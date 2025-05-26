Residential complex Caesar Beach

Caesar Beach — Beachfront Living with Full Resort Infrastructure 🌊🏖

Caesar Beach is a modern residential complex located directly on the Mediterranean coastline, featuring a fully оборудованный sandy beach.

The project is fully completed and offers a resort-style lifestyle with high-level facilities and services.

It includes both apartments and villas, creating a комфортная environment for living, holidays, and investment.

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🏡 About the Project

Caesar Beach offers a variety of property types:

• apartments

• villas

All units are within walking distance of the sea and offer beautiful views of the Mediterranean and natural surroundings.

The project is ideal for permanent living, holiday use, or rental investment.

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🌴 Facilities & Amenities

The complex offers full resort infrastructure:

🏖 equipped sandy beach

🍹 beach bar

🍽 restaurant

🥐 Cafe Paris & Bakery

🏊 semi-Olympic pool

🏋️ gym & fitness

🧖 sauna

🎢 aqua club

🎠 children’s playgrounds

🔥 BBQ areas

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🎖 Caesar Membership Privileges

Property owners receive access to facilities across all Caesar projects:

5%–20% discounts on:

🍽 restaurants & bars

🌊 water sports

🤿 diving & fishing

🧖 SPA & wellness

🏋️ classes (yoga, dance, BJJ, etc.)

💄 beauty services

🎤 entertainment & karaoke

🎓 education services

Complimentary access:

🏊 all pools (indoor & outdoor)

🎢 aqua park

🏋️ fitness centers

🎠 children’s areas

🧖 saunas & hammams

🏀 sports courts

🔥 BBQ areas

🚲 bicycle rental

🚗 car rental

✈️ travel services

🧺 laundry services

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📍 Location

Located directly on the beachfront, offering:

🌊 direct beach access

🌴 peaceful environment

🏝 resort-style lifestyle

Caesar Beach offers a perfect combination of seaside living, full infrastructure, and exclusive lifestyle benefits. 🌊✨