly on the Mediterranean coastline, featuring a fully оборудованный sandy beach.

The project is fully completed and offers a resort-style lifestyle with high-level facilities and services.

It includes both apartments and villas, creating a комфортная environment for living, holidays, and investment.

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🏡 About the Project

Caesar Beach offers a variety of property types:

• apartments
• villas

All units are within walking distance of the sea and offer beautiful views of the Mediterranean and natural surroundings.

The project is ideal for permanent living, holiday use, or rental investment.

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🌴 Facilities & Amenities

The complex offers full resort infrastructure:

🏖 equipped sandy beach
🍹 beach bar
🍽 restaurant
🥐 Cafe Paris & Bakery
🏊 semi-Olympic pool
🏋️ gym & fitness
🧖 sauna
🎢 aqua club
🎠 children’s playgrounds
🔥 BBQ areas

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🎖 Caesar Membership Privileges

Property owners receive access to facilities across all Caesar projects:

5%–20% discounts on:

🍽 restaurants & bars
🌊 water sports
🤿 diving & fishing
🧖 SPA & wellness
🏋️ classes (yoga, dance, BJJ, etc.)
💄 beauty services
🎤 entertainment & karaoke
🎓 education services

Complimentary access:

🏊 all pools (indoor & outdoor)
🎢 aqua park
🏋️ fitness centers
🎠 children’s areas
🧖 saunas & hammams
🏀 sports courts
🔥 BBQ areas
🚲 bicycle rental
🚗 car rental
✈️ travel services
🧺 laundry services

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📍 Location

Located directly on the beachfront, offering:

🌊 direct beach access
🌴 peaceful environment
🏝 resort-style lifestyle

Caesar Beach offers a perfect combination of seaside living, full infrastructure, and exclusive lifestyle benefits. 🌊✨

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 100.0
Price per m², USD 3,784
Apartment price, USD 378,413

Location on the map

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus

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Residential complex Caesar Beach
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$378,413
VAT
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