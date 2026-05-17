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New build Houses and Villas in Northern Cyprus

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Kyrenia
2
Girne District
15
İskele District
8
Iskele Belediyesi
5
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Villa Pearl Village
Villa Pearl Village
Villa Pearl Village
Villa Pearl Village
Villa Pearl Village
Show all Villa Pearl Village
Villa Pearl Village
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,416
Finishing options Finished
Silver Pearls Specifications Entrance hall Living room Luxury fitted kitchen  Dining room Stair cases 1 bedroom on Ground floor 1 Wc/Bathroom on Ground floor 2 bedrooms on First floor 1 Wc/Bathroom on First floor …
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
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Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Show all Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,93M
Finishing options Finished
The main advantages of Villa Bella:Excellent location: The villa is located only 1500 meters from the sea, which makes it an ideal place for beach lovers and active lifestyle. Bellapais is a quiet and picturesque village, but it is in close proximity to the vibrant city of Kyrenia, where you…
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Show all Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Limnia, Northern Cyprus
from
$404,940
The year of construction 2025
About the project A unique Dream Homes 4 You bungalow complex, where luxury and comfort are combined with a modern lifestyle. This project is inspired by the idea of creating the perfect space for living and relaxing in the neighborhood of Yenibogazici, offering you not just a home, but a…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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MerahaMeraha
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
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Villa Ozankoy Villa
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$784,679
Finishing options Finished
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Villa Bogaz Vista
Villa Bogaz Vista
Villa Bogaz Vista
Villa Bogaz Vista
Villa Bogaz Vista
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Villa Bogaz Vista
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$538,945
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
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Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$549,129
Karaoglanolu Villas is an exclusive offer for those who dream of modern accommodation on the beautiful island of Cyprus. This unique complex consists of only 6 turnkey villas, offering a high level of comfort and accessibility to all necessary amenities. Located in a lively area, close to re…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Villa YESILTEPE VILLA
Villa YESILTEPE VILLA
Villa YESILTEPE VILLA
Villa YESILTEPE VILLA
Villa YESILTEPE VILLA
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Villa YESILTEPE VILLA
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$523,074
Number of floors 2
PAYMENT PLAN 60%DOWN PAYMENT 40%INTEREST FREE INSTALLMENTS IN 48 MONTHS
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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Villa Fully furnished 5-bedroom villa 200 m² 150 meters from the beach.
Villa Fully furnished 5-bedroom villa 200 m² 150 meters from the beach.
Villa Fully furnished 5-bedroom villa 200 m² 150 meters from the beach.
Villa Fully furnished 5-bedroom villa 200 m² 150 meters from the beach.
Villa Fully furnished 5-bedroom villa 200 m² 150 meters from the beach.
Show all Villa Fully furnished 5-bedroom villa 200 m² 150 meters from the beach.
Villa Fully furnished 5-bedroom villa 200 m² 150 meters from the beach.
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$404,643
Finishing options Finished
A separate certificate of ownership (title) is ready. There are no restrictions on the purchase and registration of 100% ownership for foreigners, unlike all neighboring complexes on this coast. This is a rare opportunity to buy a fully finished house by the sea with clean documents an…
Agency
Smart Home
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Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Show all Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$594,467
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
A seaside cottage complex of 20 villas! Detached 4+1 villas with private pools. The project is located just 50 meters from the sea and the new municipal beach in the Karşıyaka area (the BEST area for INVESTMENT today!). Each villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a separate kitchen, and a spacio…
Agency
North Symbol
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North Symbol
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Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
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Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,150
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 53–75 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Four Vision development was established in 2017 by 4 family companies operating in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus for more than 30 years in the construction sector The aim of starting the road is to produce more distinguished housing projects on the island of Cyprus by combining 4 c…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0
148,585
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0
233,205
Developer
Recaioğlu Group
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Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Show all Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$215,359
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Akol Marine - 24 villas by the seaLocation: Yeni Erenkoy45 minutes to Iskele60 minutes to Famagusta60 minutes to Ercan Airport80 minutes to KyreniaAbout the projectAkol Marine is a collection of 24 exclusive twin villas with panoramic sea views. The project is located next to the marina, pri…
Agency
GP real estate
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Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Show all Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$449,857
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Sea & Hills Villas, an exclusive real estate development nestled in the heart of Esentepe, offering unparalleled luxury and serenity. Situated within a short distance to an array of amenities including restaurants, shops, pharmacies, Esentepe village, and breathtaking beaches, Sea…
Agency
Lux home cyprus
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Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Show all Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$968,349
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Villa in Modern Style with Panoramic ViewsThis unique villa combines architectural elegance, premium materials and thoughtful details, creating the perfect living space.Space and EleganceTotal area of the villa - 200 m2Spacious plot of 500 m2 with landscape design and automatic irr…
Agency
GP real estate
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Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Show all Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,53M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 250–381 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integration with the surrounding natural beauty. Key Features: Prime Location: Cliffside location with stunning 270-degree sea views. Exclusive Villas: 8 front-row villas appear to float on…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
250.0
273,235
Villa
381.0
1,65M
Agency
Massar Vadi Real Estate
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Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Show all Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$269,874
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Alpino Island – exclusive villas with panoramic sea and mountain viewsLocation: Lapta400 meters to the seaPanoramic views of the sea and mountainsDirect access to the promenade with a length of 5 km10km to KyreniaAbout the projectAlpino Island is a unique residential complex located in a pic…
Agency
GP real estate
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Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Show all Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 78 m²
1 real estate property 1
Awesome complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea - “ Bahamas ” The complex is located near the city of Kyrenia and the famous Alagadi beach. Restaurants, shops and all necessary infrastructure are also located nearby. Nearby is the 18-hole international GOLF-KLUB. The infrastruct…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
1,072
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
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Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$201,821
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 45–115 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Technical characteristics: • STUDIO, 1,2,3, 4 SPALKS  • Kitchen and living room • Luxury toilet – floor tiles and ceramics in the bathroom • Luxury equipped kitchen • Built-in wardrobe • Balcony • Double glazed windows • Composite and glass facade Boat • Central…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0 – 115.0
105,009 – 253,194
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Show all Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$573,783
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Area 390 m²
1 real estate property 1
For sale 3-room villa 390m2 with private pool 400m from the sea!🌊 A unique opportunity to become the owner of a luxurious 3-room villa with a private pool just 400 meters from the sea!About the project🏡 THE ONE is an exclusive complex of 19 residences located in the prestigious area of East …
Agency
GP real estate
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Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Show all Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$686,127
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa 4+1 with swimming pool, hammam and sauna in ChatalkaWe offer you a luxury villa in the style of classicism of 250 m2 with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea. This house is created for those who appreciate comfort, prestige and privacy.Main characteristics:4 spacious bedro…
Agency
GP real estate
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Villa A cozy dream home in Boaz
Villa A cozy dream home in Boaz
Villa A cozy dream home in Boaz
Villa A cozy dream home in Boaz
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$440,424
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Your cozy dream house in picturesque Boise! ​​ We present a unique project of three private villas in one of the most picturesque regions of the Northern Cyprus. This project combines scope, comfort and amazing location. Key advantages: Spacious villas with a thought -out layout: - Re…
Agency
Surkon estate
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Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Show all Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$274,566
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Exclusive residential complex with villas and bungalows at the price of an apartment (in Esentepe)About the project:The complex consists of 20 unique villas and bungalows located on a natural hill, which provides stunning views and privacy. The villas on the second line are higher than the b…
Agency
GP real estate
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Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$943,767
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Villa characteristics:Area: 850 m2 - enough to create your own garden or recreation areaLiving area: 180 m24 spacious bedrooms2 bathrooms (one with a bath). You can add 3 bathrooms.own private 4*7.5 mAmazing views of the sea and mountains🌟 A location that inspires:5 minutes walk to the sea -…
Agency
Surkon estate
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Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
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Villa Exquisite
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$440,682
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 30
A privileged life awaits you in the heart of Kyrenia / Lapta! The project, which includes 30 2+1 Twin Villas and 2 4+1 Villas, offers many advantages with its location in the city center. Say hello to a privileged life in Kyrenia / Lapta city center! The project, which draws attention with…
Agency
Evohe Real Estate & Property Consultancy
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Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$339,756
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Villa characteristics:Area: 850 m2 - enough to create your own garden or recreation areaLiving area: 180 m24 spacious bedrooms2 bathrooms (one with a bath). You can add 3 bathrooms.own private 4* 7.5 mAmazing views of the sea and mountains🌟 A location that inspires:5 minutes walk to the sea …
Agency
Surkon estate
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Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Show all Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$316,969
Finishing options Finished
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15 min. Rides ), within walking distance from the hotels and casinos Merit and Oris beach. The Alsanjak district is the most popular for immigrants from the post-Soviet space and is famous for a large …
Agency
Justreal
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